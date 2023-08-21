Best Web Series on Amazon Prime (July 2023): The Family Man, The Boys, Panchayat, Mirzapur and More – Pricebaba Daily









Amazon Prime Video is growing in popularity and has a much bigger focus on creating original content (as opposed to streaming content). In the recent past, they have put up many more shows, movies, and documentaries on Amazon Prime. In 2022, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power had been much-talked-about.

The platform also has a sizeable Indian lineup. Shows like Family Fam, Panchayat, Mirazapur have got a great response from viewers and most people are looking forward to the next season of these series. Amazon Prime Video is also gearing to launch one of its biggest show for the year 2023 – Farzi. The show is headlined by Shahid Kapoor and will be releasing on Feb 10.

Given the variety of content available on Amazon Prime Video, it can be hard for the viewer to know what’s good and not. To help you navigate through which shows should be on your watchlist, we have curated a list of best shows. Hope you agree with our picks and have a good time watching them.

This British documentary series follows Jeremy and his rag-tag band of agricultural associates as they face different hurdles, like unhelpful weather, unresponsive crops, disobedient animals and an unexpected pandemic. In Clarkson’s Farm, you can see Jeremy Clarkson as you have never seen before. The series frequently covers a hilarious, intense and arduous years in the life of Britain’s most unlikely farmer, Jeremy.

Release Date – 11 June 2021

Director – Gavin Whitehead

Starring – Jeremy Clarkson, Kaleb Cooper, Gerald Cooper, Charlie Ireland, Lisa Hogan, Ellen Helliwell, Georgia Craig, Delwyn, Ellis, Les, Alan, Simon

Duration – 45 mins

IMDb rating – 9.0



The comedy-drama revolves around the character of Abhishek Tripathi, an urban engineering graduate. Abhishek is unable to secure a job and ends up accepting a post as the secretary at a Gram panchayat office in a village called Phulera (Uttar Pradesh). The show chronicles his frustrations, learning and how he adjusts to his new life while longing to crack an entrance exam.

Release Date – 3 April 2020

Director – Deepak Kumar Mishra

Cast – Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Biswapati Sarkar, Satish Ray, Sunita Rajwar, Subendhu Chakraborty, Shrikant Verma, Ashok Pathak, Pankaj Jha, Rajesh Jais, Sandeep Shikhar

Duration – 35 mins

IMDb rating – 8.9



This show is a great example of what happens when superheroes, instead of using their powers for good, abuse them. Three seasons of the show are out now, and has been renewed for the fourth season, which is expected to release anytime between July 2023 and March 2024

Release Date – 26 July 2019

Director – Eric Kripke

Cast – Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Nneka Eliott, Claudia Doumit, Aya Cash, Laila Robins, Katy Breier, Elisabeth Shue, Dominique McElligott.

Duration – 60 mins

IMDb rating – 8.7



Six seasons of the series Downton Abbey are streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The series follows the lives of the British aristocratic and noble Crawley family and their servants in the early twentieth century. The estate, Downtown Abbey, stands as an outstanding example of mettle and confidence, the Crawley family enduring for many generations and the staff working machine of propriety.

Release Date – 26 September 2010

Creator – Julian Fellowes

Cast – Hugh Bonneville, Jessica Brown Findlay, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Siobhan Finneran, Joanne Froggatt, Phyllis Logan, Thomas Howes, Rob James-Collier, Rose Leslie, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Maggie Smith, Dan Stevens, Penelope Wilton, Amy Nuttall, Kevin Doyle, Allen Leech, Matt Milne, Ed Speleers, Lily James, David Robb, Cara Theobold, Raquel Cassidy, Tom Cullen, Julian Ovenden, Michael Fox, Matthew Goode

Duration – 58 mins

IMDb rating – 8.7



The series follows a young mother of two children, Miriam “Midge” Maisel, who after her husband leaves her has to find out what she excels at. She goes from being a housewife to taking the centre stage as a stand-up comic, finding her calling in stand-up comedy. Four seasons of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is streaming digitally.

