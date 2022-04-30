Elon Musk, SpaceX Want to Kill Baby Sea Turtles to Get to Mars – Business Insider

In the rolling dunes at the very end of Texas State Highway 4, where the narrow road ends at Boca Chica Beach and the Gulf of Mexico, lies a nesting ground of the world’s smallest and most endangered sea turtle.

Lepidochelys kempii, the Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, is a couple of feet long, with a grayish shell, whitish tummy, and angry beak. In 1985, there were perhaps 250 female Kemp’s ridleys left on earth; today, following a concerted conservation effort, that number is probably somewhere in the mid- to high four digits. The turtles range around the Atlantic, but they nest only on the beaches where they hatched; for almost all of them, that’s on the western coast of the Gulf of Mexico. A handful of those nests, the ones near Boca Chica, are also in the shadow of a spaceport. If all goes according to plan, it’ll soon be home to some of the world’s most powerful rocket ships. SpaceX, the space company founded by Elon Musk, plans to turn its facility at Boca Chica into Starbase, a launch site and landing pad for at least five of its biggest rocket ships every year bound for the moon and Mars.

As you’d probably imagine, half-mile-wide blast plumes hot enough to boil water are not so great for sea turtles and other living things. Inconveniently, the future Starbase is surrounded by wildlife preserves and state parks. In addition to the turtles, the local fauna includes the last breeding population of ocelots in the US, migrating seabirds, rare jaguarundis, and a tiny golden beetle found nowhere else. Not to mention the disruption to the humans nearby, in Brownsville, the poorest community in the country. And, look, obviously launching spaceships will have negative effects on the local environment and the locals. The question is: Are those effects tolerable if the tradeoff is making it to Mars?

That’s what the law required the Federal Aviation Administration to ask when the agency launched an environmental review of SpaceX’s plan. The FAA has already published a 150-page draft report, released in September, laying out the damage that might result from an expanded Starbase, including the occasional “rapid unscheduled disassembly,” as Musk has put it — which is to say, rocket goes kaboom. That has happened to smaller rockets at least five times at Boca Chica since 2019. One explosion sent debris across a 5-mile radius of protected land. Yet the FAA’s draft report mostly let SpaceX off the hook. While launching rockets would probably disrupt the local biosphere, the report conceded, the overall impact would be small. You can’t make an omelet without breaking a few sea-turtle eggs, you know?

But then an alliance of environmental groups raised objections, as did the US Fish and Wildlife Service. The FAA received more than 19,000 comments from the public. In the case of Elon Musk v. Charismatic Megafauna, the agency intends to publish its final report in late April.

Industries bulldoze ecosystems for profit all the time. But the efforts of billionaires to send people to Mars are about more than figuring out how to prioritize ecology versus economy. The spaceketeers think they’re doing it to save humanity, and, so, as with most nominally world-saving efforts of the megarich, the real tension here is between the value of the present versus that of the future. Billionaire space expansionism ultimately comes down to the worth those billionaires ascribe to the planet that’s home to every living thing in the universe (that we know of), weighed against their perceived necessity to get off this spinning tomb before it cracks under the weight of our relentless industriousness.

Existential questions encourage hardcore answers. And in fact, some of the people who worry the most about existential threats have come to favor a philosophy known as “longtermism,” which argues that “the most important determinant of the value of our actions today is how those actions affect the very long-run future.” According to the cosmic cost-benefit analysis conducted by longtermists, anything that guarantees humanity’s survival over the very long haul — like, a billion years — is worth doing. If you buy this, as lots of folks in the C-suites of Silicon Valley seem to, it’s not only OK for Elon Musk to wipe out a bunch of baby turtles — and to do much, much worse. It actually might be required.

The question of whether we’re escaping to or escaping from has always divided the space expansionists. Early in the 20th century, scientists like Konstantin Tsiolkovsky imagined populating space with orbital worker paradises on artificial moons made of glass and brick. The British physicist JD Bernal envisioned artificial worlds populated by transhuman cyborgs. But whatever the model, going to space was seen as an evolutionary event, a precursor to social and cultural improvement.

In the 1970s, a Princeton physicist named Gerard O’Neill storyboarded a new kind of space settlement, a big revolving cylinder with farms, houses, little villages on the inner surface. It was an exurban dream world fueled by fears of a rapidly expanding population on Earth. One of O’Neill’s undergraduate students was Jeff Bezos, who went on to found Amazon and the SpaceX competitor Blue Origin; Bezos’ vision of space puts workers and polluting industries in orbit on O’Neill cylinders, reserving Earth for parks and single-family homes. “We can have a trillion humans in the solar system, which means we would have 1,000 Mozarts and 1,000 Einsteins,” Bezos said at an event introducing his plans for Blue Origin. As if you can breed genius, and all it takes is quantity.

