Voice chat noise suppression comes to Xbox One and PC in latest … – Eurogamer.net

Plus Elite controller customisation and more.
If you’ve long felt miffed by the Xbox Elite controller’s lack of chameleon-like powers, you’re (sort of) in luck; among other things, September’s newly released Xbox update gives Elite owners the option to imbue its central button with the glowing LED colour of their dreams.
Customisation options for the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2’s Xbox button can be found in the latest version of the Xbox Accessories app on console and PC while a controller is connected. Here, users can visit the Colour tab to tinker with the Xbox button’s brightness, or use the menu sliders to pick one out of a possible 16 million hues.
In addition to button customisation, September’s Xbox update brings a revamp to the ‘My games and apps’ Full library view on consoles, streamlining access to all games available to install and play. Furthermore, ‘All games’ now displays every title a user has access to, including those on Game Pass, EA Access, and those claimed via Games with Gold.
And if it’s more console features you want, Xbox One and Series X/S users can also now choose the default installation locations for all games and apps via the ‘Change installation locations’ menu under storage device settings.
Over on PC, the Xbox Game Bar now gives users the option to retrieve a shareable link for any capture they make, and party chat noise suppression – which came to Xbox Series X/S last month – is now available for both PC and Xbox One.
And finally for September’s update, the Xbox apphas a new ‘Start party’ option designed to make it quicker and easier to jump into a game with friend. By visiting the new Parties option in the Social tab, players can browse previously formed parties and hit the Start button to immediately dive back into that group.
Additional details on the new features included in September’s Xbox update can be in Microsoft’s announcement post.
From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers
Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!
Follow topics and we’ll email you when we publish something new about them. Manage your notification settings.
We’ll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.
You can manage your preferences here .
Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.
Matt Wales
News Reporter
Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won’t even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.
Please enable JavaScript to see comments.
Uncharted's Tom Holland reportedly set to star in Jak and Daxter adaptation with Chris Pratt
Tencent reviving Delta Force FPS franchise
Pacific Drive survival game delayed to early 2024
Huge Dave The Diver update adds new accessibility options and improvements
Hitman World of Assassination update fixes death wall by, quite literally, boxing it in
Dragon Age writer David Gaider defends Baldur's Gate 3's least popular female companion
Dark and Darker's next battle is with its own cheaters
Bethesda's Head of Publishing hits back at Starfield's start screen criticism
The latest video game jobs on GamesIndustry.biz
Buy things with globes on them
And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!
Bad puns and video games since 1999.
Eurogamer.net is owned by Gamer Network Limited, a ReedPop company and subsidiary of Reed Exhibitions Limited.
© 2023 Gamer Network Limited, Gateway House, 28 The Quadrant, Richmond, Surrey, TW9 1DN, United Kingdom, registered under company number 03882481.
All rights reserved. No part of this website or its content may be reproduced without the copyright owner’s permission.
Home Latest News Voice chat noise suppression comes to Xbox One and PC in latest...