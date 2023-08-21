37 Best Documentaries on Hulu 2022 – New, True Crime, More – Women's Health









Documentaries are always opportunities for education. Whether you’re already obsessed with a topic and want to dig deeper, or you’re just in the mood to learn something new,

documentaries are truly ~where it’s at~ these days. And Hulu has all kinds of docs at your personal disposal, covering everything from celebrities to true crime.

One of the streaming platform’s newest documentaries to make waves is Changing The Game, a documentary that highlights the lives of three transgender teens and the impact sports have on their lives. The audience is introduced to high school-age transgender athletes from Connecticut, Texas, and New Hampshire, who participate in sports like track, skiing, and wrestling. Each of them are pushing boundaries in their community, and some get a great deal of backlash from spectators who perceive their presence at school competitions as "unfair." The documentary follows the teens as they grapple with their own confusing adolescent emotions, how they’re paving the way for other young athletes, their desire to beat other competitors, and so much more.

Changing the Game is just the tip of the digital iceberg. Here, 37 of the best Hulu documentaries you can stream right from your laptop (or phone… or TV…) today. It’s time to get more #informed on all kinds of world issues.

Learning more about both the struggles and triumphs of transgender athletes is possible through this documentary, Changing The Game, which premiered in June 2021. The film follows the lives of three teens who are all transgender athletes partaking in sports like skiing, track, and wrestling.

If you’re not up-to-date on what’s going on with the #FreeBritney movement, The New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears is the perfect way to catch up. While it doesn’t feature an interview with the celebrity herself, it does it a deep dive into Britney’s past, how she was treated by the media in the early 2000’s, what prompted her conservatorship, and more.

Cue nostalgic vibes: With footage from iconic ’90s actress Soleil Moon Frye, who brought her camera everywhere during that time period, this documentary explores what it was like to be a teen star at the turn of the millennium. Frye’s camera captures interactions with other celebs like David Arquette, Brian Austin Green, Charlie Sheen, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Wahlberg, Corey Feldman, Michael Rapaport, and more. (And ICYMI, DiCaprio is an executive producer on the doc.)

A 2018 Sundance hit, this film follows a set of triplets who were adopted at birth by three separate families. As they grow up, they’re never told that each other exist. Thing is, the three of them are identical and discover each other by chance at age 19. Later, the triplets realize their circumstances are a result of a "nature vs. nurture" study that went undisclosed for years.

In this chilling documentary, children attend a summer camp that teaches them how to be "God’s army" and that they all have "prophetic gifts" that will teach them how to prepare for Jesus’ return to the planet. It was nominated in the Best Documentary category at the 79th Academy Awards, and it aims to depict life in the Evangelical Christian community.

The notorious Fyre Festival, which ultimately failed and left hundreds of people stranded on a small island, is the centerpiece of this fan-favorite Hulu documentary. It explores the lies told by Billy McFarland, a serial entrepreneur whose many businesses caused financial devastation for others. Consider it a pop culture must-watch.

A hit at 2013 Sundance and nominated for a BAFTA award for Best Documentary, Blackfish explores the life of Tilikum, a killer whale who was put on display and used for spectator shows at SeaWorld. Using interviews with SeaWorld trainers and old footage of the theme park’s caretakers, the film looks at the controversial nature of putting animals in captivity, especially ones as large and as potentially life-threatening as killer whales.

This documentary explores the life of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg. It follows her life from rallying outside of her school to raise climate change awareness, to striking at major sessions in Swedish parliamentary meetings, to delivering her world-renowned speech at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York.

Take a deep dive into the life of renowned singer Billie Holiday with this documentary released in 2019. It features performance recordings with remastered audio as well as interviews with other popular singers and musical artists of the time period and today.

Premiering at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, Into The Deep features inventor Pete Madsen, whose life was documented by Australian filmmaker Emma Sullivan. While in the process of filmmaking, however, Madsen murdered a journalist who boarded his homemade submarine, prompting the subject of the film to take a true-crime turn.

If you love all things music industry-related, you’ll love this hour-long feature created by The New York Times. It centers around the life of Dominic Fike, a musician from Naples, Florida who nabbed a multimillion-dollar record deal after releasing his demo on Soundcloud while on house arrest. His story is pretty darn amazing and, yep, his music is insanely good.

This documentary follows the life of Cambodian refugee Ted Ngoy, a man who came to the U.S. and started a donut shop business in Los Angeles, California. The expansion of his shops over the years led him to make millions, and he gave back in the process by employing hundreds of other Cambodian immigrants looking for work. The problem, though, is that all of his wealth eventually went away after he got caught up in a gambling scheme.

One of the U.S.’s largest retirement communities is called The Villages in Florida, home to hundreds of elderly patrons. They’re designed to be a problem-free, happiness-inducing environment, with some even calling The Villages "heaven on earth." This documentary takes a look inside these retirement communities, getting to the bottom of the good and, well, the bad of such a facility.

This true crime documentary explores the inner lives of the Menendez family, whose movie executive father and beauty queen mother were murdered in their Beverly Hills mansion. The culprit? Their two sons, who were eventually convicted of planning their murder. This doc takes a look at the families’ lives, what prompted their deaths, and much more.

If you’re into skateboarding culture and all of its eccentricities, you’ll love Minding The Gap. Filmmaker Bing Liu connects with his childhood skateboarder friends (all of whom had relatively turbulent lives) to explore the way that skating, modern masculinity, and "growing up" are all intertwined.

Nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, The Mole Agent follows a private investigator as he hires a man to disguise himself as a retirement home patron in Chile. By going undercover, the elderly-man-in-disguise documents instances of suspected abuse and mistreatment occurring in retirement homes in the country.

If you love Leah Remini and learning about the mysterious lives of the celebrity elite, then get ready to binge this docuseries. It explores Leah’s life as she grew up practicing Scientology, what eventually led her to leave the community, and her critiques of the practice as well as her indoctrination as a young woman.

Not caught up on the WeWork drama yet? Now’s your chance. This documentary explores what went wrong in the development of this multibillion dollar co-working space startup, what was going on amongst the inner workings of the company’s executive team, critiques of the business model, and more.

So you probably know that nudity wasn’t always accepted in mainstream movies. When and, more importantly, *why* did it become implemented in popular films? This documentary explores the history of nudity in movies, starting in the silent movie era and stretching all the way to today.

Learn more about the impressive-yet-challenging life of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in this documentary. It features interviews with RBG herself, commentary from her family members and friends, footage from her early life, and more.



