Microsoft releases KB5023778 update for Windows 11 bringing fixes … – BetaNews

Microsoft has released a new cumulative update for Windows 11 22H2 that sees the arrival of Microsoft account notifications in the Start menu. There are also new features and improvements in Microsoft Defender for Endpoint.

The KB5023778 update is a preview of the update that will be released more widely next Patch Tuesday, and as such it is an optional update that you will need to manually install. Installing KB5023778 not only adds Start menu features, but also updates the taskbar search box, adds new functionality and fixes a large number of issues that have been found in Windows 11.

Microsoft says that “this non-security update includes quality improvements”, and it does indeed address a variety of OS and app problems. Among the list of issues that are fixed are a problem with Narrator not working properly with Excel, quirks in PowerPoints, and Windows Search failures.

The KB5023778 update includes new features and options in Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, and sees the addition of Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3 to the list of protocols that you can set in Group Policy Editor.

As ever, Microsoft draws attention to various highlights in this update, and this time around the list looks like this:

Microsoft also shares the following list of additional changes, improvements and additions that are part of the KB5023778 update:

You can grab the KB5023778 update by checking for optional updates, or by downloading direct from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

