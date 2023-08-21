Shiba Inu Price Increases 6% Today- Here's Why? – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
The Shiba Inu (SHIB) token is a digital asset that has seen a meteoric rise in cryptocurrency over the past several months. Since its launch in mid-February 2021, the SHIB token has experienced impressive growth, leading many investors to speculate on its future price. Today, the price of Shiba Inu continues to increase as investors take advantage of recent developments surrounding ‘meme token’.
SHIB is trading at $0.000008908 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $210M. The market capitalization of the coin is currently at $4.8B USD. Despite recent losses, Shiba Inu is still up 6% for the day. However, whether or not the price will continue to climb depends on the whales’ actions and the upcoming Shibarium launch.
One factor that has contributed to the increased valuation of Shiba Inu is the whale effect. In January 2021, a massive Shiba Inu transfer was recorded on the Ethereum blockchain. This transaction involved a movement of 3,373,256,285,000 SHIB tokens, worth upwards of $28.7 million at the time of transfer. A whale most likely did this transaction, and the subsequent effect of the move probably resulted in a slight dip in the price of Shiba Inu. The price drop, however, did not last long, as investors and traders adjusted to the new trend and started to take advantage of the situation, which increased the price of Shiba Inu.
Looking to expand the utility of SHIB, the development team has recently launched a metaverse — a virtual reality project powered by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) — where users can purchase digital lands using either ETH or its equivalent amount in SHIB tokens. In addition, other Shiba Inu-related tokens – BONE and LEASH – will play various roles within the metaverse.
Another much-anticipated project within the Shiba Inu community is the soon-to-be-launched Shibarium. Now, the developers have revealed that every transaction on the Shibarium network will result in a burn of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens. This burn mechanism is likely to act as a good enough catalyst for the SHIB token and Shibarium blockchain. With the burning mechanism in place, the supply of SHIB tokens will reduce, and this could result in a potential appreciation of SHIB’s price over time.
Overall, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) token has been on a positive trend due to several factors, such as increasing demand, the whale effect, and the announcement of new blockchain projects. As projects continue to roll out and demand for the SHIB tokens keeps growing, there is a good chance that Shiba Inu’s price will continue to increase.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. We do not represent nor own any cryptocurrency, any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the information provided shall be immediately informed here.
Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
