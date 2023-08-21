Who is YouTube Superstar MrBeast's New Girlfriend Thea Booysen? – EssentiallySports









via Imago

Source: Thea Booysen Instagram

MrBeast has become an iconic name in the community after crossing 100 million subscribers on YouTube. Indeed, it’s a monumental achievement for the YouTuber Star to build an enormous empire at such a young age. Jimmy Donaldson has now become the second individual creator to cross 100 million subscribers after PewDiePie.

America’s Favorite Video Today

Thus, many fans also believe that he might surpass PewDiePie as well in the future. Since Jimmy has created an enormous impact on the community, it’s only natural that fans are usually interested in his personal life as well. Interestingly, MrBeast recently announced his new girlfriend online. Continue reading to find out more about Jimmy’s current relationship.

MrBeast announcing his relationship status was not such a big surprise for the majority of his fans. Interestingly, the couple was seen several times together and fans already approved the duo to be together way before the announcement.

Furthermore, MrBeast uploaded a very special picture on his Instagram story and announced his relationship with Thea Booysen. As the couple was out vacationing in the Maldives, fans admired the couple’s adorable pictures together. At last, Jimmy has put an end to all the wild speculations that fans had been waiting for.

As MrBeast adored the picture by saying, “This is our cutest photo,” Thea also admired this by stating, “Agree” herself. For those who don’t know, Thea Booysen is a well-known YouTuber, Twitch streamer, social-media star, and internet personality. She runs a Twitch Channel called ,”TheaBeast”.

Thea mostly entertains her viewers by playing games like Gwent: The Witcher Card Game and Stray. Although Thea is already a well-known personality, she recently came into the spotlight after being spotted with MrBeast several times. Indeed, fans were patiently waiting for an official announcement from Jimmy for months.

In a recent Instagram post, Jimmy shared an adorable picture of him and Thea together. The picture confirmed Jimmy’s love for Thea Booysen and wrote a lovely caption, “This is our cutest photo”. Jimmy shared a picture of Thea Booysen kissing him on his cheeks. With no surprise, Thea also re-shared the picture with the caption “Agree.”

Besides that, the image was taken on the same hotel balcony where MrBeast, along with Thea and his crew, were staying in the Maldives. Indeed, fans are very happy that the couple has finally officially announced their relationship in such a beautiful way.

Apart from being a famous Twitch streamer, Thea Booysen is also a popular author of the sci-fi novel ‘The Marked Children’. The novel costs around $13.06 for a paperback copy in the USA. Furthermore, she is an official CDProjeckt Red caster but also entertains her viewers by playing a variety of other video games as well.







A post shared by Thea Booysen (@thea_booysen)

She is one of the most popular female streamers on Twitch with around 22.9K followers. Apart from Twitch, she is very much active on YouTube as well with over 17k subscribers on the platform. Thea and Jimmy have been seen together quite a few times now and there were several rumors about the duo being in a secret relationship as well.

The two were first spotted in Cape Town, South Africa, earlier this year. After Cape Town, the duo was seen again at the 2022 Kid’s Choice Awards in April, where they posed for pictures together.







A post shared by Thea Booysen (@thea_booysen)

Not to mention, the two were very much active on active and responsive to each other’s social media content, which convinced several fans.

A few months back the news of Jimmy and Maddy Spidell ending their year-long relationship took over the internet. Yes, Maddy Spidell is MrBeast’s ex-girlfriend, and they had a three years long relationship.

Maddy Spidell is a very famous social media influencer and American dancer. She was born on 31 March 2000 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in the United States of America. Jimmy and Maddy met each other on Twitter back in 2019. Although both of them had a three-year-long relationship, they both look like it on a positive note.

The Fan's Perspective

Not to mention, both of them didn’t announce anything about their split up online as well. Indeed, the news of the couple splitting up took many fans by surprise. Jimmy has officially announced his relationship with Thea Booysen and has also put an end to fans’ false speculations at the same time.

Until and unless you are living under the rock, MrBeast has officially announced his relationship with Thea Booysen. Thus, yes, MrBeast and Thea are actually dating and fans adore seeing the couple together.

Furthermore, several fans are admiring Jimmy’s lovely idea of announcing his relationship status with his fans. Now, fans can finally stop speculating on their dating rumors and start shipping the couple together. What are your thoughts on MrBeast’s new girlfriend? Let us know in the comments down below.

WATCH THIS STORY: MrBeast’s most viewed video of all times

source







