PancakeSwap Opens New Stargate Bridge – But Why Only One Way? – BSC NEWS









Users can now bridge USDT, USDC, BUSD and STG from the Ethereum, Avalanche, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism and Fantom blockchains to BNB Chain.

The year so far has been marked by multi-chain expansions by several Decentralized Exchanges (DEX). Leading BNB Chain DEX PancakeSwap is joining the party.

On Aug. 23, the exchange announced the launch of PancakeSwap Bridge , its native asset cross-chain bridge that is powered by Stargate Finance.

Through the PancakeSwap Bridge, in a single transaction, users can bridge in native assets from other chains to BNB Chain. According to the blog post, the users can bridge assets including USDT, USDC, BUSD, and STG from the Ethereum, Avalanche, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, and Fantom blockchains.

Interestingly, at the moment, the PancakeSwap Bridge only functions in one direction. It only supports one-way bridging from the supported chains to BNB Chain, not vice versa. According to the blog post, the reason for this design by PancakeSwap is for the DEX to grow the ecosystem on BNB Chain. This has, however, elicited some criticisms from Twitter users who think a one-way bridge defeats the entire purpose of blockchain bridges.

Each bridge transaction executed using PancakeSwap Bridge carries a 0.1% fee, broken out as follows:

A few altcoins showcase an upward trajectory, providing a glimmer of recovery amidst recent market turmoil.

The cryptocurrency market embarked on a new week with mixed trading sentiments as Bitcoin faced further downward pressure following a tumultuous previous week.

Bitcoin is currently hovering just below $26,000. Its counterpart, Ethereum, managed to fall by around half-a-per cent, maintaining its position above the $1,670 level.

The past week dealt a significant blow to the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin recording its worst weekly decline since the FTX crash in November 2022.

The crypto market began to slide following Reuters' report that China Evergrande had filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States. In addition, the Wall Street Journal reported that SpaceX allegedly sold approximately $373 million worth of Bitcoin.

Moreover, as Grayscale and US regulators battled in the courts, the market's woes were amplified. With the upcoming week poised to bring macroeconomic cues into the limelight, traders and investors remained cautiously watchful.

However, the broader picture unveiled a diverse landscape, as altcoins showcased varied price actions. Amidst this backdrop of fluctuation, a few notable contenders emerged to lead the recovery – $LTC (Litecoin), $HBAR (Hedera), and $XMR (Monero).

Among the altcoins that witnessed gains on Monday, $LTC managed to surge ahead, leading the pack with its upward trajectory of 1% in the last 24 hours. $HBAR posted commendable gains of 0.78%, demonstrating resilience in the face of recent market turmoil. Further, $XMR and $TRX didn’t fall behind as it grew by 0.78%, 0.26% and 0.14.

Among lower market caps, $BLZ and $ALPINE recorded gains of up to 15% and 7.5%, respectively. In contrast, $RUNE and $SUI lost 9.5% and 7.5%, respectively. In meme coins, $BONE registered gains of 2.5%, while $PEPE fell by 4.5%.

The global cryptocurrency market cap remained relatively steady, falling to the $1.05 trillion mark, marking a decrease of 1.1% within the last 24 hours. Nonetheless, trading volumes experienced a notable rise, increasing by almost 4% to $24.39 billion.

