Avalanche (AVAX) and Polygon (MATIC) Remain Popular Whilst … – Cryptonews









Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.

Decentralized applications, disrupted industries and innovation are core concepts when talking about the crypto market nowadays. Whether you are new to blockchain technology, or you already have experience with crypto projects, Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are three projects you should know about, especially Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) which has a token price of $0.0835 in the ninth phase of its presale and has seen a 1988% price increase.

Avalanche (AVAX) is a blockchain platform that allows developers to create dApps. About 500 projects exist on the chain right now, all thanks to the low fees, quick transactions and the environmentally-friendly Avalanche (AVAX) network.

Avalanche (AVAX) is not only for developers. In fact, the International Chess Federation picked Avalanche (AVAX) network in order to bring its chess competition into the world of Web3. This means that the 500 million chess players in the world are now part of this partnership within Avalanche (AVAX). This has considerably boosted investors’ confidence in the Avalanche (AVAX) potential and evolution.

The current trading price of Avalanche (AVAX) stands at $16.25 at the time of writing.

Polygon (MATIC) is essentially a technology platform that allows blockchain networks to connect. Some of its key advantages include quick transactions and low fees. The value of Polygon (MATIC) is directly dependent on Ethereum (ETH), on which it works as a layer 2 solution.

On the 1st March, Nubank, a Brazilian bank with more than 70 million users, announced its digital currency Nucoin, which is developed by Polygon (MATIC). Essentially, the Polygon (MATIC) token is used as a reward in the bank’s customer loyalty program. Polygon (MATIC) users will be able to use the Polygon-developed crypto for Nubank products and other products developed by Nubank’s partners.

Polygon (MATIC) is one of the few crypto projects with solid real-world use cases. This functionality is highly regarded by MATIC holders, as it boosts the Polygon (MATIC) token’s value and potential for future gains.

Early investors recorded more than 1988% growth in only a few months. This dazzling result may come as a surprise – but, in fact, it’s been fueled by the many use cases of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is considered one of the most popular presales so far. Traditionally, stock investment means buying into a company and enjoying increasing wealth as the business develops.

However, to register the highest growth, you should buy into these companies as early as possible. This is known as venture capital – but finding these companies and offering them capital is simply not achievable for the everyday investor. In order to make a difference for such startups, your net worth should be quite high.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) changes the industry by allowing startups to turn their equity into NFTs available for as low as $1. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) investors searching for the next unicorn can browse all the listings and select the most promising business. However, if the business fails to meet its goal, the money returns to the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) investor thanks to smart contract technology.

With a current price of $0.0835, the ORBN token has increased by more than 1988%. The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale comes with many perks, including discounts on transaction fees, governance rights and access to perhaps the most promising community of crypto enthusiasts, businesses and traditional investors.

A quick 3min read about today's crypto news!

