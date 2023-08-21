Best Apple TV+ Shows and Movies to Watch With Friends and Family – MacRumors









With the holiday season approaching, many people will be spending lots of time with family and friends. We thought we’d create a handy list of Apple TV+ shows and movies that are suitable for watching with family members young and old, and that are great to catch up on if you have some extra time in the coming weeks.



Starring well-known comedians Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, “Spirited” is the perfect holiday movie. A retelling of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, “Spirited” will see several Christmas ghosts visiting miser Ryan Reynolds, who plays the movie’s Scrooge.

If you’re a fan of Charlie Brown, you won’t want to miss out on A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, which is streaming on ‌Apple TV+‌. In this classic, Peppermint Patty invites everyone over to Charlie Brown’s for Thanksgiving, and Snoopy cooks a holiday meal.

If you’re not caught up on “Ted Lasso,” or have a family member who isn’t, it’s a heartwarming show that never fails to please. It’s worth a watch or a rewatch to see Jason Sudeikis step into the role of football coach Ted Lasso. There are two full seasons available, so it’s a great binge watch.

From the creators of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Mythic Quest” is a comedy series about a game studio that produces a popular online game. Starring Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, and Danny Pudi, this show is funny even if you’re not a gamer, and if you are, it’s hilarious.

There are three seasons available, with season three new as of just a couple weeks ago.

In “Loot,” Maya Rudolph plays a clueless billionaire who divorces her cheating husband, ultimately engaging with her charitable foundation and reconnecting with the real world. “Loot” is charming and funny, and it’s a quick watch with episodes that are less than 30 minutes long.

British TV show “Trying” stars Rafe Spell and Esther Smith as a couple who are dying to have children. They bumble their way through prospective parenthood, and it’s hard not to love this show because of the chemistry between the main characters.

A musical comedy, “Schmigadoon” stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michal Key as an on-the-rocks couple stuck in the magical singing and dancing town of Schmigadoon. The only way out is finding true love.

A fun whodunnit, “The After Party” features a group of classmates being investigated for murder after one of them is found dead. It’s a mystery you get to figure out along with the detective, and the ending is a surprise. With most episodes not longer than 40 minutes, this is a quick watch.

“Long Way Up” is an easy to watch show featuring Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman riding their motorcycles to visit beautiful places across South and Central America. There are also two older shows in the same series that are binge worthy, including “Long Way Round” and “Long Way Down.”

“CODA” is a coming-of-age story about the child of two deaf adults and her struggle between living her life and taking care of her family. CODA won an Academy Award for Best Picture, and it’s well worth watching if you haven’t yet seen it.

If you’re looking for a way to keep kids entertained, you might want to check out some of these titles.

There are a number of more serious, dramatic shows and movies on Apple TV that are worth watching, but these aren’t suitable for kids or for a lighthearted gathering.

‌Apple TV+‌ requires a $6.99 per month subscription fee, but up to six family members can watch at that price point. ‌Apple TV+‌ can be accessed through the TV app on iPhones, iPads, the ‌Apple TV‌, and Macs, and it is also available on the web through tv.apple.com, and on smart TVs, set-top boxes, and consoles that have the ‌Apple TV‌ app available.

Have other ‌Apple TV+‌ show and movie suggestions that can’t be missed? Let us know in the comments below.

