Incredible New Xbox Sale Lets Gamers Pick Up a Bunch of Titles at … – GameRant









In the midst of the holiday shopping season, a new Xbox games sale emerges to bring gamers a bunch of tempting deals.

In a new Xbox sale, many games have been discounted to extremely low price points. For the budget-conscious gamer, plenty of deals are now available for current Xbox consoles over the next several days.

The sale comes at an awkward time for Xbox and its players. Just a few days ago, Xbox said that it will be raising prices on first-party games starting next year. This is, according to Xbox, due to the rising costs of producing a game and global economic inflation. But in the meantime, there are plenty of games to take a look at while saving some serious cash this holiday season. With the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S featuring backward compatibility for select Xbox 360 titles, there's never been a better time to grab them.

RELATED: Amazing Deal Lets You Get One of the Best Xbox Console Exclusives for Next to Nothing

The Xbox Games Under $20 sale will last until December 13. But some of the games featured in the sale have been discounted as low as 90% and 95% off. The cheapest games on the sale include Color Symphony 2, Rocket Wars, Jetman Fly Adventure, and Gaijin Charenji 1: Kiss or Kill, all of which are going for $0.99 on the Xbox Store. While none of the games in this particular sale are first-party games by Microsoft, a number of them are currently within the same price range as the indie sensation Vampire Survivors, which just announced its Legacy of the Moonspell expansion. Those that want to take advantage of the sale, or see the full list, can click here to check out the Xbox Games Under $20 sale.

One of the more notable games in the sale is XCOM 2, which is discounted by 95% at $2.99. Considered by many to be the gold standard for strategy in tactics games, the XCOM series has a dedicated fan base and has served as the inspiration for other games on the market today. XCOM 2: Digital Deluxe Edition is also discounted by 90%, down to $7.49, as part of the sale.

Another game that got knocked down to under $5 is Injustice 2, which was discounted by 90% and is currently priced at $3.99. The second entry in NetherRealm's DC Comics fighting game series, Injustice 2 was first released in 2017. Since then, it has seen plenty of requests from fans asking for a third entry, even if any hope of an Injustice sequel will remain just a pipe dream. That said, from strategy games to fighting games and even games for the family, the Xbox Games Under $20 sale has quite an affordable selection for gamers to choose from.

MORE: Every Video Game Release Coming Soon For Xbox Series X|S And Xbox One

James Ratcliff joined Game Rant in 2022. James hails from Texas, and has been writing professionally for over a decade. His specialty of topics range from sports and human interest stories to local matters. James enjoys playing games from the Final Fantasy, Zelda, Pokémon, and Warcraft series. Follow him on social media!

source







