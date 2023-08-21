LTC, AVAX, APT and FTM prepare to rally as Bitcoin price targets $24K – Cointelegraph









Bitcoin bulls look to push BTC price to $24,000 and in doing so, LTC, AVAX, APT and FTM could extend their monthly gains.

Bitcoin (BTC) has rallied nearly 40% so far in January, which is the best start to the year since 2013. The sharp up-move has turned several on-chain signals bullish, according to on-chain analyst Cole Garner.

Usually, a sharp recovery from the market lows, driven by the leader, is a sign that strong hands may be buying aggressively. That could be because traders believe the selling may have been overdone in the near term or they found the valuation to be attractive.

After the initial runup, a swift correction could be expected, which will shake out the weak hands. The next fall will also confirm whether Bitcoin has formed a bottom or not. If the low is confirmed, several altcoins may start to outperform Bitcoin in the near term.

Which altcoins are showing promise in the near term? Let’s study the charts of Bitcoin and select altcoins to see which could extend their up-move in the next few days.

Bitcoin has been trading above $22,800 since Jan. 25, which suggests that bulls are trying to flip the level into support.

The upsloping 20-day exponential moving average ($21,558) indicates that bulls are in command but the relative strength index (RSI) in the overbought territory suggests that the rally may be overextended in the near term.

If buyers kick the price above $23,816, the BTC/USDT pair could start its northward march toward $25,211. This level may act as a formidable resistance.

On the downside, the 20-day EMA is an important level for the bulls to defend because if it cracks, the pair may fall to the psychological support at $20,000.

The RSI on the four-hour chart is forming a negative divergence indicating that the buyers may be losing their grip. If bulls want to assert their dominance, they will have to push the price above the $23,816 resistance. That could start the next leg of the up-move.

Conversely, if the price turns down from the overhead resistance, the bears will try to yank the pair below the moving averages. There is a minor support at $22,715 but if this level collapses, the pair could retest $21,480.

Litecoin (LTC) has been in a strong uptrend for the past several days. After a brief consolidation, buyers propelled the price above the overhead resistance of $92, indicating that the up-move remains intact.

The LTC/USDT pair could rally to the psychological level of $100 where the bears may again try to erect a roadblock. If bulls do not give up much ground from this level, the pair may extend its journey to $107. The upsloping 20-day EMA ($86) and the RSI near the overbought territory indicate advantage to buyers.

This positive view could invalidate if the price turns down and slips below the 20-day EMA. The pair could then drop to $81 and later to $75.

The break and close above the $92 level suggest that the consolidation resolved in favor of the buyers. If bulls sustain the price above $92, the pair could rise toward the pattern target of $98.

The bears are likely to have other plans. They will try to drag the price below the breakout level of $92 and trap the aggressive bulls. If they manage to do that, the pair could fall to $86. This is an important level for the bulls to defend because a break below it could shift the advantage in favor of the bears.

Avalanche (AVAX) surged above the resistance line on Jan. 27 and reached the overhead barrier at $22 on Jan. 28.

The bears are trying to stall the recovery at $22 but the bulls do not seem to be in a hurry to book profits. This increases the likelihood of a break above the overhead hurdle. If that happens, the AVAX/USDT pair could accelerate toward $30. There is a minor resistance at $24 but it is likely to be scaled.

Another possibility is that the price turns down and retests the resistance line. If the price rebounds off this level, it will suggest that the bulls have flipped it into support. That could enhance the prospects of a break above $22. The bears may gain the upper hand if the price dives below the 20-day EMA ($17).

The four-hour chart shows the pair has pulled back near the 20-dayEMA. If the price jumps from the current level, the bulls will again attempt to thrust the pair above the overhead obstacle at $22. If this level is scaled, the pair could rally to $24.

The first sign of weakness will be a break and close below the 20-EMA. That could present an opportunity for the bears to make a comeback. The sellers could gain the upper hand if they pull and sustain the pair below the resistance line.

Aptos (APT) has been having a dream run in the past few days. Usually, when an asset picks up momentum, it continues to move in the same direction for some time.

The APT/USDT pair turned down from $20.40 on Jan. 26 but the bulls are trying to arrest the pullback at $16.62. The shallow correction shows that every minor dip is being purchased by the bulls. Buyers will try to drive the price above $20.40 and start the next leg of the uptrend. The pair could then soar to $24.

The risk to this assumption is that the RSI has been in the overbought territory for the past few days. This increases the risk of a short-term correction. If the price turns down and plummets below $16.60, the pair could slide to $14.57 and then to the 20-day EMA ($12.23).

The four-hour chart shows a negative divergence forming on the RSI. If the price breaks below the 20-EMA, the pair could test the 50-SMA. This is an important support to monitor because if it cracks, the pair could fall to $12.

Contrarily, if the price turns up and breaks above $20.40, it will indicate that bulls have reasserted their supremacy. That may invalidate the negative divergence developing on the RSI and resume the uptrend.

Fantom (FTM) has been in a stupendous run since breaking above the downtrend line. The sharp rally of the past few days suggests aggressive buying by the bulls.

The indicators signal that bulls are firmly in control. During strong up-moves, the corrections are short-lived as bulls buy on every minor dip. The bears are trying to stall the up-move near the psychological resistance at $0.50 but if bulls pierce this level, the FTM/USDT pair could soar to $0.56 and then to $0.63.

Sometimes, vertical rallies are followed by sharp declines. Therefore, traders must be careful as a break and close below $0.43 could sink the pair to the 20-day EMA ($0.37). This is the key level to watch out for on the downside because a break below it could signal that the uptrend may have ended in the near term.

The pair turned down from the overhead resistance at $0.50 but found support at the 20-EMA. This indicates that the sentiment remains positive and traders are buying the dips. The bulls will again attempt to clear the overhead hurdle at $0.50 and resume the up-move.

The bears may have other plans as they will try to pull the price below the 20-EMA. This is an important level to keep an eye on in the short term as a break below it could open the doors for a possible drop to the 50-day simple moving average. If this level also cracks, the next stop could be $0.36.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here are the authors’ alone and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.

