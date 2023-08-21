TSM Takes on Avalanche (AVAX), and Polygon (MATIC) Price … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Cynomi Report Reveals Number of MSPs Providing Virtual CISO Services Will Grow Fivefold By Next Year
5 Potential Benefits of NFTs for the Sports Industry
10 Coding Languages Kids Can Quickly Learn
How to Buy Shiba Inu: A Detailed Guide?
The 10 Most Influential CTO’s To Watch in 2023
The 10 Most Influential CISOs to Watch in 2023
The 10 Most Promising AI Solution Providers of 2023
The 10 Most Influential Analytics Leader to Watch in 2023
In recent news, Avalanche (AVAX) has secured an exclusive partnership with TSM, the popular esports organization. Meanwhile, Polygon (MATIC) has experienced a significant price drop of 27%. However, amidst the market downturn, there are signs of growth from TMS Network (TMSN), a promising project that aims to revolutionize the industry
Team SoloMid, popularly known as TSM, has chosen Avalanche (AVAX) as their exclusive blockchain partner. The professional esports organization, based in the USA, will collaborate solely with Avalanche (AVAX) for this venture. Avalanche (AVAX) will also help launch a Subnet to bring Blitz to blockchain.
Avalanche (AVAX) is a blockchain platform that assists developers in creating decentralized applications (dApps). About 500 projects exist on the chain right now, due to the low fees, quick transactions, and the environmentally-friendly Avalanche (AVAX) network.
At press time, the price of Avalanche (AVAX) is $14.72, with a trading volume of $366,007,551 over the past 24 hours. The price has decreased by 5.21% during this period. According to CoinMarketCap, Avalanche (AVAX) currently holds the #17 rank, with a live market cap of $4,791,155,783.
In mid-February, Polygon (MATIC) reached its peak at $1.54, but the price has since plummeted by 27%. As investors prepare for the next rally, it appears that some are cutting their losses. Polygon (MATIC) is a Layer-2 (L2) scaling solution that addresses Ethereum’s throughput issues, and high fees. Despite Ethereum’s successful transition to proof-of-stake (POS), and its network upgrades, some investors have expressed concerns about the long-term sustainability of the Polygon (MATIC) ecosystem. Nonetheless, Polygon (MATIC) remains a popular option for developers due to its ability to enable faster and cheaper transactions on the Ethereum network, using a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism. Additionally, developers can use the network to build decentralized applications (dApps), further solidifying Polygon’s appeal as a preferred platform for Ethereum-based projects.
As of today, the price of Polygon (MATIC) is $1.05, with a trading volume of $957,610,551. MATIC has experienced a 4.64% increase in value in the past 24 hrs. Currently, Polygon (MATIC) holds the #8 spot on CoinMarketCap’s ranking, with a market capitalization of $9,214,006,074. The circulating supply of MATIC coins is 8,734,317,475, while the maximum supply is 10,000,000,000.
Despite the recent market upheaval and widespread volatility, TMS Network (TMSN) has continued to perform admirably, demonstrating the strength and reliability of its innovative blockchain-based platform. As the market struggles to find its footing, TMS Network (TMSN) is emerging as a beacon of stability and security for investors seeking a safe haven in the cryptocurrency space. The recent success of the first round of presale, which sold out all allocated tokens within two weeks, has only added to the excitement surrounding TMS Network (TMSN).
Additionally, TMS Network (TMSN) has emerged as an outstanding hedge against the current market downfall due to its unique approach to decentralized finance. The current presale price of TMS Network (TMSN) is $0.038. As the cryptocurrency market has recently experienced a downturn, investors have been turning to TMS Network (TMSN) as a potential safe haven investment.
TSM’s exclusive partnership with Avalanche (AVAX) could pave the way for blockchain technology in the esports industry, while the recent price drop of Polygon (MATIC) highlights the risks associated with investing in cryptocurrencies. On a positive note, TMS Network (TMSN) has shown signs of growth amidst the market downturn.
Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io
Website: https://tmsnetwork.io
Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetwork
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. We do not represent nor own any cryptocurrency, any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the information provided shall be immediately informed here.
Analytics Insight® is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions, more information here.
Home Latest News TSM Takes on Avalanche (AVAX), and Polygon (MATIC) Price … – Analytics...