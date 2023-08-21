Forget Windows 12, Nitrux is your next OS – BetaNews

Microsoft is slowly beginning to kill off Windows 10, stopping major feature updates for the operating system and hoping to persuade more users to move to Windows 11. While that’s the obvious upgrade path, some users will want to hang on for Windows 12, which is reported to be under development at the moment.

But if you’re happy to consider another option, then Nitrux might be the operating system for you.

Nitrux is a Linux operating system that’s powered by Debian, KDE Plasma and Frameworks, and AppImages — and it looks not unlike Windows 11, thanks to its centered taskbar/dock. It’s designed to work on desktop and laptop systems, as well as tablets.

The team has just rolled out Nitrux 2.8.0 “tf” (the “tf” stands for “tablet Friendly”) and this combines the latest software updates, bug fixes, performance improvements, and ready-to-use hardware support.

The company is so happy with the new version of the OS it is promoting it with the #YourNextOS hashtag.