Release Date – 17 March 2017

Director – Amy Sherman-Palladino

Cast – Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Marin Hinkle, Jane Lynch, Tony Shalhoub, Caroline Aaron, Luke Kirby, Matilda Szydagis, Brian Tarantina, Cynthia Darlow, Bailey De Young, David Paymer, Justine Lupe, Will Brill, Max Casella

Duration – 57 mins

IMDb rating – 8.7



In this show, we are introduced to a free-spirited but broken and angry woman in London. This is a one-woman show with delightful monologues and commentary that adds more zing to the series. Watch this for the funnies.

Release Date – 21 July 2016

Director – Harry Bradbeer · Tim Kirkby (pilot)

Cast – Phoebe Waller Bridge, Sian Clifford, Olivia Colman, Jenny Rainsford, Bill Paterson, Brett Gelman, Andrew Scott, Hugh Skinner, Ben Aldridge, Hugh Dennis, Kae Alexander, Anthony Welsh, Jamie Demetriou, Ray Fearon, David Hargreaves, Christian Hillborg, Angus Imrie, Christopher Colquhoun

Duration – 27 min

IMDb rating – 8.7



This show follows the life of Shrikant Tiwari, a middle-class family man who is living a double life, working as an intelligent officer for the fictitious TASC. The show is sharp, thrilling and addictive, full of dry humour. The Family Man is one of the most famous shows to come out to date, and you cannot afford not to watch it.

Release Date – 20 September 2019

Director – Krishna D.K.Raj Nidimoru

Cast – Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shahab Ali, Dalip Tahil, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Darshan Kumaar, Sunny Hinduja, Pawan Chopra, Neeraj Madhav, Mime Gopi, Aritro Rudraneil Banerjee, Vijay Vikram Singh, Srikrishna Dayal

Duration – 45 mins

IMDb rating – 8.7



Mr. Robot revolves around Elliot, he is a programmer. Elliot is brilliant but also unstable; he works as a cyber security engineer by the day and is a vigilante hacker by night. In the complicated game of dominance, he becomes a key figure when a mysterious leader of an underground hacking group hires him and his allies to take down the corrupt firm he works for. It is a techno thriller.

Release Date – 24 June 2015

Creator – Sam Esmail

Cast – Rami Malek, Carly Chaikin, Portia Doubleday, Christian Slater, Martin Wallström, Stephanie Corneliussen, Michael Cristofer, Ashlie Atkinson, Grace Gummer, BD Wong, Bobby Cannavale, Elliot Villar

Duration – 49 mins

IMDb rating – 8.6



This is a Hindi comedy-drama that chronicles the lives of 4 friends in the first year of college. Ankit, Chirag, Jaat are students and roommates. This show is awesome if you are interested in the fun and drama that occurs in an engineering hostel.

Release Date – 13 December 2019

Director – Raghav Subbu,

Cast – Nikhil Vijay, Shubham Gaur, Luv Vispute, Sahil Verma, Ayushi Gupta, Ahsaas Channa, Adarsh Gourav, Utsav Sarkar, Harsha Chemudu, Harish Peddinti, Talha Siddiqui, Suraj Chaudhary, Mohammad Ebadullah, Badri Chavan, Abhinav Anand, Ishaan Varma, Akdas Hayat, Jasmeet Singh Bhatia

Duration – 2h 39m

IMDb rating – 8.5



Mirzapur the Indian action crime thriller series is one of the most popular offering of Amazon Prime Video. With two seasons already streaming, its third season is already in the pipeline. Akhandanand Tripathi a.k.a. Kaleen Bhaiya is a millionaire and the mafia don of Mirzapur. Munna, his son, is the power-hungry unworthy heir. A shocking untoward incident at a wedding procession makes Munna cross paths with Ramakant Pandit, a honest lawyer and his two sons, Bablu and Guddu. In the series revenge runs darker than blood.

Release Date – 16 November 2018

Director – Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh, Mihir Desai

Cast – Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Lilliput, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar

Duration – 60 mins

IMDb rating – 8.5



Amazing sangeet, mehendi celebrations and pre-wedding celebrations aside, this show chronicles the struggles of Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra as they try to organise glamorous weddings while dealing with personal life problems on the side. Made in heaven shows us that all that glitters is not gold.

