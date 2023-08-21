Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum See Losses As Internet Computer Becomes Top Gainer – ABP Live









23 Jul 2023

Bitcoin price stood at $29,863.51 on Sunday morning. ( Image Source : Getty )

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) — two of the most valued crypto coins — managed to rise above the $29,000 and $18,000 marks, respectively, on early Sunday morning. However, in terms of percentage-wise performance, BTC and ETH saw some losses. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE)— landed in the negative as overall prices saw minor losses across the board. Internet Computer (ICP) emerged to be the biggest gainer, seeing a 24-hour jump of over 4.40 percent. TRON (TRX), on the other hand, turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $1.20 trillion, registering a 24-hour loss of 0.72 percent.

Bitcoin price stood at $29,863.51 seeing a 24-hour loss of 0.18 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 25 lakhs.

ETH price stood at $1,870.35, marking a 24-hour loss of 1.32 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.63 lakhs.

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 2.16 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.07105. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 6.0500.

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 92.51 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $2.47. LTC price in India stood at Rs 8,061.62.

XRP price stood at $0.7397, seeing a 24-hour loss of 4.57 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 64.4998.

Solana price stood at $24.69, marking a 24-hour loss of 4.28 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 2,181.99.

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP)

Price: $4.30

24-hour gain: 4.40 percent

Casper (CSPR)

Price: $0.0402

24-hour gain: 3.52 percent

Toncoin (TON)

Price: $1.48

24-hour gain: 3.34 percent

Filecoin (FIL)

Price: $4.66

24-hour gain: 2.82 percent

XDC Network (XDC)

Price: $0.04749

24-hour gain: 2.62 percent

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

TRON (TRX)

Price: $0.08382

24-hour loss: 5.60 percent

Ripple (XRP)

Price: $0.7385

24-hour loss: 4.67 percent

Solana (SOL)

Price: $24.66

24-hour loss: 4.40 percent

ApeCoin (APE)

Price: $2.08

24-hour loss: 4.07 percent

Hedera (HBAR)

Price: $0.05324

24-hour loss: 3.63 percent

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

