Amazon Prime Video New Releases: December 2022 – Den of Geek









Den of Geek

Ad

Here's everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee in December 2022 including Jack Ryan season 3!

It’s been a big year for Prime Video. From The Boys season 3 to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to even the terrible games presented on Thursday Night Football, there were many hits to satisfy Jeff Bezos’ bottom line. How is the Amazon streamer planning on closing out 2022? Why, with another potential hit, of course!

Amazon Prime Video’s list of new releases for December 2022 is highlighted by the return of an old favorite. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan season 3 premieres all eight episodes on Dec. 21. This time around John Krasinki’s CIA analyst will be dealing with a potentially nuclear conflict with Russia. The only other original TV series of note this month is Three Pines on Dec. 2. The mystery series stars Alfred Molina as Chief Inspector Armand Gamache.

Over on the movie side of things, Prime Video is bringing forward a major holiday tile on Dec. 9. Something from Tiffany’s stars Zoey Deutch as a woman who receives an engagement ring intended for someone else. Meanwhile Prime Video’s library titles are getting a bump this month. Cloverfield, Paranormal Activity, and The Ring make for a second Halloween on Dec. 1. That will be followed by La La Land on Dec. 8 and The Black Phone on Dec. 13.

Here is everything else coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee this month.

Ad

Ad – content continues below

December 1

Breaking News S2 (2022)

NYPD Blue S1-S12 (1994)

2 Days In New York (2012)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

Capote (2005)

Case 39 (2010)

Cloverfield (2008)

Dead Again (2001)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Elizabethtown (2005)

Escape from L.A. (1996)

Head of State (2003)

Heist (2015)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Wish (2011)

Igby Goes Down (2002)

Kingpin (1996)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Letters To Juliet (2010)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Muppets From Space (1999)

Never Back Down (2008)

Nine Lives (2016)

Ordinary People (1980)

Paper Moon (1973)

Paranormal Activity (2009)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Push (2009)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Superbad (2007)

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Cave (2005)

The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

The Doors (1991)

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

The Proposal (2009)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Quiet Man (1952)

The Ring (2002)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

The Vow (2012)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Thief (1981)

To Catch A Thief (1955)

Tower Heist (2011)

True Grit (1969)

Walking Tall (2004)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

Zoolander (2001)

Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition (2016)

December 2

*The Peripheral Season Finale (2022)

*Riches (2022)

*Three Pines (2022)

*Your Christmas or Mine? (2022)

December 3

A Unicorn For Christmas (2022)

December 5

Celeste And Jesse Forever (2012)

December 6

A Lot Like Christmas (2021)

December 8

*The Bad Guy (2022)

La La Land (2016)

Ad

Ad – content continues below

December 9

*Hawa (2022)

*Something from Tiffany’s (2022)

The Three Wise Men vs Santa (2022)

Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

December 10

The Shack (2017)

December 13

*Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (2022)

The Black Phone (2022)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

December 16

*LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico S5 (2022)

About Fate (2022)

*Nanny (2022)

Unexpectedly Expecting (2021)

December 20

When Hope Calls Christmas (2022)

December 21

*Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan S3 (2022)

Ad

Ad – content continues below

December 29

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)

December 30

Chuck S1-S5 (2008)

Justice League Action S1 (2018)

Teen Titans S1-S5 (2003)

The Mysteries of Laura S1-S2 (2015)

Trial & Error S1-S2 (2017)

*Wildcat (2022)

December 1

Everwood S1-4 (2002)

In Plain Sight S1-5 (2008)

Head of the Class S1-5 (1986)

Person of Interest S1-5 (2011)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Switch (2018)

A Cinderella Christmas (2016)

A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale (2015)

A Furry Little Christmas (2021)

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

A Puppy for Christmas (2016)

A Snow White Christmas (2018)

Admission (2013)

All is True (2018)

All the President’s Men (1976)

An En Vogue Christmas (2014)

Annie (2014)

Balto (1995)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Christmas Belle (2013)

Christmas Comes Home (2020)

Christmas Mail (2010)

Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Destroyer (2018)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Hairspray (2007)

Hook (1991)

House Party (1990)

House Party 2 (1991)

Kajillionaire (2020)

Kindergarten Cop (1990)

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

Layer Cake (2004)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Monster Trucks (2016) M

onsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Mother! (2017)

Only the Brave (2017)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Puss in Boots (2011)

She’s the Man (2006)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

The Angry Birds Movie (2016)

The Back-up Plan (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Christmas Calendar (2017)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Flintstones (1994)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000)

The Island (2005)

The Shallows (2016)

The Spruces and the Pines (2017)

The Watch (2012)

The Way Way Back (2013)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story (1993)

December 2

*Hotel for the Holidays (2022)

December 5

Killers Anonymous (2019)

December 9

*America’s Test Kitchen: The Next Generation S1 (2022)

Ad

Ad – content continues below

December 15

Mr. Mayor (2021)

December 16

The Night Before (2015)

December 29

Passengers (2016)

Ad

Comment:

Written by

Alec Bojalad |

TV Editor at Den of Geek and Television Critics Association member. Based in Cleveland, Ohio. Very upset about various sporting events.

Ad – content continues below

Ad

The Den of Geek quarterly magazine is packed with exclusive features, interviews, previews and deep dives into geek culture.

Get the best of Den of Geek delivered right to your inbox!

source







