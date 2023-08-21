Google introduces AI chatbot 'Bard' to compete with Microsoft-backed ChatGPT – The Economic Times









Tata group company Titan is acquiring another 27.18% stake in its subsidiary CaratLane Trading from the jewellery brand’s founder and his family for Rs4,621 crore in cash.

India’s digital public infrastructure is a model that other countries can emulate as it offers “scalable, secure and inclusive solutions for global challenges,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

The Centre has imposed a 40% export duty on onions with immediate effect to cool down rising prices of the vegetable. The duty will be valid till December 31 or the next notification by the government.

Bajaj-Triumph, Hero-Harley combines slug it out in virtual bookings turf

Why a lot can happen if a court-driven resolution is not pursued by lenders against Cafe Coffee Day

India’s biggest bank heist: how Pune police got money mules convicted in the Cosmos Bank case

Byju’s

3,500



Unacademy

1,350



Vedantu

1,100



Cars24

600



Oyo

600



Udaan

530



Mohalla Tech

500



Mfine

500



Swiggy

380



Frontrow

280



Ola

200



DealShare

100



Cashfree

100



WazirX

60



Meesho

150

