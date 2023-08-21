Microsoft Surface Pro 9 specifications, price tipped ahead of launch – Gizchina.com









The much-awaited Microsoft Surface Pro 9 tablet’s key specifications and pricing details have surfaced online ahead of launch. Microsoft will be unveiling it’s Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 in an October launch event. In the meantime, the American tech giant is keeping vital information about the two devices under wraps.

Still, details about the Microsft Surface Pro 9 tablet’s specifications and expected price have popped up on the internet. The Surface Pro 9 has been subject to a lot of speculations lately. Notably, reliable tipsters have been divulging key specs of the upcoming tablet.



For instance, XDA Developers Rich Woods recently claimed that the Surface Pro 9 will pack a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chip. Now, a new leak suggests the base model of the Surface Pro 9 will get a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 1235U processor. Likewise, the highest-end variant will come with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 1255U processor.

Furthermore, Microsoft could launch the devices in two new color options. These include platinum-silver and standard black. According to a report by WinFuture, the base model of the Surface Pro 9 will get an Intel Core i5 processor. Moreover, it will ship with 8GB of RAM and offer 256GB SSD storage. Notably, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 base model’s price could be set at EUR 1,300.

The base model will be available in platinum-silver, regular black, Forest, and Sapphire color options. Now, the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 specifications include a 13.5-inch PixelSense screen. This display delivers a 2,880×1,920 pixels resolution. Moreover, the tablet could come with up to 16GB of RAM and offer up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.



Also, the variant with Snapdragon 8cx Gen3 chipset is likely to offer 5G connectivity support. Furthermore, the report claims the Surface Laptop 5 will launch on the same day as the Surface Pro 9. The laptop will get the same storage, memory, and processor as the Surface Pro 9. However, a Surface Laptop 5 model with an AMD Ryzen processor isn’t likely to see the light of the day.

The Surface Laptop 5 13.5-inch screen model could set you back EUR 1,200. Likewise, the 15-inch model is likely to carry a price tag of EUR 1,500. To recap, Microsoft came under fire from some employees over a recent salary increase. However, this isn’t likely to affect the development or shipment of the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5.

