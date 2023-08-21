crypto news: Avalanche, BNB and ATOM – The Cryptonomist









Tokens To Soar in August — Toncoin (TON), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Everlodge (ELDG)

SingularityNET: in-depth interview with the crypto-related AI project

Years of Success: International and Largest Baltic Developers Conference “Build Stuff” Returns to Vilnius on November 15-17th, 2023

Next Block Expo Returns to Berlin – Leading Blockchain Event to be Held on December 4-5th, 2023 at CineStar CUBIX, Alexanderplatz.

Singapore publishes new framework for regulating stablecoins

Latest news on crypto regulation: Binance is reconsidering its European presence

France updates its crypto regulation in line with the MiCA

Ripple: the SEC case against crypto securities resumes

PancakeSwap announces implementation of protection against Mev bots and Ethereum price manipulation

OneCoin fraud: presentation of new book canceled over death threats

Monero: What is the CryptoNote protocol?

$70 million hack on decentralized Curve Finance platform: full details of the crypto attack

Years of Success: International and Largest Baltic Developers Conference “Build Stuff” Returns to Vilnius on November 15-17th, 2023

Next Block Expo Returns to Berlin – Leading Blockchain Event to be Held on December 4-5th, 2023 at CineStar CUBIX, Alexanderplatz.

Cryptosphere: Your Place of Knowledge

Bitget hires Netflix movie actor Adam Devine in its crypto campaign

SingularityNET: in-depth interview with the crypto-related AI project

STEPN: interview with the NFT company that pays you to walk

The Graph: interview with the crypto project to talk about Dapps and DeFi

“I hope both CBDCs and independent stablecoins can cohabitate”, interview with Maker DAO

Mastercard crypto cards: a new pilot project in Uzbekistan

Crypto news: the debate in the Cosmos community over handling ‘accidental’ double signature on Neutron

Ripple (XRP) shows early indicators of recovery with a 4% price surge sustained by prominent crypto whales

Coinbase: from the exchange’s legal battles with the SEC to regulatory approval, a new era for crypto oversight

Bitcoin in the classroom: El Salvador’s youth learn how to send BTC

Bias strategies for Bitcoin trading: price analysis and investment outlook

Crypto: RSI indicator on Bitcoin’s daily chart hits lowest value since FTX collapse

Why is the price of Bitcoin falling

News: SEC may approve Ethereum ETFs

Before the price collapse of Ethereum, a crypto whale sold of $41 million worth of ETH

Understanding Ethereum gas fees: Visa’s innovative approach to on-chain crypto transactions

Ethereum: the bizarre story of the developer who locks $9,000 in ETH for 100 years

Tether (USDT): legal and crypto mining news

Bitcoin mining: experts say network hashrate could drop after next cryptocurrency halving

Bitmain’s new machines for mining Filecoin

Vanguard increases investment in Bitcoin mining

Crypto Report: an in-depth analysis of the world of stablecoins

High inflation in Argentina leads people to increasingly consider a stablecoin-based economy

Tether announces withdrawal from Omni layer and two other blockchains due to lack of demand

Bank of America releases its views on PayPal’s stablecoin

Crypto news and market analysis of Stellar (XLM), Cosmos (ATOM) and Binance Coin (BNB)

Crypto news and price analysis for Kaspa (KAS), Shiba inu (SHIB) and Bancor (BNT)

Crypto news and prices of Iota (MIOTA), Alpaca and Polygon (MATIC)

News and price analysis for the crypto assets The Graph (GRT) Arbitrum (ARB) and Monero (XMR)

In this article we will look at what news is most relevant for the crypto assets Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA) and The Sandbox (SAND).

Crypto news: Binance invests $5 million in Curve DAO (CRV) to support protocol

Revenue analysis of L1 blockchains: Ethereum and Tron dominate volumes thanks to crypto Pepe

Crypto news: Binance invests $10 million in DeFi Radiant platform after success with BNB Chain

Algorand: the crypto crash leads AlgoFi to shut down the platform

Crypto news: Aave votes to launch GHO stablecoin on Ethereum

McDonald’s Singapore gives away Grimace NFTs developed on Polygon

OpenSea switches to optional fees for NFT creators from 31 August

NFTs: Philippine law enforcement warns citizens about risks associated with “play-to-earn” game Axie infinity

Revolutionary launch: Forum 84 Low Triple-White by Adidas Originals x BAPE with NFT auctions

NFTs: Philippine law enforcement warns citizens about risks associated with “play-to-earn” game Axie infinity

Crypto news: Elrond, now MultiversX, opens registration for its xDay Hackathon

Google Play embraces the crypto and NFT revolution: new opportunities for apps and games

Axie Infinity: crypto not to-the-moon yet after launch in Apple’s App Store

McDonald’s Hong Kong: the launch of McNuggets land in The Sandbox (SAND)

Sella bank exposes itself to Web3 with a metaverse initiative

Metaverse report: The Nemesis and Sandbox among the best Web3 virtual worlds

The Metaverse sector holds 43.68% of Web3 investments: the DappRadar report

Polygon along with Warner Music Group launch Web3 and music program

NFT art sales on the rise: the ETH chain is first with $85.43 million in sales

New Discoveries Unveil the True Identity of Leonardo Da Vinci and the Authentic Nature of His Works, Paving the Way for Exclusive NFT Collection

Mattia Cuttini’s new NFT solo art exhibition coming soon

Robert Kiyosaki’s positive forecasting on silver

Mastercard CBDC Partner Program also sees collaboration with Ripple (XRP)

The foundation of the crypto Stellar has invested in MoneyGram

Bitcoin: good news from Argentina

Mastercard CBDC Partner Program also sees collaboration with Ripple (XRP)

The foundation of the crypto Stellar has invested in MoneyGram

Ripple (XRP) unveils its crypto solution for a CBDC at the Bank of New Zealand

Russia: 13 banks will test the CBDC

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

2021 could be the year of NFTs

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

Negative news on Binance, but BNB holds up

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

By Alessia Pannone – 6 Mar 2023

Important crypto updates regarding the prices and news of the cryptocurrencies Avalanche (AVAX), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cosmos (ATOM).

