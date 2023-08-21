Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum See Losses As Internet Computer Becomes Top Gainer – ABP Live

By: ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 23 Jul 2023 10:36 AM (IST)
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) — two of the most valued crypto coins — managed to rise above the $29,000 and $18,000 marks, respectively, on early Sunday morning. However, in terms of percentage-wise performance, BTC and ETH saw some losses. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE)— landed in the negative as overall prices saw minor losses across the board. Internet Computer (ICP) emerged to be the biggest gainer, seeing a 24-hour jump of over 4.40 percent. TRON (TRX), on the other hand, turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $1.20 trillion, registering a 24-hour loss of 0.72 percent.
Bitcoin price stood at $29,863.51 seeing a 24-hour loss of 0.18 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 25 lakhs.
ETH price stood at $1,870.35, marking a 24-hour loss of 1.32 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.63 lakhs.
DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 2.16 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.07105. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 6.0500.
Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 92.51 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $2.47. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,061.62.
XRP price stood at $0.7397, seeing a 24-hour loss of 4.57 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 64.4998.
Solana price stood at $24.69, marking a 24-hour loss of 4.28 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 2,181.99.
As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:
Internet Computer (ICP)
Price: $4.30
24-hour gain: 4.40 percent
Casper (CSPR)
Price: $0.0402
24-hour gain: 3.52 percent
Toncoin (TON)
Price: $1.48
24-hour gain: 3.34 percent
Filecoin (FIL)
Price: $4.66
24-hour gain: 2.82 percent
XDC Network (XDC)
Price: $0.04749
24-hour gain: 2.62 percent
As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:
TRON (TRX)
Price: $0.08382
24-hour loss: 5.60 percent
Ripple (XRP)
Price: $0.7385
24-hour loss: 4.67 percent
Solana (SOL)
Price: $24.66
24-hour loss: 4.40 percent
ApeCoin (APE)
Price: $2.08
24-hour loss: 4.07 percent
Hedera (HBAR)
Price: $0.05324
24-hour loss: 3.63 percent
