The OpenAPI Spec, Based on Swagger, Reaches 3.0 – InfoQ.com









Facilitating the Spread of Knowledge and Innovation in Professional Software Development

Back to login

Back to login

Thomas Dullien discusses how language design choices impact performance, how Google’s monorepo culture and Amazon’s two-pizza-team culture impact code efficiency, and why statistical variance is an enemy.

This article describes the journey of the migration towards a Federated GraphQL architecture. Specifically, it shows the GraphQL platform Netflix has built consisting of the Domain Graph Services framework for implementing GraphQL services in Java using Spring Boot and graphql-java, and tools for schema development. It also describes how the ecosystem has evolved at various stages of adoption.

Neha Pawar discusses how to query data on the cloud directly with sub-seconds latencies, diving into data fetch and optimization strategies, challenges faced and learnings.

Rebecca Parsons describes the transition that Thoughtworks made to remote working initially, and how they look today at the value of remote, hybrid, and in-office work.

Joe Duffy discusses the challenges (and solutions) met while running IaC and how that shapes the future of IaC.

See what’s next in Large Language Model (LLM) architectures used in tools like ChatGPT.

Learn what’s next in software from world-class leaders pushing the boundaries. Attend in-person or get video-only pass to recordings.

Discover new ideas and insights from senior practitioners driving change in software. Attend in-person.

Your monthly guide to all the topics, technologies and techniques that every professional needs to know about. Subscribe for free.

InfoQ Homepage News The OpenAPI Spec, Based on Swagger, Reaches 3.0

This item in japanese

Jan 27, 2017 1 min read

by

Abel Avram

The Open API Initiative has announced the preview of the OpenAPI 3.0 with an Implementer Draft scheduled for the end of February.

The new OpenAPI 3.0 specification comes with the following main improvements:



The Open API Initiative, the organization responsible for developing the specification, plans to have the first Implementer Draft by the end of February.

The declared purpose of the OpenAPI specification is to:

Define a standard, language-agnostic interface to REST APIs which allows both humans and computers to discover and understand the capabilities of the service without access to source code, documentation, or through network traffic inspection. When properly defined via OpenAPI, a consumer can understand and interact with the remote service with a minimal amount of implementation logic.

OpenAPI is built on Swagger 2.0 which was donated by SmartBear to the Linux Foundation with the desire to build a new organization with a neutral governance model that takes it further. Google, IBM and Microsoft became interested in contributing and are founding members of the Open API Initiative. A Technical Developer Community (TDC) was created to develop the specification. The TDC is open to any individual who wants to contribute, without requiring membership.

After a year of work on “hundreds of tickets and thousands of comments”, the OpenAPI specification is close to being final without any other major changes to be expected.

Writing for InfoQ has opened many doors and increased career opportunities for me. I was able to deeply engage with experts and thought leaders to learn more about the topics I covered. And I can also disseminate my learnings to the wider tech community and understand how the technologies are used in the real world.

I discovered InfoQ’s contributor program earlier this year and have enjoyed it since then! In addition to providing me with a platform to share learning with a global community of software developers, InfoQ’s peer-to-peer review system has significantly improved my writing. If you’re searching for a place to share your software expertise, start contributing to InfoQ.

I started writing news for the InfoQ .NET queue as a way of keeping up to date with technology, but I got so much more out of it. I met knowledgeable people, got global visibility, and improved my writing skills.

Becoming an editor for InfoQ was one of the best decisions of my career. It has challenged me and helped me grow in so many ways. We'd love to have more people join our team.

InfoQ seeks a full-time Editor-in-Chief to join C4Media’s international, always remote team. Join us to cover the most innovative technologies of our time, collaborate with the world’s brightest software practitioners, and help more than 1.6 million dev teams adopt new technologies and practices that push the boundaries of what software and teams can deliver!

A round-up of last week’s content on InfoQ sent out every Tuesday. Join a community of over 250,000 senior developers. View an example

We protect your privacy.

You need to Register an InfoQ account or Login or login to post comments. But there’s so much more behind being registered.

Get the most out of the InfoQ experience.

Allowed html: a,b,br,blockquote,i,li,pre,u,ul,p

Allowed html: a,b,br,blockquote,i,li,pre,u,ul,p

Allowed html: a,b,br,blockquote,i,li,pre,u,ul,p

A round-up of last week’s content on InfoQ sent out every Tuesday. Join a community of over 250,000 senior developers. View an example

We protect your privacy.

InfoQ.com and all content copyright © 2006-2023 C4Media Inc.

Privacy Notice, Terms And Conditions, Cookie Policy

source







