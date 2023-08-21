Introducing THREE more reasons to switch to Verizon Home Internet – Verizon









Now, a 10-year price guarantee across Home Internet products; new, expanded 5G coverage and first-of-its kind equipment

NEW YORK, N.Y. – A 10-year price guarantee. New equipment. And now, available in New York City. Today, Verizon has announced three more BIG reasons to switch to Verizon Home Internet.

For a limited time, Verizon is offering new Verizon Home Internet customers – 5G Home, LTE Home and Fios Internet – a price guarantee for 10 years. That means the monthly base price for service you’ll pay today is the price you’ll pay for Home Internet until 2032. No strings attached.

“No one likes when bills go up unexpectedly after a promotional period, so we’re solving that by offering a guaranteed price for home internet for 10 years,” said Matt Coakley, vice president of Marketing Strategy and Segment Planning at Verizon. “It’s important for customers to know that they can have it all when it comes to Home internet –- reliable and fast performance at a price they’ll love without the surprise hidden fees or unexpected price hikes.”

Starting today, Verizon is offering even more home and business internet options in New York and New Jersey, delivering the fastest speeds to New Yorkers at unbeatable prices.

“New York and New Jersey are home to Verizon, so we’re very excited to deepen our footprint and add even more options for NYC, Hoboken and Jersey City residents,” said Chris Flood, North East consumer vice president at Verizon. “We are the network America relies on and set the gold standard when it comes to mobile services. We’re thrilled to bring that standard of excellence to customers with our Home and Business Internet services at a fantastic value.”

“Once again, Verizon is leading the industry by introducing the latest hardware technology available in the market, much of which is more powerful than anything previously available,” said Brian Higgins, senior vice president of Device Marketing and Consumer Product at Verizon. “We are moving toward a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected, fueled by the expansion of 5G. With the launch of the Verizon Receiver we’re revolutionizing home internet through 5G.”

Verizon Home Internet is reliable and fast enough to power the connected devices in the home, including smart TVs, tablets, phones, gaming consoles and more. Plus:

Looking to power your business? 5G Business Internet is ultra-fast wireless business internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. This wireless alternative to cable internet is for businesses of all sizes and includes professional installation, multiple pricing and service options, unlimited data and a 10-year price guarantee for 5G Business Internet service. Get started stress-free with our 30 day guarantee. New, qualified 5G Business Internet customers can get up to a $1,500 bill credit to help cover early termination fees from their current carrier.

To learn more about Verizon 5G Business Internet, visit verizon.com/5gbusinessinternet and plug in an address to see what service is available.

