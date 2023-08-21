AMC Expands Roku Deal, Adding 11 Free Streaming Channels to Roku Channel – Variety









Multiyear agreement keeps AMC+, Shudder and Acorn TV as subscription options on Roku Channel

By Todd Spangler

NY Digital Editor

AMC Networks is bringing 11 new free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels to the Roku Channel — including a selection of episodes from hit series like “The Walking Dead” and “Mad Men” — under a multiyear expansion of the companies’ content pact.

The 11 FAST channels on the Roku Channel, created and programmed by AMC Networks, include one exclusive channel: AMC Showcase, which will feature several AMC signature dramas including “Mad Men.” Additional AMC Network FAST channels coming to the Roku Channel over the next several weeks include The Walking Dead Universe, Stories by AMC, Slightly Off by IFC, Thrillers by AMC, All Reality WE TV, IFC Films Picks, All Weddings WE TV, AMC en Español, ALLBLK Gems and Anime HIDIVE.

In addition, the global agreement will continue to make AMC Networks’ streaming services AMC+, Shudder and Acorn TV available to through Premium Subscriptions on the Roku Channel. Under the deal, AMC Networks’ HIDIVE anime service will launch as a Premium Subscription on the Roku Channel at some point in the future.

The pact also will bring an expanded lineup of ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) content from AMC Networks, most notably movies and reality shows from WE tv.

The Roku agreement “serves our strategic goal of distributing and windowing our high-quality content across a coordinated ecosystem that includes our own networks and streaming services and leading partner platforms,” said Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer of AMC Networks. “We are thrilled to be in business with Roku and to have expanded this key partner relationship for years to come.”

The expansion of the AMC Networks deal with Roku comes a day after Roku reported third-quarter 2022 results that beat Wall Street forecasts but warned of a Q4 revenue drop amid macroeconomic headwinds, including an ad-spending slowdown.

Launched in 2017, the Roku Channel was a top 5 channel on the Roku platform in the U.S. by active account reach in the third quarter — and the company said the Roku Channel’s streaming hours in Q3 increased more than 90% year over year, although the company does not break out those numbers.

Currently, the Roku Channel features a lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and TV shows and 300-plus free live linear television channels in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners.



