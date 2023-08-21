The Crew™ Motorfest – Ubisoft









A beautiful new playground to explore. Iconic cars from the past, present and the future. Discover the incredible diversity of vehicles and experiences featured in The Crew™ Motorfest.

Get your ticket for an all-year-round festival designed for all car enthusiasts on the beautiful island of O'ahu.

Introducing the Playlists: a series of short thematic campaigns offering unique and exciting car culture experiences. Each one is carefully designed to immerse you in a different car culture universe, with tailored races, themed events, and other unique challenges. Master vintage classics or electric supercars, become a track champion or just cruise along your friends: there is always a Playlist for you.

Get ready to experience the ultimate driving adventure on one of the world's most breathtaking islands: O'ahu, the jewel of the Hawaiian archipelago.

Do everything on your own or with other players: join high-speed street races through the bustling city of Honolulu, test your off-road skills on the ashy slopes of a volcano, master the perfect curve on the tracks. When you're ready to relax, kick back on the sunny beaches behind the wheel of your favorite supercar, or bring a buggy to explore the hidden paths of the luxurious rainforest.

Take part in an ever-changing program of activities: discover new outlooks on car culture through a selection of short thematic campaigns, intense driving races and various competitive live events. Collect hundreds of iconic cars from the past, present and future. At launch and beyond, The Crew™ Motorfest will always offer plenty of opportunities to show of your skills, your style, and leave your mark on the history of the festival.

15 playlists will be available at launch, for as much car culture universes, series of challenges, and exclusive rewards to unlock.

The Crew™ Motorfest features more vehicles than ever before in the franchise, including new brands, new car categories, and dozens of new models. Drive the most exclusive hypercars, such as the Lamborghini Revuelto, discover two generations of Toyota Supra, go electric with the Lotus Evija… and much more!

Pre-order the game today and unlock the Liberty Walk Pack in your collection at launch. In addition, purchase the Gold or Ultimate Edition and get 3 days of Early Access to the game alongside other benefits!

Available on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, or with a Ubisoft+ subscription.