Release Date – 8 March 2019

Director – Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti

Cast – Arjun Mathur, Shobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Kalki Koechlin, Zachary Coffin, Natasha Singh, Dalip Tahil, Vinay Pathak, Natasha Rastogi, Manish Mishra, Krishnakali Ganguli, Sanjay Dadhich, Manini Mishra, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Shalva Kinjawadekar, Yashaswini Dayamal

Duration – 50 mins

IMDb rating – 8.3



The season 1 of the series follows Aakash Gupta, who wants to make mimicry videos and want to be an internet sensation. His father has different dreams for him. The series is about an average boy, Aakash, who is trying to get an extraordinary rank studying at an IIT Coaching institute, Genius Infinity, in Visakhapatnam. Can he succeed? Season 2 follows the life of Dr Shreya. She is posted in Sitlapur village to conduct a cataract camp. Challenges come her way, and she fights the system. But the question is whether she can bring a change to the system, or will the system end up changing her? It is a miniTV offering on Prime.

Release Date – 13 October 2017

Director – Abhishek Sengupta

Cast – Season 1 — Ritvik Sahore, Alam Khan, Jay Thakkar, Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, Ajita Kulkarni, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Mayank Parakh



Season 2 — Shweta Tripathi, Sandeep Mehta, Rupesh Tillu, Suyash Joshi, Arun Nalawade, Milind Joshi, Ishan Mishra, Pravina Deshpande, Prithvik Pratap

Duration – 30 mins

IMDb rating – 8.2



Amazon, in 2022, welcomed the return of the classic Canadian sketch comedy series The Kids in the Hall. The new season consists of a fresh batch of super fun, offbeat characters, with hilarious sketches packing a satirical punch. Touted to be exciting, it is laced with fearless comedy, which kids are known for.

Release Date – 13 May 2022

Director – Kelly Makin, Aleysa Young

Cast – David Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, Scott Thompson, Paul Bellini, Jennifer Goodhue, Matt Watts, Nadine Hyatt, Lucas Nguyen, Brooke Palsson, Hannan Younis, Fred Armisen, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Baruchel, Will Forte, Catherine Reitman, Kenan Thompson, Shawn Byfield, Daniel Woodrow

Duration – 25 mins

IMDb rating – 8.2



Sneaky Pete follows Marius Josipović, a con man who comes out of prison and finds himself being hunted by a dangerous gangster he had once robbed. To save himself, Marius takes the identity of his cellmate, Pete Murphy. He then reunites with his estranged family of Pete. This dysfunctional group drags Marius into a world just as dangerous as the one he is trying to escape. Being Pete it gives him a taste of a loving and caring family he has never had.

Release Date – 7 August 2015

Creator – David Shore, Bryan Cranston

Cast – Giovanni Ribisi, Shane McRae, Marin Ireland, Libe Barer, Margo Martindale, Michael Drayer, Peter Gerety,Jane Adams, Efrat Dor, Ethan Embry, Bryan Cranston, Victor Williams, Karolina Wydra, Domenick Lombardozzi, Debra Monk, Joseph Lyle Taylor, Desmond Harrington, Alison Wright, John Ales, Jeff Ross, Leonardo Nam

Duration – 60 mins

IMDb rating – 8.1



The show follows CIA analyst Jack Ryan. He is pulled away from the security cocoon of his desk job after he discovers a string of suspicious bank transfers. He enters the field, and it leads him on a chase throughout the Middle East and Europe. With a terrorist head planning major attack against the US and its allies. In the second season Jack is right in the middle of a political warfare in Venezuela, after he tracks a probably suspicious shipment of illegal weapons in the Venezuelan jungle. In the third season, he races against time and across Europe to stop a rogue group that is inside the Russian government from re-establishing the Soviet Empire and starting another World War.

Release Date – 31 August 2018

Creator – Tom Clancy, Carlton Cuse, Graham Roland

Cast – John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish, Ali Suliman, Dina Shihabi, John Hoogenakker, Noomi Rapace, Jordi Mollà, Francisco Denis, Cristina Umaña, Jovan Adepo, Michael Kelly, Betty Gabriel, James Cosmo, Peter Guinness, Nina Hoss, Alexej Manvelov, Michael Peña

Duration – 60 mins

IMDb rating – 8.0



Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma are the producers of Paatal Lok. In the series, down and out cop lands the case of a lifetime when four suspects are arrested in the killing attempt of a journalist. The twists in the case lead to an absolute maze where nothing is what it seems to be. The pursuit leads Hathiram Chaudhary, a policeman, to the dark Paatal Lok, the netherworld. Shocking truths come to light with regard to the past of the four nabbed suspects.

