Google introduces AI chatbot 'Bard' to compete with Microsoft-backed ChatGPT – The Economic Times

5 Stories
7 Stories
9 Stories
9 Stories
8 Stories
6 Stories
Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!
Tata group company Titan is acquiring another 27.18% stake in its subsidiary CaratLane Trading from the jewellery brand’s founder and his family for Rs4,621 crore in cash.
India’s digital public infrastructure is a model that other countries can emulate as it offers “scalable, secure and inclusive solutions for global challenges,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.
The Centre has imposed a 40% export duty on onions with immediate effect to cool down rising prices of the vegetable. The duty will be valid till December 31 or the next notification by the government.
ETPrime stories of the day
Bajaj-Triumph, Hero-Harley combines slug it out in virtual bookings turf
Why a lot can happen if a court-driven resolution is not pursued by lenders against Cafe Coffee Day
India’s biggest bank heist: how Pune police got money mules convicted in the Cosmos Bank case
Layoff Tracker
Company Name
Layoffs
Byju’s
3,500
Unacademy
1,350
Vedantu
1,100
Cars24
600
Oyo
600
Udaan
530
Mohalla Tech
500
Mfine
500
Swiggy
380
Frontrow
280
Ola
200
DealShare
100
Cashfree
100
WazirX
60
Meesho
150
POWERED BY
Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher (DT8S, Silver, Inbuilt Heater)
8%
OFF
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6″ (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.65Kg), 82H803TXIN
31%
OFF
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30SC4, Metallic Silver, with Starter Kit)
13%
OFF
Philips Ac1215/20 Air Purifier, Long Hepa Filter Life Upto 17000 Hours, Removes 99.97% Airborne Pollutants, 4-Stage Filtration with True Hepa Filter(White)
20%
OFF
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier
44%
OFF
GoPro HERO9 Action Camera with Free Enduro Rechargeable Battery – Waterproof Action Camera with Touch Screen 5K Video 20MP Photos 1080p, Dual Screen (2 Year Warranty on Camera)
48%
OFF
Trending Now
Hot on Web
In Case you missed it
Top Calculators
Top Story Listing
Top Slideshow
Private Companies
Top Searched Companies
Top Prime Articles
Top Videos
Most Searched IFSC Codes
Top Definitions
Follow us on:
Find this comment offensive?
Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action
Reason for reporting:
Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.
Log In/Connect with:
Will be displayed
Will not be displayed
Will be displayed
Worry not. You’re just a step away.
Read this story for free.
Unlock your 30 days free access to ETPrime now.
Login to unlock
*No card details required.
To read full story, subscribe to ET Prime
₹34 per week
Billed annually at
₹2499 ₹1749
Super Saver Sale – Flat 30% Off
On ET Prime Membership
–
–
–
Subscribe Now
(Credit card mandatory)
You can cancel your subscription anytime
–
–
–
Subscribe Now
(Pay Using Netbanking/UPI/Debit Card)
₹399/month
Monthly PLAN
Billed Amount ₹399
No Trial Period
₹208/month
(Save 49%)
Yearly PLAN
Billed Amount ₹2,499
15 Days Trial +Includes DocuBay and TimesPrime Membership.
₹150/month
(Save 63%)
2-Year PLAN
Billed Amount ₹3,599
15 Days Trial +Includes DocuBay and TimesPrime Membership.
Quarterly
$13.99
7 Days Trial
Yearly
(Save 40.0%)
$33.99
15 Days Trial
Get ET Prime for just
₹2499 ₹1749/yr
Offer Exclusively For You
Get Flat Rs. 777/- Off
ON ET PRIME MEMBERSHIP
Offer Exclusively For You
Get 1 Year Free
With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership
Offer Exclusively For You
Get 1 Year Free
With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership
Offer Exclusively For You
Get Flat 40% Off
Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year
Offer Exclusively For You
ET Prime at ₹ 49 for 1 month
Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year
The Freedom Month Offer
Flat ₹777/- Off on ETPrime Membership
Access the exclusive Economic Times stories, Editorial and Expert opinion
Offer Exclusively For You
Get Flat Rs. 777/- Off
ON ET PRIME MEMBERSHIP
Offer Exclusively For You
Get 1 Year Free
With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership
Offer Exclusively For You
Get 1 Year Free
With 1 and 2-Year ET prime membership
Offer Exclusively For You
Get Flat 40% Off
Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year
Offer Exclusively For You
ET Prime at ₹ 49 for 1 month
Then ₹ 1749 for 1 year
The Freedom Month Offer
Flat ₹777/- Off on ETPrime Membership
90 Days Prime access worth Rs999 unlocked for you
Exclusive Economic Times Stories, Editorials & Expert opinion across 20+ sectors
Stock analysis. Market Research. Industry Trends on 4000+ Stocks
Get 1 Year Complimentary Subscription of TOI+ worth Rs.799/-
Stories you might be interested in