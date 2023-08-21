Outlook For Tesla Budget Buyers Has Changed Radically, & Predicted To Change Even More! – CleanTechnica









Hi, what are you looking for?

By

Published

In this article, I try to mostly ignore the Elon Twitter drama and the TSLA stock drama and focus on how much has changed for Tesla buyers interested in the Model 3 or Model Y, their two lowest price models right now.

I’ve been a fan of the Model 3 and Model Y and my family presently owns 2 Model Y vehicles and 1 Model 3. I like a lot of things about Tesla, but I have long argued that the cost of ownership of its vehicles is far lower than that of the BMW, Mercedes, and Audi cars that have similar prices. I’ve argued for 4 years that if you include fuel savings, maintenance and repair savings, and most recently depreciation savings (due to long life and over-the-air updates), driving a Model 3 could be as affordable as driving a Honda Accord or Toyota Camry. The Model Y can also be affordable, but its price has skyrocketed over the last 18 months. (Note: Aldrich Bautista (@AldrichBautista) maintains a Tesla Car Price History Tracker.)

Image Credit: Aldrich Bautista @AldrichBautista

The cheapest Model Y available in the US went from under $40,000 in February 2021 (for the Standard Range RWD) to $65,990 (for a Long Range AWD) in June 2022, a $26,000 or 65% increase in only 16 months! The apples to apples comparison is $49,990 to $65,990, a $16,000 or 32% increase! The stated reason for these price increases was to discourage buying until production in Fremont, Texas, Shanghai, and Berlin could ramp up and satisfy demand.

The Model Y got to be so popular that the waiting list was frequently 6 months or more, and Tesla honors the price you get when you pay the $250 order fee. So, Tesla was worried that if people reserved cars two or three years in advance and inflation caused the price of labor and materials to go up, they could get in trouble and have to sell the cars at break-even or a loss. I reserved a Model Y three years ago, and this spring Tesla told me I had to either buy the car or they would cancel my reservation. I had been waiting until my daughter was ready for the car. So, my daughter got a Model Y a little before she was ready, but since the price was over $10,000 below the market price, it didn’t make sense to let Tesla cancel the order.

Tesla also doesn’t think it makes for a good customer experience to have too long of a wait list. I tend to agree that the price system is a good way to match supply and demand. Then the people that can best use the cars get them first.

Over the last few months, a few things have changed.





I think we will see a more affordable Model 3 and Model Y available over the next year. I’m not sure if it will be January, April, or later in the year, but with the volume Austin and Fremont are putting out of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, it is clear (and Elon clearly understands this) that Tesla needs to have vehicles available at lower price points.

Good Car Bad Car thinks Tesla sells over 100,000 vehicles in the US every quarter now. They listed the Model Y as the 8th best selling vehicle in the 3rd quarter and the Model 3 as the 11th highest selling vehicle. Pricing the Model 3 and Y at $30,000 to $35,000 (after the tax credit) as I suggest above should allow Tesla to approximately double the sales of those two cars to about 200,000 a quarter. That is about what I expect the capacity of Fremont and Austin production to be in 2023 also. This will allow the Model Y to overtake the Toyota RAV4 as the best selling crossover and the Model 3 to overtake the Toyota Camry as the best selling sedan. It will be a while before the Cybertruck can challenge the Ford F-150 for the best selling truck in the USA position. Let’s see how initial production goes before I predict that.

Disclosure: I am a shareholder in Tesla [TSLA], BYD [BYDDY], Nio [NIO], XPeng [XPEV], and Hertz [HTZ]. But I offer no investment advice of any sort here.

I have been a software engineer for over 30 years, first developing EDI software, then developing data warehouse systems. Along the way, I’ve also had the chance to help start a software consulting firm and do portfolio management. In 2010, I took an interest in electric cars because gas was getting expensive. In 2015, I started reading CleanTechnica and took an interest in solar, mainly because it was a threat to my oil and gas investments. Follow me on Twitter @atj721 Tesla investor. Tesla referral code: https://ts.la/paul92237

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Ahead of the release of the highly-coveted Cybertruck and an expected debut of the simplified Model 3 Highland, Tesla has also shared new trim…

Tesla acknowledged recently that bi-directional charging will be available in its vehicles by 2025, even though Elon thinks it’s a bad idea.

We used to produce a lot of total cost of ownership analyses for the Tesla Model 3 and other electric vehicles, but especially the…

Tesla has launched a new version of its Wall Connector home chargers that will work with other electric vehicle brands along with its own…

Copyright © 2023 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.

source