Summary

Below are details and an in-depth analysis of the three cryptocurrencies.

Since 21 February, Avalanche (AVAX) has retraced 27% after facing price rejection at $21.68. The support level of $15.75 has prevented the decline twice.

However, the rebound and potential strong recovery also faced headwinds that bullish traders should consider.

On the three-hour chart, the RSI (Relative Strength Index) has remained below the 50 threshold for the past two weeks. Likewise, the OBV (On Balance Volume) has decreased significantly over the same period, showing that buying pressure has also decreased and the AVAX market structure has weakened.

However, bullish sellers secured support at $15.75 and anticipated a recovery before the block at the descending (white) line level of $16.84.

Therefore, short sellers could seek profits at the $15.75 support if AVAX’s price fails to break through the descending line hurdle ($16.49). A breach below the support may reach $14.89 or $14.36.

Conversely, short-term bullish traders could look for gains at the 23.60% Fib ($17.15) or 38.20% Fib ($18.02) level if AVAX closes above the descending line again.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) surge above $22.60k could accelerate the recovery and push bullish traders to the 50% Fibonacci level ($18.72) as well.

According to Token Terminal, AVAX experienced a spike in daily active users on 3 March. Specifically, active users doubled from about 15 to 30 on Friday, showing that more addresses traded the token, increasing trading volume and buying pressure over the weekend.

It aided recovery after AVAX secured support at $15.75, but rejection on the descending line blocked bullish efforts. In addition, AVAX experienced an increase in revenue due to a spike in daily active users.

Any increase in daily active users during the week ahead could aid recovery and the ability to overcome obstacles. However, a decline in daily active users could push the bears to bring down the price of AVAX.

5 March has been neither bullish nor bearish given that prices of some coins are rising while others continue to fall. In particular, Binance Coin (BNB) gained the most yesterday, rising 0.30%.

Despite the slight increase, Binance Coin (BNB) remains more bearish than bullish as the price remains close to support at $281.1. Therefore, selling volume is low, confirming the absence of buyers.

If bulls want to take the initiative, they need to bring the rate back above the vital $300 zone. BNB is trading around $290.5 at the moment. In any case, as is well known, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, was at the center of a sensational $570 million hack in October last year.

Hackers exploited a bug in the smart contract of the BNB chain and transferred about 2 million tokens into their wallets. As a result of the hack, Binance had to immediately suspend withdrawals and deposits.

One of the largest breaches in the crypto space, the incident raised questions about the security of decentralized finance (DeFi).

Reason why, on 5 March, Binance announced that it will work with law enforcement agencies around the world to combat cryptocurrency-related scams.

The exchange said it has launched the Joint Anti-Scam Campaign, which will include sending alerts, crime prevention messages, and other useful tips whenever users initiate a withdrawal on Binance.

The exchange added that it started this campaign first with Hong Kong and the project has shown good results.

The price of Cosmos (ATOM), on the other hand, shows signs of a complete correction that could lead to a sustained upward movement. In fact, the chart for ATOM shows that the price is trading in a long-term range of $8.90 to $15.60.

The range has been in effect since ATOM broke above $8.90 in early July 2022. Since then, the high and low of the range have been validated a sufficient number of times.

Currently, the price ATOM is very close to the resistance area of $15.60 after it was rejected by it (red icon). Despite the rejection, the weekly RSI is bullish. This has broken out of a descending resistance line and is above 50. Both are considered bullish signals.

If a breakout occurs, the ATOM coin price could rise to the next resistance at an average price of $22. However, if it fails to do so, ATOM price could fall to the support area of $8.60.

In any case, technical analysis from the short-term six-hour chart shows that the ATOM token fell from an ascending support line. Subsequently, it started a relief rally before falling again.

When combining this with the wave count, it is possible that the price completed a five-wave upward movement, which was confirmed by the breakout from the support line. In that case, price is currently in wave C of an ABC correction.

The most likely level for the end of the wave would be between $11.95 and $12. This confluence of supports is created by the 0.5 Fib retracement support level and giving the A:C waves a 1:1 ratio.

Thus, the correction could be complete. In this case, the price of Cosmos should rise above $15.45 and move toward $22. However, since corrections usually end above the 0.618 Fib retracement support level, a closing below $11.12 would jeopardize the bullish count.

Also, a drop below the $8.43 low would permanently invalidate the long bullish term of the Cosmos price prediction and could send the ATOM price toward $5.

Graduated in communication sciences, currently student of the master’s degree course in publishing and writing. Writer of articles from an SEO perspective, with care for indexing in search engines.

Stefania Stimolo – 21 Aug 2023

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source







