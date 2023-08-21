The Best Weather Apps for Windows 10 & 11 – MUO – MakeUseOf

Don’t get caught in the rain with these weather apps for Windows 10 and 11.

Windows 11 has a built-in weather widget that shows the basic weather info, including temperature, forecast for the upcoming week, and precipitation.

But a good weather app can do much more. It can give you hurricane or extreme weather alerts and air quality information so that you can plan your outings accordingly. Here are the best weather apps for Windows 10 and 11 to match your purpose and style.

Windows 11 features a Weather widget in the bottom left corner of the taskbar. Hover your mouse over or click the Widget icon to view all the widgets.

The Weather widget displays only the necessary information necessary to plan your day. It shows the temperature for the current region, the lowest and highest temperature for the day and the next few days, and cloud cover information.

It fetches the information from the MSN weather forecast web app. Click on any weather info to view details information on the web app. That said, it is a rudimentary app for those who just need to know the temperature for the day and if it will rain.

To customize the widget, click the three-dots menu and select Customize. Here, you can change the location and switch between Celsius and Fahrenheit. If you need more, you can use Microsoft’s MSN Weather app for Windows.

MSN Weather is a weather app developed by Microsoft. It gives you the latest weather information and helps you plan your day based on the weather forecast.

It features an elegant interface that displays your region, current temperature and cloud condition at a glance. Furthermore, you can also view other details like wind speed, humidity, visibility, Air Quality Index (ACI), and dew points.

You can view up to ten days of data on an hourly basis. The Day Details section offers forecast information during the day, night, and moon phases. Scroll down the bottom, and you can view weather history on rain and temperature for the said day in the last three decades.

Click on the weather map to view how the temperate has changed in the past 24 hours. You can also view cloud formation via satellite and precipitation for the same period.

Forecast is a premium weather app for Windows. It gives detailed weather reports for millions of locations with a multi-day forecast. It offers a minimal yet aesthetically pleasing UI with some great backgrounds.

The home screen shows the basic weather details. It includes temperature, wind, daytime, cloud information, and precipitation. You can view the weather forecast for the entire week in the right pane. Click on the Hourly tab to view weather details by hours.

If you need to keep a tab on multiple locations, search the location and add it as a favorite. Open the Favorite tab to view weather details for multiple locations simultaneously.

Forecast also lets you customize the app for appearance, forecast technologies, and weather measurement units. You can use the free trial to take it for a spin, but it requires a one-time purchase for continued usage.

The Weather 14 Days is a neatly designed weather forecast app for Windows. It shows the weather forecast for 14 days and supports multiple locations, rain maps, animated radar, and weather alerts.

The app auto-detects your location and shows the basic weather details, including temperature, humidity, and hourly weather information for the next 12 hours.

Click on any date within the next 14 days to view details information for the selected date. The modern layout shows weather conditions, including wind, highest and lowest temperature, and more.

Furthermore, you can add multiple locations, view rain and snow maps, and animated forecasts on radar and satellite images.

MyRadar may not be as popular amongst Windows users, but it has over 50 million downloads on iOS and Android platforms. It is a weather forecast app that displays animated weather radar for your current location.

You can select your region or view other parts of the map with scroll-to-zoom. With the region selected, click on the Forecast icon to view the temperature, Air Quality Index, and precipitation forecast at a glance.

You can also view the hourly forecast for the day and up to 10 days of forecast at a glance. Scroll down to view a detailed ten-day forecast for temperature, precipitation, winds, and cloud cover. It also offers weather warnings and alerts in your area as push notifications.

On the flip side, the app is not available in all countries. For example, it’ll likely show a very accurate weather forecast to someone living in Santa Fe than someone living in India. So your mileage may vary depending on where you live.

SimpleWeather, as the name indicates, is a simple weather app to get the forecast for your current and other locations. The home screen shows the current and highest and lowest temperature for the day. As you scroll down, it’ll display the forecast for the next few days, hourly weather details, UV Index, and Air Quality Index.

During setup, you can choose the location, weather forecast update frequency, and your preferred temperature measurement unit to set up the app. In the left pane, you can view severe weather alerts, weather radar, and favorite locations.

SimpleWeather works well for the most part, except when it chooses to crash when you try to access the radar feature. It also fails to save your initial setup configuration and requires you to redo the setup all again.

StrawBerry Weather is a lightweight weather forecast app. It features a basic user interface and offers up to 5 days of weather details. It displays basic weather details such as temperature, cloud information, wind, humidity, and pressure.

By default, it uses OpenWeatherMap to access current weather and 5 days forecast updated every 3 hours. However, you can change the weather data source to Dark Sky for more accurate hyperlocal weather forecasts with more frequent updates.

Weather apps on your smartphone have always been an excellent utility. Similarly, these Windows weather apps offer sufficient weather data to help you plan your next trip keeping the weather forecast in mind from your work setup.

Alternatively, a weather skin is an excellent addition to your Windows system. A good weather skin can give you a more detailed and convenient way to check the weather forecast without using a specific weather app.

