VALORANT file size: how big is it, system requirements, and more – Dot Esports









Looking to download and play VALORANT? Here's everything you need to know.

VALORANT is a five-vs-five tactical first-person shooter created by Riot Games in 2020, and it has since become one of the most popular games in the world. As VALORANT continues to add new Agents and Maps for players to enjoy, the amount of space needed on your hard drive has also grown.

If you’re interested in downloading VALORANT, whether for the first time or as a returning player, and are curious about how big the file size is, as well as its system requirements, this article has you covered.

First, you’ll have to download the installer and anti-cheat for VALORANT through Riot Games’ website, which will take up 265 MB of space combined. Once completed, you can then move on to downloading the game itself. VALORANT‘s file size is currently 23.1 GB at the time of writing.

Another important thing to consider before downloading and playing VALORANT is the hardware you’ll need to be able to run the game.

Following Riot Games’ trend of low system requirements like League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT is no different. The game intentionally has low PC spec requirements to give as many people the opportunity to play as possible.

Here are the system requirements for VALORANT:

VALORANT minimum system requirements (30 FPS):

VALORANT recommended system specs (60 FPS):

VALORANT high-end system requirements (144 FPS):

Freelance writer for Dot Esports. Washed-up Immortal VALORANT player and one-tap aficionado. Wanted to be a streamer once, and now he writes about them.

