2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Starts at $79,995; Arrives After 2022 Truck – MotorTrend

We knew the GMC Hummer EV SUV was coming a year after the GMC Hummer EV electric pickup truck, which is why we were confused to learn the pickup launches for the 2022 model year but the companion SUV is a 2024 model. What gives? General Motors has been pushing this program hard, so any delay would be a setback.

Hummer chief engineer Al Oppenheiser assured us there is no big delay, or a large gap, between the two Hummer EV launches. Instead, all Hummer EV SUV trims will be available for the 2024 model year, while the Hummer EV pickup rolls out its trim level over the course of three model years. All variants of both Hummers will be available come the 2024 model year. It is a rollout borne of necessity because GM is building both Hummers on a new platform—using the new Ultium battery system—in a plant newly dedicated to constructing only electric vehicles.

With the rush to production this fall, the Hummer EV pickup arrives as a 2022 model year vehicle. The truck will have a slow rollout, as it’s due to arrive strictly in $112,595 Edition 1 trim, which comes fully loaded with a tri-motor electric powertrain that produces an estimated 1,000 hp. The pickup trucks are being assembled at the retooled Detroit-Hamtramck plant, which GM’s renamed Factory Zero because it will only make EVs.

In the fall of 2022, the truck will start a short ’23 model year, which includes the production of Edition 1 model, as well as the cheaper $99,995 EV3X trim. In 2023, GMC adds the two-motor $89,995 Hummer EV2X to the line. The base $79,995 Hummer EV2 is due to hit the market in 2024, at which point all trims of the truck will be available to consumers.

The rollout of the Hummer SUV will be much simpler, with production starting in the first quarter of 2023. Rather than do a short-run model year, GM decided to do a really long model run that allows every trim to hit arrive as a 2024 model.

“It seems like it is a lot further out, but we didn’t change any dates, we just called it something different,” Oppenheiser said. “It comes out in the first quarter of 2023 as a ’24 instead of a ’23.”

GMC will launch the SUV in the high-end limited-run Edition 1 trim with one hue: Moonshot Green Matte with painted black above the beltline. The model has a starting price of $105,595; adding the Extreme Off-Road package adds $5,000 to the sum.

The subsequent rollout is in descending trim order. Like the pickup, the EV3X falls under the Edition 1 in the trim totem pole. Both models rely on three electric motors to produce approximately 830 hp (less than the truck), are able to travel more than 300 miles of range out of their fully charged battery pack (per GMC), and include an air suspension system, a removable top, a full-size spare tire mounted to the back gate, and room for five passengers.

Customers who miss out on getting the Edition 1—GM is not saying how many Hummer EV SUV Edition 1s it plans to build—need not worry, because the $99,995 EV3X arrives in spring 2023 with much the same kit as its pricier sibling sans the special interior badging.

Also launching in spring 2023 is the $89,995 EV2X, which relies on two electric motors to produce approximately 625 hp and travel more than 300 miles on a full charge, according to GMC. To complete the circle, the base Hummer EV2 SUV also packs two electric motors and around 625 hp, but only manages more than 250 miles of range. The $79,995 Hummer EV2 SUV will arrive as a 2024 model year vehicle, even though it comes out more than a year after the Hummer EV SUV Edition 1.

This rollout means the Hummer EV SUV will have pretty much every feature available at launch. This isn’t the case for the 2022 Hummer EV pickup, which will see features added throughout the year. This includes the truck’s Extract mode that raises the suspension 6.0 inches to clamber over boulders on the trail. GM promises it will add this and other late-arriving features to the GMC electric pickup within the year by way of a software update.

