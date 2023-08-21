Suncorp accelerates cloud migration and workplace collaboration in … – Microsoft









Suncorp Group and Microsoft have announced a three-year agreement that will accelerate the financial services company’s ability to build and deploy digital solutions for customers and foster collaborative hybrid working.

The new deal will see Suncorp increase its cloud footprint in Microsoft Azure as it winds down on-premise data centres. Under its multi-cloud strategy, Suncorp aims to migrate 90 per cent of workloads to the cloud by the end of 2023. The remaining applications will be relocated to new colocation sites in Sydney, ready to exit their data centres by January 2024.

This will enable Suncorp to simplify its technology infrastructure, reduce costs, boost security and risk management capabilities, and more quickly develop and deploy digital solutions to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Charles Pizzato, Executive General Manager of IT Infrastructure at Suncorp Group, said: “Suncorp is a purpose-driven organisation that has embraced cloud computing and modernised its technology platforms, to lead the insurance sector in delivering innovative customer experiences, at lower cost and lower risk to the business.”

“Suncorp’s cloud journey started in 2013 and today 65% of our applications are in the cloud. We have chosen to partner with Microsoft to enable us to achieve our strategic transformation goals and innovation agenda.”

“We are always looking for opportunities to leverage cloud infrastructure to be more agile and responsive to market needs.

The Microsoft Azure platform gives us that flexibility and scalability, along with the underlying security posture we need as a financial services organisation.

“Once we’ve migrated our workloads to the cloud, we’ll be able to build and deploy digital solutions for our customers at game-changing speed.”

Suncorp is working with a number of partners, including Avanade, to accelerate its migration to Azure.

The new agreement also underpins Suncorp’s workplace of the future agenda, delivering a modern, hybrid work experience that enables its more than 13,000 employees to stay connected and collaborate flexibly, securely, and inclusively.

The organisation has rolled out 10,000 Microsoft Surface Laptops to employees across Australia and New Zealand, with plans to deploy an additional 3,600 over the next 12 months. Microsoft’s modern device management capabilities will provide Suncorp employees with a frictionless, secure and reliable user experience regardless of where they are working from.

Suncorp has also rolled out 150 Surface Hubs at its new headquarters in Brisbane and offices in Australia and New Zealand. These devices will help create collaborative hybrid meeting spaces that foster inclusion and ideation. They will also help galvanise Suncorp’s disaster response teams to better support customers during major natural disasters and weather events.

Surface Laptops and Surface Hubs are integrated with Microsoft’s productivity and collaboration tools, including Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint and Yammer, many of which Suncorp already uses.

“Our purpose is to build futures and protect what matters, and our people are core to this purpose,” said Pizzato.

It’s crucial that we equip our team with the technology they need to work effectively wherever they are – in the office, at home or out in the community – so they can quickly adapt as operating conditions change and continue to deliver a fantastic experience for our customers.

Duncan Taylor, General Manager Financial Services Industry at Microsoft Australia and New Zealand, said: “We’re excited to play an even greater role in Suncorp’s cloud strategy and workplace evolution as the next step in our longstanding partnership. Together, we will empower its people to connect, collaborate and innovate in new ways that deliver better customer outcomes.”

