🌱 47 Madison Shelter Dropped + Mural Planned For Apple Bank Building – Patch.com

Good morning, neighbors! I am your host, Patrick Murray here with three fresh stories to kick off your morning.

First, today’s weather:

Partly cloudy with a high of 66 and a low of 48.

Here are the top stories in Lower East Side-Chinatown today:

Today in Lower East Side-Chinatown:

From my notebook:

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Announcements:

Job listings:

You’re all caught up for today. I’ll see you soon!

— Patrick Murray

Have a news tip or suggestion for an upcoming Lower East Side-Chinatown Daily? Contact me at lowereastside@patch.com

source