What's New on Amazon Prime Video in January 2023 – Collider









Jennifer Lopez, Critical Role, and Al Pacino are all making their way to Prime Video this January.

Amazon looks to be kicking off 2023 in a big way on Prime Video. January will bring brand-new seasons of some of Prime Video's biggest shows including The Legend of Vox Machina and Hunters. The service will also be premiering the brand-new romantic action-comedy Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Cheech Marin, Lenny Kravitz, and recent Emmy Winner and The White Lotus alumni Jennifer Coolidge. One of the biggest blockbusters of 2022 will also be making its way to Prime Video in Jurassic World: Dominion alongside other hit movies from 2022 including B.J. Novak's satirical thriller Vengeance, the mockumentary Honk For Jesus, Save Your Soul starring Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown, and the chilling prequel Orphan: First Kill. For those who can't wait to see some of 2023's biggest films like Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, you're in luck as select titles from the franchises starring Tom Cruise and Harrison Ford will be making their way to the service in the new year.

Check out the list below to see when these titles and more will be making their way to Prime Video in January 2023.

Dharma & Greg S1-5 (1997)

Invader Zim (2002)

Nella the Princess Knight (2017)

Shimmer and Shine (2015)

12 O’Clock High S1-3 (1964)

Welcome to Flatch (2022

50/50 (2011)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

After Earth (2013)

Akeelah And The Bee (2006)

Ali (2001)

Antwone Fisher (2003)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Baby Boy (2001)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Black Dynamite (1980)

Blankman (1994)

Blue Chips (1994)

Breakdown (1997)

Breakin’ All The Rules (2004)

Broken City (2013)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Clue (2011)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Downsizing (2017)

El Dorado (1967)

El Mariachi (1993)

Election (1999)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Europa Report (2013)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Forces Of Nature (1999)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Gamer (2009)

God’s Not Dead (2014)

Guess Who (2005)

Harold and Maude (1971)

Higher Learning (1995)

Home for the Holidays (1995)

I Am Not Your Negro (2017)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

In My Country (2005)

In The Heat Of The Night (1967)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)

Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)

Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)

Juliet, Naked (2018)

Just Wright (2010)

Love the Coopers (2017)

Mad Love (2002)

Mean Creek (2004)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Money Train (1995)

Mr. 3000 (2004)

Muscle Shoals (2013)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2001)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Paycheck (2003)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Private Parts (1997)

Rec (2007)

Rec 2 (2009)

Rec 3: Genesis (2012)

Red Dawn (1984)

Rejoice and Shout (2011)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

School Daze (1988)

Serpico (1973)

She Hate Me (2004)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Sorry To Bother You (2018)

Tangerine (2015)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Butler (2013)

The Devil’s Backbone (2001)

The Duchess (2008)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

The Gospel According To Andre (2018)

The Love Guru (2008)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Running Man (1987)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

The Two Jakes (1990)

Three Can Play That Game (2007)

To Sir, With Love (1967)

True Grit (1969)

Walking Tall (2004)

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016)

Witness (1985)

You Got Served (2004)

Endeavour S8 (2022)

Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul. (2022)

Cosmic Love France (2023)

The Rig (2023)

Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

The Winter Palace (2022)

Snitch (2013)

Hunters S2 (2023)

The Test S2 (2023)

The Steve Harvey Show S1-6 (1996)

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982)

Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Road Trip (2000)

Vengeance (2022)

The Legend of Vox Machina S2 (2023)

Hercules (2014)

The King’s Speech (2010)

Shotgun Wedding (2023)

Nate Bargatze: Hello World (2023)

Orphan: First Kill (2022)

Nate Richard is a Resource Editor for Collider, film critic, and part-time amateur filmmaker. He lives and breathes everything film-related and is madly in love with Steven Spielberg. He’s also an avid runner and is very proud of his dogs Hazel and Rex. He currently resides in Indianapolis, Indiana.

