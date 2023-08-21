BNB Price Jumps 17% as HOOK to Be Released on Binance Launchpad – U.Today









Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Prominent crypto blogger BitBoy has posted an astonished tweet at the sudden rise of Binance Coin (BNB), as the price has jumped around 17%.

What do $BNB holders know that I don’t?

15% pump on a 5% Bitcoin pump.

Matic & DOT ripping.

Earlier today, Binance Twitter handle shared the news about Binance Launchpad releasing a new project and launching its token sale.

Introducing the @HookedProtocol $HOOK Token Sale on #Binance Launchpad!

➡️ https://t.co/sVx5Xkv2eX pic.twitter.com/gD7EUmHfT6

In a recent official blog post, Binance has shared details of the upcoming token sale of HOOK, a native cryptocurrency of the Hooked Protocol.

The token sale will be conducted as a lottery as with the previous projects launched by Binance on its platform. Recording participants’ BNB balances will begin today at 00:00 UTC and last until the same time on Dec. 1. Snapshots of balances will be made on an hourly basis during that period of seven days.

The overall amount of HOOK coins allocated to Binance Launchpad is 25 million, which is 5% of the overall supply of this token – 500 million HOOK. The price of one token is $0.1, but the price in BNB will be determined later on, before the subscription.

Among earlier projects that first set out on Binance Launchpad was Polygon (MATIC). At the time of this writing, it is rising over a modest 5%.

Binance has made a strategic investment in NGRAVE self-custody wallet and will lead its Series A round. The largest exchange by volume has decided to capitalize on the growing demand for hardware wallets.

The rise has been observed after the recent collapse of the major crypto exchange FTX.

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets.

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Once a day we send:

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are not investment advice; they are provided for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

source







