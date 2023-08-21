New Windows 11 Insider builds drop for Dev, Canary, and Beta … – OnMSFT.com

Kip Kniskern
Microsoft released new Windows 11 Insider builds today for the Dev Channel with build 23451, the Beta Channel with 22621.1690 and 22624.1690, and the Canary Channel with 25357. All three channels are getting a new version of the Facebook widget:
Facebook is rolling out a preview version of their widget. To give it a try, download the Facebook app from the Microsoft Store or update to the latest version of the app. Then open the widgets board and navigate to the widgets picker by clicking the “+” button at the top-right of the board to pin your widget.
The Canary Channel also includes the new volume mixer experience in Quick Settings now being available for all Canary Channel users.
For the Beta Channel, both versions are trying out the addition of an alert to add a recovery email address or phone number. Also in testing is a change from “Recommended” to “For You” in the Start Menu. Build 22624.1690 includes fiexes to a crash when entering your PIN with the touch keyboard on the login screen, additional fixes to 2FA code patterns not being recognized, and more. You can check out the Windows Insider blog post for all the details.
The Dev Channel includes some new features, including a Modernized Details Pane in File Explorer, some testing with Windows Spotlight treatments, and enhanced Narrator interactions with Excel. Again, be sure to check out the Dev Channel Windows Insider blog post for all the details.
