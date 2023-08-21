iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max – Apple

Get credit toward iPhone 14 Pro when you trade in an eligible smartphone.Get credit toward iPhone 14 Pro when you trade in an eligible smartphone.1 Shop iPhone
Meet Dynamic Island.
Dynamic Island bubbles up music, sports scores, phone calls, and so much more — without taking you away from what you’re doing.
You can see your next turn in Maps, touch and hold to control your music, and keep an eye on your Uber while texting with friends.
It’s integrated throughout iOS — and works with lots of different apps — to seamlessly surface what you need, right when you need it.
48MP Main camera.
Mind-blowing detail.
The advanced quad-pixel sensor on the Main camera makes the most of 48 megapixels by adapting to what you’re shooting.
Shooting in ProRAW at 48MP delivers 4x the resolution for jaw-dropping cropping.
The Pro camera system adds a 2x Telephoto with optical-quality zoom, giving you more framing flexibility than ever.
The new Photonic Engine preserves even more image data to deliver brighter, more lifelike colors and beautifully detailed textures — in much less light.
The mastermind
behind it all.
A battery that’s
all in, all day.
Add a MagSafe charger for faster wireless charging.3
Film like a Pro.
Cinematic mode now lets you shoot in 4K HDR at 24 fps — the film industry standard.
Seamlessly edit with other pro footage shot in 4K and Dolby Vision.
It’s even possible to edit the depth effect after capture.
Shaky shots,
stable video.
Whether you’re filming from an off-road SUV or running alongside your subject, use Action mode for smooth handheld videos.
Just turn it on before you shoot to automatically get steady shots — no gimbal required.
Always-On display.
A subtle way to stay in the know.
With iOS 16, your personalized Lock Screen is always glanceable, so you don’t have to tap to see your favorite widgets like Weather, Calendar, or Lunar Phase.
When iPhone 14 Pro is turned face down or in your pocket, it goes dark to save battery life.
The Super Retina XDR display is up to 2x brighter in the sun, so text jumps off the screen — even in direct sunlight.
ProMotion technology intelligently ramps up refresh rates when you need exceptional graphics performance. And ramps down to save power when you don’t.
Tougher than any smartphone glass.
Nano-ceramic crystals —
which are harder than most
metals — are fused into glass
for far greater durability.
Our dual-ion exchange
process also protects
against nicks, scratches,
and everyday wear and tear.
Emergency SOS via satellite
Peace of mind
off the grid.
If you try to call 911 but
don’t have cell service
or Wi‑Fi,
iPhone lets you
text emergency services
over satellite.5
iPhone shows you where
to point to maintain your connection.
You must be outdoors with a
clear
view
of the sky — and
avoid obstructions such as mountains and
heavy foliage.
Since every second
counts, iPhone front-loads
a few questions to assess your situation — just tap
to respond.
Satellites are moving targets
with low bandwidth, so it can
take minutes for messages to
get through.
If you’re on an adventure without cell service, you
can use Find My to share
your location via satellite
so friends and family know where you are.
A camera in
a class by itselfie.
A camera in a
class by itselfie.
New TrueDepth front camera
with a larger aperture lets
you capture your clearest,
most colorful close-ups and
group shots.
It can also automatically focus on multiple subjects at once, so all your selfies look their sharpest.
Crash Detection
In a severe car crash, iPhone calls for help when you can’t.
iPhone 14 Pro can detect a
severe
car crash, then
call 911 and notify your emergency contacts.6
Hardware sensors and advanced motion algorithms identify signs of a crash — including sudden changes
in speed, direction, and
cabin pressure.
Over 1 million hours of
real‑world driving and
crash data helps iPhone
recognize accidents
Compare all
iPhone models
The ultimate iPhone.
Learn more
View in AR
Super Retina XDR
display7
ProMotion technology
Always-On display
Dynamic Island
A new way to
interact with iPhone
Emergency SOS
via satellite5
Emergency SOS
Crash Detection6
Pro camera
system
48MP Main Ultra Wide Telephoto Photonic Engine for
incredible detail and color
Autofocus
on TrueDepth
front camera
Action mode smooths out shaky handheld videos
Up to 29 hours
video playback2
A16 Bionic chip
Face ID
Superfast 5G cellular9
A total powerhouse.
**
Learn more
View in AR
Super Retina XDR
display7
Emergency SOS
via satellite5
Emergency SOS
Crash Detection6
Advanced
dual-camera system
12MP Main Ultra Wide
Photonic Engine for
incredible detail and color
Autofocus
on TrueDepth
front camera
Action mode smooths out shaky handheld videos
Up to 26 hours
video playback2
A15 Bionic chip
with 5-core GPU
Face ID
Superfast 5G cellular9
As amazing as ever.
**
Learn more
View in AR
Super Retina XDR
display7
Emergency SOS
Dual‑camera system
12MP Main Ultra Wide
TrueDepth
front camera
Up to 19 hours
video playback2
A15 Bionic chip
with 4-core GPU
Face ID
Superfast 5G cellular9
Serious power. Serious value.
Learn more
View in AR
Retina HD
display
Emergency SOS
Advanced camera system
12MP Main
Front camera
Up to 15 hours
video playback2
A15 Bionic chip
with 4-core GPU
Touch ID
5G cellular9