Release Date – 15 May 2020

Director – Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy

Cast – Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Bodhisattva Sharma, Neeraj Kabi, Abhishek Banerjee, Swastika Mukherjee, Anindita Bose, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Ishwak Singh, Manish Choudhary, Jagjeet Sandhu, Anurag Arora, Aasif Khan, Vipin Sharma, Mairembam Ronaldo Singh, Akash Khurana, Sandeep Mahajan, Rajesh Sharma, Sanjeeva Vats, Anup Jalota, Asif Basra, V K Sharma, Amit Raj, Manju Bahuguna, Tushar Dutt

Duration – 44 mins

IMDb rating – 8.0



The series available on Amazon Prime Video is narrated by Shah Rukh Khan. The series is a recreation of a momentous juncture in history, when Indian soldiers from the Azad Hind Fauj led by Subhash Chandra Bose marched 3884 kilometres, from Singapore to Delhi to free India from the British. It is a truly epic war series. The series highlights the journey and sacrifice of Lieutenant Surinder Sodhi and his army, for independence during World War II.

Release Date – 24 January 2020

Director – Kabir Khan, Anil Senior

Cast – Sunny Kaushal, M. K. Raina, Sharvari Wagh, Shruti Seth, Rohit Choudhary, Akhil Iyer, Amala Akkineni, R Badree, TJ Bhanu, Paloma Monnappa, Nizhalgal Ravi, Karanvir Malhotra, Toshiji Takeshima, Kajol Muskan, Junichi Kajioka, Bijou Thaangjam

Duration – 3 hours and 14 mins

IMDb rating – 8.0



This show is outrageous and daring and documents the adventures and misadventures of 4 women as they go through love, work and friendships. Their lives may be full of chaos, but as long as they have their tequila shots, they’ll get by.

Release Date – 25 January 2019

Director – Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana

Cast – Sayani Gupta, Gurbani, Maanvi Gagroo, Prateik Babbar, Kirti Kulhari, Neil Bhoopalam, Jiya Lakhiani, Lisa Ray, Simone Singh, Amrita Puri, Milind Soman, Sameer Kochhar, Ankur Rathee, Rajeev Siddhartha, Fahad Samar, Jim Sarbh, Rohan Mehra, Prabal Panjabi

Duration – 60 mins

IMDb rating – 7.2



The American fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the events of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. The epic drama follows an ensemble group of characters who are familiar and also new. They confront the long-feared reappearance of evil on Middle-earth. It is based on J. R. R. Tolkien’s history of Middle-earth. The series covers all the important events of the Second Age, Middle-earth.

Release Date – 1 September 2022

Creator – Patrick McKay, John D. Payne

Cast – Morfydd Clark, Lenny Henry, Dylan Smith, Markella Kavenagh, Megan Richards, Robert Aramayo, Benjamin Walker, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Nazanin Boniadi, Tyroe Muhafidin, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Charles Edwards, Daniel Weyman, Owain Arthur, Charlie Vickers, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Trystan Gravelle, Joseph Mawle, Leon Wadham, Ema Horvath, Maxim Baldry

Duration – mins

IMDb rating – 6.9

It is hosted by Sapan Verma. This not-so-typical standup comedy series has some of India’s biggest names, actors, musicians, politicians and influencers, who are trained by popular comedians to perform standup comedy for the very first time.



Release Date – 15 November 2019

Creator – Only Much Louder



Featuring – Season 1 — Bhuvan Bam, Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha, Vishal Dadlani, Shashi Tharoor, Zakir Khan, Angad Singh Ranyal, Ashish Shakya, Rohan Joshi, Kunal Kamra

Season 1 Episodes —



Season 2 — Sunny Leone, Karan Johar, Faye D’Souza, Chetan Bhagat, Raftaar, Neeti Palta, Sumukhi Suresh, Atul Khatri, Abish Mathew, Samay Raina

Season 2 Episodes —

Duration – 30 mins

IMDb rating – 6.3

