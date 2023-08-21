Windows 11 2022 Update: Making the Everyday Easier with Lenovo – Lenovo StoryHub









The first major update to Windows 11 since launch last year. Microsoft has announced the Windows 11 2022 Update, with a renewed focus on “making the everyday easier.” With this new update, everything users love about Windows is now easier to use, sporting a cleaner new design and smarter features, more efficient ways to be effective along with increased performance and security. Here are some of the highlight features coming to Lenovo Windows devices1:

For gamers, this new Windows update also features an Auto HDR calibration app that users can adjust lighting to exactly they like it.

In addition to these new security features, Windows 11 Pro is now putting a renewed focus on security for hybrid work. As the most secure Windows ever, Lenovo Windows 11 Pro devices delivers:

Lenovo has a deep bond and partnership with Microsoft that has spanned generations, and Lenovo is joining Microsoft once again in leading users into the age of hybrid work and living. In close collaboration with Microsoft, Lenovo has already rolled out this new update to Windows 11 to many of Lenovo devices, making it available to PCs such as:



















Availability

All Lenovo devices are available on www.lenovo.com.6 To check if a specific Lenovo device is eligible for this Windows 11 2022 update, please visit Lenovo’s Windows Support Center. New Lenovo Windows devices will come preloaded with the latest Windows 11 2022 update starting later this year.

2 Based on the system supporting over 175 Watts of graphical processing power from the dedicated graphics card; per an internal research conducted as of March 23, 2022, comparing 16-inch gaming computers distributed by global PC manufacturers shipping > 1 million units worldwide annually.

3 PCs must meet the Game Pass minimum specs. Xbox Game Pass comes preloaded on select Lenovo consumer PCs shipped after November 2021 (e.g. Lenovo Legion, Yoga and IdeaPad) in select markets, and requires Windows updates and storage space. System requirements vary by game; performance scales with higher-end systems. Credit card required. Unless you cancel, you will be charged the current regular membership rate when the promotional period ends. Terms, exclusions, and streaming limits apply. Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta): offered via select devices and regions. After term, active membership required to play games and online multiplayer. Game catalog varies over time, region, and by device. DLC sold separately; if a game is removed from catalog or your membership ends, you will need to purchase the game separately to use your DLC. If you’re already an Xbox Live Gold and/or Game Pass for Console/PC member, any days remaining in your membership(s) will be converted to Ultimate using a conversion ratio. Future code redemptions also subject to conversion ratio. All conversions to Ultimate are final. Details and system requirements at www.xbox.com/gamepass. Offer valid in all Xbox Game pass markets excluding Russia. Digital Direct: Your digital content will be delivered directly to your device during set up; no codes required.

4 Based on benchmarking results the Lenovo ThinkStation P360 Ultra with NVIDIA RTX A5000 mobile yielded 74% higher performance scores compared to a similar small form factor with NVIDIA RTX A2000 based on overall GPU performance running SPECworkstation 3.1.

5 Product carbon footprint is conducted in accordance with ISO 14067:2018 and certified by TÜV Rheinland.

6 Availability will vary by geographical market. All offers subject to availability. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features and specifications at any time without notice.

LENOVO, THINKPAD, THINKBOOK, THINKCENTRE, YOGA, THINKSTATION, and LENOVO LEGION are trademarks of Lenovo. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022, Lenovo Group Limited.

