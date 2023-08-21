All 10 Disney Animated Movies Releasing After Strange World – Screen Rant

After Strange World hits theaters, there are 10 Disney animated movies releasing next from Pixar, Disney, and 20th Century in theaters and on Disney+.
There are several Disney animated movies releasing after Strange World coming from Walt Disney Animation Studios, 20th Century Animation, and Pixar. Thanks to Disney's various mergers, the Mouse House is an even bigger player in the animated movie industry. Pixar remains the most recognizable animation brand, even as Disney shifted many of the studio's recent releases to Disney+. Despite the strength of all three animation studios, Disney's collective efforts are still only producing a handful of titles for the family to enjoy in theaters or on a streaming service. Strange World represents Walt Disney Animation Studios' only 2022 feature release.
The new Disney animated movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu as a family of adventures. Strange World's reviews point to it being another success for Disney in the animation department, which should inspire even more excitement for what is ahead. The good news is that there are 10 animated Disney movies releasing after Strange World that audiences will be able to see in the next few years in theaters and on Disney+. Here is a complete guide to Disney's upcoming animated movies.
Disney continues the Diary of a Wimpy Kid animated movie franchise shortly after Strange World releases. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules is a follow-up to the first entry in the franchise reboot that debuted on Disney+ in 2021. Viewers can watch the Diary of a Wimpy Kid sequel on Disney+ starting on December 2, 2022. Book author Jeff Kinney once again writes the script. Brady Noon returns as Greg Heffley, while the sequel's title refers to his older brother Rodrick, voiced by Hunter Dillon once more. If Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules is successful, Kinney has plans to turn all of his books into Disney animated movies.
The Night at the Museum franchise returns in animated form as another Disney movie releasing after Strange World. The Night and the Museum franchise's fourth installment is the first to be made in animation. Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again follows the son of Ben Stiller's Larry Daley as he becomes the night guard at the Museum of Natural History. The movie features the return of Hank Azaria's Kahmunrah, the villain of Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian. The cast includes Owen Wilson, Steve Coogan, Rami Malek, and Skyler Gisondo returning as their franchise roles. The animated Night at the Museum sequel releases on Disney+ on December 9, 2022.
Another upcoming Disney animated movie releasing after Strange World is a mystery film from Carlos López Estrada. The Raya and the Last Dragon co-director was previously confirmed to be working on an untitled movie for Walt Disney Animation Studios, but it is not expected to be a Raya and the Last Dragon sequel. There are currently no details on the story or characters, but the movie was announced with a 2023 release date. The director is also busy developing a live-action Robin Hood for Disney and a live-action Your Name reboot. Still, there have been no indications that those projects have delayed work on his secret upcoming animated Disney film.
Audiences get a chance to see the next original Pixar movie on June 16, 2023, when Elemental releases. The film is directed by The Good Dinosaur's Peter Sohn and takes place in a city where people made of different elements live together. Elemental's story revolves around Ember Lumen, a fiery young woman, and Wade Ripple, a go-with-the-flow guy, who discover they are not that different. Leah Lewis (Nancy Drew) voices Ember and Mamoudou Athie (Archive 81) voices Wade. It is one of three confirmed Pixar movies Disney is releasing after Strange World.
Another upcoming Disney animated movie releasing after Strange World was announced in 2022, as Walt Disney Animation Studios' Wish was revealed at D23. The animated musical follows a 17-year-old girl named Asha, voiced by West Side Story's Ariana DeBose. She's joined by her goat Valentino (Alan Tudyk) for a galactic adventure. The film is based on Disney's iconic wishing star and comes out the year of the studio's 100th anniversary on November 22, 2023. Wish is written by Walt Disney Animation Studios' CCO Jennifer Lee, who previously wrote massive hits like Frozen, Zootopia, and Wreck-It Ralph.
There are plans for another original Pixar movie to release on March 1, 2024, as Elio hits theaters over a year after Strange World. The film comes from director Adrian Molina, who co-directed 2017's Coco. His upcoming Disney animated movie follows an 11-year-old boy named Elio who is transported across the galaxy and is mistaken as an intergalactic ambassador of Earth. Yonas Kibreab (Obi-Wan Kenobi) is set to voice Elio, while America Ferrera (Superstore) is voicing his mother, Olga.
A surprise Disney animated movie releasing after Strange World is Pixar's Inside Out 2. The sequel to Pixar's 2015 hit is slated to debut in theaters on June 14, 2024. Original director Pete Docter is producing the film, but Inside Out 2 will be the feature directorial debut of Kelsey Mann. Amy Poehler is returning as Joy, while Phyllis Smith is expected to return as Sadness. Story details for Inside Out 2 are not yet known, but there have been reports that Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling will not return as Fear and Disgust, respectively.
Disney also quietly began developing a third installment in the Rio franchise in recent years, making Rio 3 another Disney animated movie releasing after Strange World. Ray Delaurentis is confirmed to be working on the next entry in the franchise, which made nearly $1 billion at the box office between the two films for Fox. Despite confirming that Rio 3 is in development, there is no information on when the film will release. If the movie does move forward, it should be expected that main cast members like Jesse Eisenberg and Armageddon star Anne Hathaway will return. It is also unknown if Rio 3 would release on Disney+ or in theaters.
It has also been announced that Disney and 20th Century are working on another installment of the Ice Age movie franchise. The news came after The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild was released on Disney+, with Jim Hecht writing the script. There are no story details known at this point or information available for when Ice Age 7 will release. The movie should allow audiences to revisit the lives of Manfred, Sid, Diego, Buck Wild, Crash, Eddie, and others if it happens.
The long-awaited Family Guy movie might also be counted as a Disney animated movie releasing after Strange World. Seth MacFarlane confirmed plans for the movie were moving forward in 2019, but the sitcom's creator has also expressed his interest in a feature-length film following the Griffin family since 2007. Considering the popularity that Family Guy still has, Disney and 20th Century could be motivated to bring the series to the big screen finally. There is also the chance that a Family Guy movie debuts on Hulu or Disney+ instead of going to theaters.
