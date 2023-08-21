Best TV Series Coming to Hulu in December 2022 – MovieWeb









Hulu has a few surprises up its sleeve next month. Here are the best TV shows coming to Hulu in December 2022.

As we head into the winter and holiday season, it seems that festive favorites are flooding streaming services. From Christmas movies on Netflix to the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy holiday special on Disney+, there's evidently no shortage of movies and TV shows getting into the holiday spirit. While there's certainly no issue with holiday-theme movies and TV shows, it's always nice to know that other genres of media are being offered throughout December 2022 as well.

This is where Hulu comes in. The streaming giant has a handful of new releases for viewers to switch things up this holiday season. Hulu has had a pretty successful Fall 2022, with the release of season five of The Handmaid's Tale, which is set to have a sixth and final season, as well as other hits like Reboot and, more recently, Welcome to Chippendales. While much of December 2022's excitement revolves around the new movie Darby and the Dead, next month's line up features everything from fantasy dramas to new reality shows. Here are the best TV series coming to Hulu in December 2022.

Back in the Groove is Hulu's latest reality TV dating show, and it will be hosted by Taye Diggs. Diggs is most known for his work on Broadway and for his role as Billy Barker on the sports drama All American. The series will feature three middle-aged women who venture to the Dominican Republic on a quest to find love with men half their age. Per Deadline, Back in the Groove is set to have a four-night premiere on Hulu, beginning December 5, with two episodes released each day until December 8.

Related: Best TV Series Coming to HBO Max in December 2022

Connect is a South Korean sci-fi thriller series that stars Jung Hae-in as the eponymous "Connect," a new kind of human with an immortal body. It is based on a webtoon series of the same name by Shin Dae-sung, and follows the mystery that unfolds after Connect is abducted by an organ trafficking organization and wakes up to discover that not only is he missing an eye, but also that his eye has been transplanted to a renowned serial killer (played by Go Kyung-pyo). Per Hulu's press release, the entire season 1 will premiere on the streamer on December 7.

Kindred will premiere on FX on Hulu, and is based on a novel of the same name by author Octavia E. Butler. The miniseries will premiere on December 18, and will host eight episodes. Kindred follows Dana, played by Mallori Johnson, a young woman who finds herself pulled back in time to a plantation that has strong roots to her family's past. The truths that Dana will discover will change her thoughts forever. Although little is known about what exactly the series will entail, viewers can expect Kindred to focus on time travel, family, and American history.

Olajuwon Ajanaku and Earl Cooper helped Morehouse College the 2010 PGA Minority Championship. Together, the two created a sneaker that would forever impact the game on and off the course. Grails: When Sneakers Changed the Game will cover the journey of these two men, and their merge with Nike's Jordan Brand to create the top golf shoe in the business. According to Laughing Place, their goal is to inspire the golf world to break down barriers, aspire for excellence, and create a future where we all belong. The entire series will be available on Hulu December 14.

Freelance writer for MovieWeb. Overly obsessed Blockbuster Enthusiast. Horror junkie.

source