Musk shitposted about Bezos’ ideas almost immediately, tweeting that an O’Neill cylinder “makes no sense.” It’s weird, though, because so many of Musk’s ambitions have a techno-utopian vibe in line with Bezos’ extraterrestrial suburbiforming. They’re cool! Electric cars, solar panels, brain-computer interfaces — they all share the same mid-century optimism, with the added bonuses of addressing climate disasters, freeing everyone from want, displacing government, and elevating human consciousness. It’s very Californian. Of course, Musk also has suggested he believes the world is actually a digital simulation.

A childhood fan of “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” and Isaac Asimov’s “Foundation” series, Musk — as depicted in Ashlee Vance’s biography — was a nerdy dreamer whose love of video games and sci-fi led him to want to save the world. “Maybe I read too many comic books as a kid,” he told Vance. Musk once described himself as a “utopian anarchist of the kind best described by Iain Banks,” the author of the Culture series of science-fiction stories. (As the historian Jill Lepore pointed out in an article about Musk’s sci-fi roots, Banks was actually a socialist.)

In 2000, the famed technologist Bill Joy wrote one of the most influential magazine articles ever published: “Why the Future Doesn’t Need Us,” a Wired cover story about the world-ending danger posed by the final-boss forms of technology — specifically genetic engineering, nanotechnology, and artificial intelligence. Before long, Vance reported, Musk was arguing that humanity needed to hedge its bets. The solution he embraced was to make us “multiplanetary.” In 2014, he told Aeon that he believed “there is a strong humanitarian argument for making life multiplanetary” in order to “safeguard the existence of humanity in the event that something catastrophic were to happen.”

Musk went on: “Either explicitly or implicitly some people seem to think that humans are a blight on the Earth’s surface. They say things like, ‘Nature is so wonderful; things are always better in the countryside where there are no people around.’ They imply that humanity and civilization are less good than their absence. But I’m not in that school.” He continued: “I think we have a duty to maintain the light of consciousness, to make sure it continues into the future.”

Musk is talking about existential risk, the idea that something — an asteroid, a pandemic, a nuclear war, a rogue artificial intelligence — might kill every human on Earth. But because humanity, as a concept, is a good thing, it should be preserved, and the best way to do it is to settle other planets. In other words, don’t keep all your sea-turtle eggs in one basket.

As space theories go, that’s less Tsiolkovsky and more Wernher von Braun, the Nazi missile designer who spearheaded America’s race to the moon. Von Braun had his own vision for resettling humanity in outer space, and he used a particular word to describe it: conquest. He imagined humans living on an orbital, wheel-shaped space station designed to enforce a global Pax Americana with nuclear bombs. As the architecture critic and space historian Fred Scharmen writes in “Space Forces: A Critical History of Life in Outer Space,” von Braun thought it would take a period of war and chaos on Earth to induce humanity to expand into space — all of which sounds a bit like Musk’s concerns about extinction, and his response to it.

“I recognize shades of it in the kinds of things that von Braun presents as a necessary step to space settlement — that destruction and sacrifice is bound up in progress,” Scharmen tells me. “Going through a period of destruction and sacrifice and pain is part of the trip.”

The core question here — How do we best invest in the future? — has birthed an intellectual cottage industry, a network of institutes and symposia set up to study the kind of existential risk that Musk is worried about. He’s hardly the only rich person with an “x-risk” portfolio: Jaan Tallinn, a cofounder of Skype and Kazaa, helped found the Centre for the Study of Existential Risk in Cambridge, England, and the Future of Life Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts. In 2015, Musk donated $10 million to the Future of Life Institute. He is also a cofounder, along with the venture capitalist Sam Altman and other tech bigwigs, of OpenAI, which aims to build “friendly” AI technology. The x-risk community, it turns out, worries a lot about the threat of artificial intelligence. (If the eyes turn red, run.)

The Facebook cofounder Dustin Moskovitz and the crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, meanwhile, have invested in “effective altruism,” an x-risk-adjacent movement that seeks to deploy rigorous, mostly economic tools to put world-improving money to objectively its best uses. Lots of modern tech-billionaire philanthropy has at least a tinge of effective altruism. When Mark Zuckerberg founds an institute to study biomedicine and AI, or Bill Gates throws billions of dollars at the eradication of diseases like malaria, they’re taking aim at targets that have high impact and a high probability of success — both tenets of the effective-altruism movement.

Society, of course, makes decisions based on cost-benefit analyses all the time. We choose neighborhoods to bulldoze for highways. We sacrifice coal-mining jobs to deal with the climate crisis. In short, we weigh the costs of present-day actions against future benefits.

