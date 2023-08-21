Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Gains 3.10% , Ethereum (ETH) Rises 0.44%, Avalanche (AVAX) Falls 4.38 %, BTC , SOL all trending – Outlook India









Updated: 13 Jan 2023 8:18 am

The cryptocurrency market on January 13 was trading mostly in green. Bitcoin (BTC), Binance (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH) were up trading with gains.



The overall crypto market cap was up by 1.51 per cent to $902.52 billion and its trading volume was up by 91.36 per cent to $59.28 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8 AM.



Solana (SOL) was trending first in the list. BTC was at the second place in the trending cryptocurrency list, followed by BNB.



The top gainers wereAptos (APT) and Frax Shares (FXS), whereas the top losers were Avalanche (AVAX) and Ape Coin (APE)



Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC was up by 3.10 per cent to $18,808.35. BTC’s trading volumes were up by 52.36 per cent at $32,645,527,272. BTC was trading with gains this morning.



BTC was swinging between the range of $17,995.20 and $19,030.09 over the last 24 hours. Earlier BTC was trading in the red zone but later on it jumped to the green zone in the last 24 hours.



BTC was trending second and its dominance is currently 40.51 per cent, an increase of 0.64 per cent over the day.



Binance: Binance (BNB) was trading gains this morning. It was up by 0.38 per cent at $286.38 trading in the range between $279.74 and $287.98.



BNB’s trading volumes were up by 19.82 per cent at $613,983,926.



Ethereum: Ethereum (ETH) was trading with gains, with 0.44 per cent at $1,408.01 in the last 24 hours to Saturday morning.



Ethereum was trading in losses earlier. However, around 11 PM yesterday, it jumped to the green zone. Ethereum was swinging between the lows of $1,378.42 and highs of $1,432.28. Its trading volume level was up by 42.67 per cent.



ETH’s trading volume was $11,039,590,288.





Other Altcoins

SOL's price was down by 0.97 per cent at $16.42 .



Ripple (XRP) was up by 0.40 per cent at $0.3728 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 25.80 per cent at $1,159,372,232.



Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.06 per cent to $0.3251. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was down by 27.86 per cent to $460,197,406.





Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 0.87 per cent at $0.07971. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 57.23 per cent at $676,573,823.



Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 1.57 per cent to $0.000009347.





Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 2.77 per cent to $6,163.69. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 39.97 per cent at $33,401,592.





Aave (AAVE) was up by 4.06 per cent at $67.33 and its 24-hour trading volume up by 139.07 per cent at $149,960,162.



Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 4.83 per cent at $15.19. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 28.49 per cent to $691,080,514.



