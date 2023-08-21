Shiba Inu Price Prediction – Will SHIB Reach $1 any Time Soon? – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
After its 1000% gains in the last months of 2021, a lot of investors are now wondering, can Shiba Inu cryptocurrency get to $1 in 2022? Well, while this may seem like a bit of a stretch, this is crypto and anything is possible.
The truth is, no one can say with certainty when the Shiba Inu coin will reach $1. This is a crypto that is up by 1,294,881.3% since it was launched. In 2020, no one would have imagined that an investment of $100 in Shiba Inu (SHIB) would turn into millions of dollars a little over a year later. If Shiba Inu pulls a similar move in 2022, it could easily trade at $1 by the end of 2022.
However, taking a more conservative approach to the price of SHIB, 2030 seems like the earliest it can trade at $1. The assumption here is that SHIB keeps rallying by a couple of thousand percentage points every bull cycle. Now let’s get into the specifics of how SHIB could hit $1 by 2030.
Virtual currencies are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.
Between now and the end of 2022, Shiba Inu could hit the $0.0001 mark and lose another zero after the decimal.
In October 2021 it ate one more zero. The trigger to such a rally between now and the end of 2022 would likely be broader market price action.
If the market is bullish in 2022, then SHIB eating one more zero is possible. That’s because the hype around SHIB at the moment is quite strong, as is evident in its price action in October and early November. With so many people expecting SHIB to rally, FOMO could see it gain by a couple of thousand percent next year.
In 2023, Shiba Inu’s price action will largely depend on the market’s performance in 2022. If the market is bullish in 2022, then some of that momentum could spill over into SHIB going into 2023. However, if the market is lackluster in 2022, the Shiba Inu could enter a corrective phase in 2023.
Shiba Inu is one of the potential crypto to explode in 2023. Don’t forget that Shib’s price action has a lot to do with the performance of the broader crypto market. As such, if Bitcoin slows down in 2023, then Shib could either correct in 2023 or make marginal gains compared to its previous moves.
There is a solid historical basis to this assumption. A year before Bitcoin halving, the market is usually dull. It’s usually a time for long-term investors to accumulate, and those in big profits from previous rallies to take profits. The next Bitcoin halving is scheduled for 2024, and after the pump that started in 2020, bull exhaustion could see the market trade sideways in 2023.
This could also be an opportunity for investors to accumulate SHIB ahead of 2024 when the next Bitcoin halving takes place. If the impact of the last halving is anything to go by, Shiba (SHIB) could easily rally to over $0.01 in 2024.
That’s because, at this point, its fundamentals will be much better than when it first pumped in 2020.
For starters, a lot more people will be aware of Shiba Inu by 2024. For its potential to turn ordinary people into millionaires, many people could buy SHIB after the BTC halving of 2024 with similar expectations. This FOMO could see it rally by a couple of thousand percentages within that year.
Then there is the aspect of token supply. Shiba Inu started with a large number of tokens, a quadrillion of them, to be precise. However, at the moment, more than 50% of that supply is out of circulation. This is thanks to Shiba Inu’s deflationary nature and Vitalik Buterin burning almost 50% of the total supply. Shiba Inu is designed in such a way that the more people use it, the more the supply drops. Due to its growth rate of adoption, its supply will be much lower by 2024. This could see SHIB pump to $0.01 within 2024.
Since the effects of the Bitcoin halving last about 1.5 years, SHIB could sustain upside momentum all through into 2025.
Going into 2026 and 2027, SHIB could record a slight correction or maintain its value. That’s due to profit-taking and a slowdown in growth in the broader market.
The next pump for SHIB could come in 2028. That’s the time for the next Bitcoin halving, one that could see SHIB hit prices above $0.10. This is the time for the next Bitcoin halving. At this point, Bitcoin could be trading at close to $1 million. Many institutions that were previously sitting on the fence could now start taking an interest in cryptocurrencies.
Being one of the larger cap cryptocurrencies, Shiba Inu could draw in a lot of this institutional money. It would also not be surprising if, at this point, there are ETFs for most large cryptos, including SHIB. This, coupled with the shrinking supply due to regular coin burns, could help sustain SHIB at a price range of $0.10 to $0.50 in 2028.
Going into 2029, the most significant factor contributing to Shiba Inu’s price momentum is retail money. If current market dynamics are anything to go by, most large-cap cryptos could be out of reach for small investors by 2029. At the moment, Bitcoin and Ethereum are already out of reach for people with little capital to invest.
For instance, $100 invested in BTC today makes little sense. The fees will eat into most of the investment, and the potential return is minimal. Things will be even worse when Bitcoin is trading at hundreds of thousands of dollars per coin.
In such a scenario, high-quality but cheap cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu will become more attractive than ever to small investors. On top of that, there will be a much broader consensus that cryptocurrencies are here to stay. This will most likely help drive up the demand for SHIB by a wide margin. It’s the single most crucial factor that could see Shiba (SHIB) hit $1 by 2030.
With the crypto market fully mature in 2030, and most of the get-rich-quick hype gone, SHIB could trade at $1, or thereabout, going into the 2040s.
Of course, this is all conjecture, and SHIB Inu could reach $1 much earlier or never reach it. The only way to know is to have skin in the game and play the long game. When Bitcoin was trading at pennies, no one would have imagined it could be worth $60k 10 years later. However, those who bought and held all through are now multi-millionaires and billionaires.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. We do not represent nor own any cryptocurrency, any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the information provided shall be immediately informed here.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions, more information here.