In economic terms, the degree to which something loses its value as it ages, or moves into the future, is called a discount rate. From a philosophical perspective, it’s generally considered a no-no to discount future lives. They’re worth as much as you and me. But in recent years, some thinkers in the effective altruism and x-risk communities have embraced longtermism, a particularly strident approach to evaluating risk and reward. Longtermists more or less assert that letting possible future people die, or never live, is as bad as killing existing people.

The thing is, there are so many future people! Nick Bostrom, who wrote “Superintelligence” and is one of longtermism’s most prominent thinkers, calculates that if Earth stays habitable for a billion years, that could mean 1016 human descendants — more than 80,000 times the total number of humans who have ever lived. And if you assume that future human minds will “mainly be implemented in computational hardware instead of biological neuronal wetware,” as Bostrom does, you end up with a mind-boggling 1054 human lives. Sure, those would be simulations — what Bostrom more precisely calls “human-brain-emulation subjective life-years” — but let’s not quibble. A quadrillion here, a quadrillion there, pretty soon you’re talking about real numbers.

For a “strong longtermist,” someone on the movement’s bleeding edge, the math trumps everything. If transporting even a tiny fragment of humanity into outer space enables the emergence of bazillions of new humans, any sacrifice will be worth it. There’s simply no contest between destroying Earth’s environment and getting off-world. Because there are way more possible thems in the future than actual uses in the present, the costs are outweighed by ginormous benefits. You have to do whatever’s necessary now to protect later.

Musk has made the defense of “future life” his mission. As he wrote in 2017: “The main reason I am personally accumulating assets is in order to fund this. I really do not have any other motivation for personally accumulating assets except to be able to make the biggest contribution I can to making life multi-planetary.”

A decade ago, when SpaceX first arrived in Boca Chica, the spaceport didn’t seem like that big a deal. The state of Texas gave $20 million to encourage SpaceX to build the test facility, and the company assured local residents that the project would have a “small, eco-friendly footprint.”

But Starbase isn’t that. Residents have reported that the company conducted around-the-clock construction to build a site big enough to test its new Starship and Super Heavy vehicles and to eventually launch and land them. According to SpaceX, ground support for the combined vehicles — a spaceship 400 feet tall borne aloft by 33 Raptor rocket engines — will require new groundwater wells, a solar-electricity farm, a natural-gas generator, storage for liquid oxygen and liquid methane to fuel the engines, new launch gantries for the existing pad, and a new backup pad. Musk doesn’t appear to see an environmental problem with having rockets there. As he said at a press conference in 2018, “We’ve got a lot of land with nobody around, so if it blows up, it’s cool.” (SpaceX did not respond to multiple requests for comment.)

Which brings us to the Boca Chica flea beetle — a prime example of the kind of living thing that longtermism tends to devalue. A tiny speck of bug with a lovely metallic sheen and tiny indents along its carapace, the beetle has never been found anywhere except for the dunes hard up against the Starbase launchpad. On the one hand, it’s unique and therefore precious. On the other, it’s just a beetle, man. Many of those who subscribe to effective altruism “are by and large techno-utopians and tend to see environmental issues as less threatening and pressing as more speculative sci-fi risks,” says Luke Kemp, a researcher at the Centre for the Study of Existential Risk. “If you believe we are going to create a superintelligent machine that will solve most of the world’s problems in five to 100 years, then suddenly most environmental problems pale into insignificance.”

To have beetles or not to have beetles — that is not the question. “The benefits of unlocking space travel are so vast to a techno-utopian,” Kemp says, “that a minute or even infinitesimal chance of SpaceX unlocking it will overwhelm local environmental concerns.”

As the risk thinker and longtermism critic Phil Torres has written, the 1054 number for future people could mean that any action on Earth, including genocide, is morally justifiable if it reduces existential risk by even an infinitesimal fraction. “If there are people who exist in the future, they matter morally as much as any of us. I don’t think there should be time discounting,” Torres tells me. “But the longtermist view goes way beyond that. The loss of someone who has a happy life is morally equivalent to the failure of someone who would have a happy life if they were born. That view I reject, because I think it’s super-dangerous and metaphysically weird.”

In practice, Torres says, that means longtermists embrace transhumanism and space expansionism at the expense of pretty much anything else. “Some of the very wealthy people involved aren’t moral monsters who don’t care about the environment or the global south,” Torres says. “It’s just that the value in the future is so great it absolutely swamps any moral obligation we have, except for purely instrumental reasons, to care about the environment.”

