2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Can Charge Other Hummers or EVs – Car and Driver









The new electric SUV’s optional Power Station generator could be the future of jump-starting in the EV age, and it will eventually be offered on the pickup Hummer, too.

We recently powered a house and charged a Ford Mustang Mach-E with the 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid‘s new available ProPower Onboard generator. The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV will have a similar option, called the Power Station generator, although it technically isn’t a generator. The SUV goes on sale in 2023, and GMC says the generator will eventually be available on the pickup truck model, which is out this fall.

The new Hummers are electric, and GM says the necessary cord to let them charge other electric vehicles will be included on all Hummers equipped with the Power Station. So drivers of electric off-roaders will perhaps be rescued by a friendly Hummer. This is the future of the jump start.

GMC hasn’t specified the size of either model’s battery, but it said the largest Ultium battery would hold 200.0 kWh. We think the SUV’s will be about 167.0 kWh. In typical Level 1 (120 volt) or Level 2 (240 volt) charging, alternating current (AC) is converted to direct current (DC), and that energy is stored in the battery pack. The Power Station generator uses an inverter to convert the battery’s DC energy back to AC so it can power what is plugged into its standard J1772 charging port.

Its output is up to 25 amps or 3.0 kW to power 120-volt items, or up to 6.0 kW at 240 volts, although the 240-volt power can be used only to charge other EVs. This is, for reference, just shy of the 7.2-kW max output of the ChargePoint charging equipment we use at our Ann Arbor, Michigan, headquarters. The F-150’s generator, which uses its internal-combustion engine to make power, is offered in three variants, outputting 2.0, 2.4, or 7.2 kW with only the most capable one offering 240-volt output.

When asked if the upcoming electric Silverado pickup would offer the Power Station generator as well, Chevy only said that the new truck is "purpose-built from the ground up as an electric full-size pickup truck and will be competitive in the marketplace." Since it’s the same battery platform, it’s certainly possible.

Sitting on the floor of the library and poring over issues of Car and Driver is one of Connor Hoffman’s earliest memories. Choosing to attend the nation’s top-ranked journalism school at the University of Missouri and graduating with a magazine writing emphasis was all part of chasing his dream of writing for Car and Driver. When he’s not bragging about Mizzou having the best journalism program in the country, he’s probably on a rant about Toyota trucks.



