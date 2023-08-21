All the best new books available to Kindle Unlimited members – About Amazon

All the best new books available to Kindle Unlimited members – About...









Explore the latest releases and enjoy popular books and authors right now with Kindle Unlimited, our binge-worthy literary subscription service that offers unlimited reading and listening.

Check out New York Times perpetual nonfiction best seller Sapiens, get a fresh twist on the Trojan War in another #BookTok favorite, The Song of Achilles, take a bite out of the young adult favorite fantasy series Crave or fall in love with the swoon-worthy Red, White & Royal Blue before you watch the movie adaptation on Prime Video. Those are just some of the millions of offerings available to help you reach your reading goals.

Kindle Unlimited is available on any device, and customers can explore popular authors and best-selling books across genres, from mystery and romance to nonfiction and children’s books. Sign up now at Kindle Unlimited.

Here are some of the new and popular titles now available on Kindle Unlimited:



Red, White & Royal Blue: A Novel

by Casey McQuiston

A Goodreads Choice award winner for Best Romance, this royal romp about a British prince and the U.S. president’s son is also an original movie you can stream on Prime Video on August 11.

Read more



A Flicker in the Dark: A Novel

by Stacy Willingham

When a teenage girl goes missing, a Baton Rouge psychologist is ensnared in the investigation, resurrecting memories of a similar crime that haunted her own childhood.

Read more



Crave

by Tracy Wolff

Twilight lovers will discover their new vampire obsession in this unputdownable series by best-selling author Tracy Wolff.

Read more



The Last Flight: A Novel

by Julie Clark

In this harrowing thriller, a woman on the run borrows the identity of another plane passenger—only to find herself in an even more dangerous situation.

Read more



Vacation Wars

by Meghan Quinn

Escape to a Grecian paradise in this fun romance set in Santorini that finds Tessa revisiting a childhood crush while trying to find a date to her sister’s wedding.

Read more



Hollow Beasts

by Alisa Lynn Valdés

Alisa Lynn Valdés delivers a high-stakes thriller that pits a rookie game warden against a terrorist network lurking in the New Mexico wilderness.

Read more



Rock Paper Scissors: A Novel

by Alice Feeney

Best-selling author Alice Feeney delivers another dark and daring page turner that leaves readers second guessing with every secret that’s revealed.

Read more



Joy at Work

by Marie Kondo

The author of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up and an organizational psychologist offer uplifting advice on how to cut clutter and wasteful tasks from your job so you can make space for more meaning—and joy.

Read more



How to Do the Work

by Nicole LePera

Clinical psychologist Dr. Nicole LePera shares her revolutionary approach to healing and how to create a more joyful life.

Read more



The Song of Achilles

by Madeline Miller

A BookTok favorite, Madeline Miller’s novel gives a fresh twist to the Trojan War in this unputdownable read.

Read more



The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck

by Mark Manson

Mark Manson’s profanely humorous and sharp-edged interrogation asks readers to figure out what really makes us happy—and what we should stop wasting our time worrying about.

Read more



Sapiens

by Yuval Noah Harari

A long-time resident on the New York Times best-seller list, Yuval Noah Harari’s investigation into the evolution of humanity has fascinated readers since its publication.

Read more



All About Love: New Visions (Love Song to the Nation Book 1)

by bell hooks

bell hooks’ enduring essays about what love is and what love isn’t have been a staple on the New York Times best-seller list in 2022 and 2023.

Read more

Get started with Kindle Unlimited

source







