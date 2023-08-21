How to watch 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' plus more of what's new on Disney Plus this month – CBS News









Marvel fans can finally return to Wakanda whenever they want because “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is now streaming on Disney+. Keep reading to find out how you can stream the newest “Black Panther” movie, plus more of what’s new on Disney+ this month.

The top products in this article:

Disney+ subscription, $8 and up monthly

A Disney+ subscription starts at $8 per month, but you can also bundle the Disney streaming service with Hulu and ESPN+ starting at $13 per month.

Following King T’Challa’s death, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross to fight for Wakanda’s future. Angela Bassett,Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Martin Freeman and more return in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

This long-awaited “Black Panther” sequel is now on Disney+. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is also still playing in some theaters.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” now streaming on Disney+

Need something new to watch while you wait for the new “Black Panther” streaming premiere? We’ve got you covered. Check out our top picks for what’s new on Disney+ in January 2023.

In this follow-up series to George Lucas’s 1988 fantasy adventure “Willow,” a legendary sorcerer returns to lead an unlikely team of heroes on a high stakes rescue mission. Warwick Davis returns in his titular role in this sequel series, now streaming on Disney+.

“Willow,” new episodes now streaming on Disney+

Months after the events on Kamino, the Bad Batch are back and continuing their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. Season 2 sees the group cross paths with familiar foes and some new friends as they complete exciting and potentially dangerous new missions. Season 2 of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is now streaming on Disney+

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” now streaming on Disney+

Following surfing’s 2020 Olympic debut in Tokyo, Disney’s new docuseries showcases some of the athletes defining surf culture across the over 18,000 miles of Japan’s coastline. Using state-of-the-art 4K cameras and 16mm archival film, “Chasing Waves” tells a multicultural tale of what it takes to succeed in the global surf industry. All eight episodes of “Chasing Waves” are out now on Disney+.

“Chasing Waves” now streaming on Disney+

Jan. 4

Library Titles

The Boonies (S1)

Locked Up Abroad (S12)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S4)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (S2)

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes (S1)

Underworld, Inc. (S1, S2)

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – 2-Episode Season 2 Premiere – Episode 201 “Spoils of War” and Episode 202 “Ruins of War”

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 5 “Bad Romance”

Willow – Episode 7

Jan. 6

Library Titles

Strangest Bird Alive

Jan. 11

Library Titles

Airport Security (S4, S5, S6, S7, S8)

Best in Bridal (S1)

Bride & Prejudice (S1)

Celebrity Ghost Stories (S5, S6)

Evil Genius (S1)

My Ghost Story (S1)

SuperKitties (S1, 11 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Chasing Waves – All Episodes Streaming

Gina Yei – All Episodes Streaming

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 6 “Frenemies”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 203 “The Solitary Clone”

Willow – Episode 8

Jan. 18

Library Titles

Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S3, 14 episodes)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 5 episodes)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)

Night Stalkers (S1)

Secret Life of Predators (S1)

Disney+ Originals

King Shakir Recycle – Premiere

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 7 “Point of No Return”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 204 “Faster”

Jan. 20

Library Titles

Ocean’s Breath

Sharkatraz

Jan. 25

Library Titles

Bloody Tales of Europe (S1)

Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)

Hacking the System (S1)

Riding Britain’s Railways (S1)

Disney+ Originals

Mila in the Multiverse – Premiere

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 8 “Family Tree”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Episode 205 “Entombed”

Jan. 27

Library Titles

American Blackout

Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes

T. Rex Autopsy

