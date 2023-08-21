Hulu New Releases: December 2022 – Den of Geek









We have a list of the new Hulu movies and shows arriving in December 2022 including Letterkenny and some K-Dramas.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! And with its list of new releases for December 2022, Hulu is planning accordingly.

Compared to its rival streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO Max, Hulu is a bit more holiday forward in the final month of 2022. Sure, all the streaming services are bringing some Christmas content to the table, but Hulu is the only one to plant its flag in a special called It’s a Wonderful Binge. This comedic take on a psychedelic Purge-like Christmas is set to premiere on Dec. 8.

Elsewhere on Hulu this month, subscribers can look forward to the release of FX’s Kindred (Dec. 13). Based on a thrilling novel of the same name, this series follows a woman being violently yanked back and forth in time. In what’s increasingly become a tradition, Canadian comedy Letterkenny will premiere a new season the day after Christmas.

And that’s about it for original content in December. Thankfully, there are some library titles of note. A whole host of Christopher Nolan movies arrive on Dec. 12 (including all three Dark Knight films, Inception, and Dunkirk). December 26 sees the arrival of Blade Runner: The Final Cut and Blade Runner 2049.

Here is everything else coming to Hulu this month.

December 1

Banyana: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Big Brother: Complete Seasons 3 & 7

Bleach: Complete Seasons 1-26 (SPANISH SUBBED & DUBBED)

Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2

Love Island US: Complete Seasons 1-3

Project Runway: Complete Seasons 10,11,12 & 13

The Real World: Complete Seasons 3 & 30

Siesta Key: Complete Seasons 1-2

A Chance for Christmas (2021)

Anger Management (2003)

Awakenings (1990)

Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)

Barney’s Version (2010)

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

Being Julia (2004)

Brothers (2009)

Christine (1983)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Dave Chappelle’s Block Party (2006)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Epic Movie (2007)

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Good Kids (2016)

The Good Witch of Christmas (2022)

Hancock (2008)

The Happening (2008)

I, Frankenstein (2014)

I’m Glad It’s Christmas (2022)

Liar, Liar (1997)

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)

Machine Gun Preacher (2011)

Marmaduke (2010)

Never Back Down (2008)

Only You (1994)

Pathfinder (2005)

Picture Perfect (1997)

Pulling Strings (2013)

The Rider (2018)

Rio (2011)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Scout (1994)

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)

This Christmas (2007)

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)

Wall Street (1987)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Witless Protection (2008)

December 2

Darby and the Dead (2022)

American Carnage (2021)

Gone in the Night (2022)

December 3

Huda’s Salon (2021)

December 5

Back in the Groove: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes

December 7

Connect: Complete Season 1

December 8

The Night House (2020)

Proximity (2020)

December 9

It’s A Wonderful Binge (2022)

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 4

CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere

Fate of a Sport (2022)

My Favorite Girlfriend (2022)

White Elephant (2022)

December 10

Offseason (2021)

December 11

Retrograde (2022)

Rogue (2020)

December 12

Batman Begins (2005)

Blackfish (2013)

Dunkirk (2017)

Inception (2010)

Insomnia (2002)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

December 13

FX’s Kindred: Complete Season 1

December 14

Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game: Complete Limited Series

December 15

A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere

Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special

Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 1-3

Bridezillas: Complete Seasons 10-11

Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special

The First 48: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Food That Built the World: Complete Season 3

Freddie Mercury: Special

Growing Up Hip Hop: Complete Seasons 1-3

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-3

Guns N’ Roses: Special

The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Complete Season 1

I Survived a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1

Love at First Sight: Complete Season 1

Mama June: From Not to Hot: Complete Seasons 1-2

Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Complete Season 1

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 14

Million Dollar Matchmaker: Complete Seasons 1-2

O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special

Secrets of Playboy: Complete Season 1

Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Complete Season 1

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special

Third Reich: The Fall: Special

Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 1

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 1

360 (2011)

Life Partners (2014)

December 16

Collide (2022)

I Love My Dad (2022)

December 18

The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)

December 19

Paranoia (2013)

The Torch (2022)

Three Minutes: A Lengthening (2021)

December 20

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 7

Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol: Complete Season 7

December 21

Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)

December 23

Mack + Rita (2022)

Sharp Stick (2022)

December 24

Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream

Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere

The Hummingbird Project (2018)

December 25

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream

Mfkz (2018)

December 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 11

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Last Looks (2021)

December 27

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)

December 30

Delia’s Gone (2022)

Into the Deep (2022)

The Last Journey of Paul W.R. (2020)

December 31

Enough Said (2013)

Runner Runner (2013)

New Year’s Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream

December 1

The DUFF (2015)

December 14

All Good Things (2010)

Nature Calls (2012)

December 31

8 Mile (2002)

About Last Night (1986)

About Time (2013)

Adaptation. (2002)

Along Came Polly (2004)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

American Ultra (2015)

An American Citizen (1992)

Anaconda (1997)

Another Earth (2011)

Baby Boy (2001)

Battle of the Year (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Beyond JFK (1991)

Billboard Dad (1999)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blast From The Past (1999)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Call (2013)

Casino (1995)

Catch and Release (2006)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

City of Angels (1998)

The Collection (2012)

The Covenant (2006)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

The Descendants (2011)

Desperado (1995)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Don’t Say A Word (2001)

Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Drive Angry 3D (2011)

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Father of the Bride II (1995)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Fired Up! (2009)

The Fisher King (1991)

Fright Night (2011)

The Fugitive (1993)

Gandhi (1982)

Get Smart (2008)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Gospel (2005)

Grandma’s Boy (2006)

The Green Hornet (2011)

Hall Pass (2011)

Hancock (2008)

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)

He Got Game (1998)

Higher Learning (1995)

The Hulk (2003)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Kusama: Infinity (2018)

Labios Rojos (2011)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Looper (2012)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Lost In Space (1998)

Mama (2013)

The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)

Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)

Maverick (1994)

The New Age (1994)

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Norman (2017)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notes on a Scandal (2006)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Open Water (2004)

Passport to Paris (1999)

The Patriot (2000)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Phantom

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Philadelphia (1993)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

Pleasantville (1998)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Poseidon (2006)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Q & A (1990)

Robot And Frank (2012)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

Short Circuit (1986)

Silent Hill (2006)

Sinister 2 (2015)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Spanglish (2004)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)

Stir Crazy (1980)

Stripes (1981)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

Surf’s Up (2007)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Switching Goals (1999)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

That Night (1993)

This Christmas (2007)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

Todo Cambia (2000)

The Transporter (2002)

Turtle Beach (1992)

Twister (1996)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Unbreakable (2000)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Warm Bodies (2013)

The Watch (2012)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

Wild Wild West (1999)

X-Men (2000)

Year One (2009)