You can glimpse von Braun here, waving. Embracing the inevitability of a period of destruction leading to a better tomorrow, of a chaos forge, makes it OK to think the future isn’t necessarily for everyone. “Von Braun felt that period would end and there’d be a better, higher culture on the other side of it,” says Scharmen, the space historian. “That’s the more directly Nazi shit.” Not everyone’s going to make it to space — only the people who deserve to. We can leave behind everyone who isn’t exactly, well … you know.

Let’s assume, for a moment, that the longtermists are right — that the risks facing life on Earth necessitate that we do everything we can to get a tiny sliver of humanity off Earth as quickly as possible. In a different world, we might all get together and decide how best to do that. But alas, tech billionaires believe that their wealth entitles them to exclude the rest of us from decisions that may well determine our future as a species. “The underlying theory here is, the more money you have, the more right you have to shape society as you see fit,” says Aaron Horvath, a researcher at the Stanford Center on Philanthropy and Civil Society. “Were that money appropriately taxed, the public would determine how it would be spent. But under the current system, these guys have the right to make those decisions on their own.”

So the question of getting to Mars is skewed toward a single outcome. “The evaluation of whether it makes sense to do so right now is still done by Elon Musk and his mates,” says Carla Zoe Cremer, a fellow at the Governance of AI Institute at Oxford University who cowrote an article with Kemp last year critiquing the methodology of the x-risk movement. “The real question here is not whether it makes sense to put this rocket in that location, or to build a rocket, but the process by which this was decided. That is the fundamentally wrong thing here.”

Favoring a science-fictional future over an admittedly dystopian but all-too-nonfictional present isn’t surprising behavior for a sci-fi nerd like Musk. I myself love spaceships, and like Musk I grew up believing that a clever engineer in space armor could save the galaxy with little more than gumption and a sonic screwdriver. Shoving every human into space arks in the face of some impending disaster is an old sci-fi trope — even Musk’s beloved “Hitchhiker’s Guide” sends it up. In “The Restaurant at the End of the Universe,” Douglas Adams introduces us to the B Ark, which is carrying away all of the marketing professionals and phone sanitizers from the doomed planet of Golgafrincham. (It turns out that the rest of the people on Golgafrincham had invented the existential threat as a trick to get rid of the unwanted members of their society.)

Even Musk acknowledges that not everyone is going to get to make the trip into outer space — which is fine in longtermist terms. As in Neal Stephenson’s novel “Seveneves,” if you have a handful of humans, a competent geneticist, and a Svalbardish genetic repository, you can always repopulate. I think Dr. Strangelove said pretty much the same thing. It’s a grim outcome, though, for those of us who don’t score tickets to the ark. “It’s a quaint idea to think of yourself and 249 of your best friends as people worth redeeming, and everyone else will be happy for you guys,” Horvath says. “It’s existential preservation for those 250 people, but as far as everyone else is concerned, it was the end of the world.” The point is, even if you agree that making humanity into a multiplanetary species is worth the sacrifice of a few sea turtles and shiny beetles, the actions it will take to get to that future may not bode well for our collective present.

When Jill Lepore wrote about “Muskism” and science fiction, she excoriated his apparent misunderstanding of the communitarianism in Douglas Adams and Iain Banks. But I think she didn’t give Musk and his space-expansionist pals enough credit for understanding Isaac Asimov. The core of Asimov’s “Foundation” novels is a group of hermetic scientist-priests whose advanced statistics, psychology, and sociology give them the gift of foresight. Through “psychohistory,” the scientists of the Foundation can predict the actions of populations of humans across a galactic Empire, which their calculations show is about to fall. So while the Emperor and his vassals muck around, the psychohistorian Hari Seldon and his followers set about avoiding and encouraging crises to save human knowledge and culture.

A secretive cabal that can see the future and, with that knowledge, acts to change it? Yeah, that sounds familiar — with a key difference. Musk and the rest of the world-bending rich have all the money and influence that any human could ever hope to acquire. The decision-making power accrues to them. They aren’t just Hari Seldon; they’re also the Emperor.

I recently asked a former NASA planetary protection officer — a job responsible for making sure Earth’s spaceships don’t contaminate other worlds or, upon their return, Earth — about how much rocketeers should have to care about the potential dangers of their launch sites. “Pre-launch environmental impacts on this planet are completely separate from planetary protection,” the officer told me. “But it wouldn’t surprise me if people who disregard the latter also disregard the former.”

As an avowed sci-fi utopian, I’m never not awed by a rocket launch. SpaceX’s Starship looks like a gleaming harbinger of the kind of future I’m nostalgic for, if you see what I mean. But it’s worth considering, as the NASA officer suggests, what kinds of people Musk and these other privateering space captains are. Because it’s reasonable to wonder what kind of strange new worlds they’ll build at the point of debarkation — and what sort of world that leaves for the rest of us.

Keep reading

Advertisement

source