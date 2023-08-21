2022 GMC Hummer EV Debuts With 1000 Hp, 560 Km of Range – The Car Guide









Published on October 20, 2020 in Electric by Germain Goyer

It started with teasers and a Super Bowl ad featuring LeBron James. Now, the wait is over. The Hummer is officially back—as GMC’s first-ever all-electric vehicle.

Just like the Cadillac LYRIQ unveiled in August, the brand new 2022 GMC Hummer EV features the automaker’s advanced Ultium battery technology, which was developed in a partnership with LG Chem. It promises a range of more than 560 kilometres and 800-volt DC public fast charging compatibility of up to 350 kilowatts, enabling nearly 160 kilometres of range in 10 minutes of charging, GM estimates. Actual figures may vary.

The other part of the GMC Hummer EV that’s really impressive is power. As previously announced, three separate electric motors within two Ultium drive units combine to generate an estimated 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pounds-feet of torque, allowing 0-97 km/h performance in approximately three seconds. All-wheel drive comes standard in a new system called “e4WD.”

The Hummer EV will debut exclusively in a fully equipped Edition 1 trim package.

Aesthetically, GMC’s electric truck is a real head-turner that seems to come straight from the future. We’ve told you about the removable transparent roof panels and front T-bar creating a unique open-air experience. They can be stowed in the front trunk (or frunk) for added convenience.

A cool detail we like is the distinctive “H” motif seen in a number of elements. Also, similar to the GMC Sierra pickup, the Hummer EV gets a six-position MultiPro tailgate increasing versatility.

Among the many technical innovations is a segment-exclusive four-wheel steering technology called “CrabWalk.” Essentially, it enables the rear wheels and front wheels to steer at the same angle at low speeds, allowing diagonal movement of the vehicle for even greater maneuverability on challenging terrain.

The GMC Hummer EV rides on standard 35-inch tires but can also accommodate 37-inch tires, the latter making it possible to scale 18-inch verticals. There’s an adaptive air suspension with available Extract Mode, which enables the suspension height to be raised approximately six inches (149 millimetres)—great for extreme off-road situations such as clearing boulders.

Thanks to the new UltraVision system, which includes new front and rear underbody cameras with live “virtual spotter” views, drivers will be able to navigate obstacles and precisely align the wheels on and off the trail. These cameras are packaged to help protect against damage and equipped with a wash function to help clear debris.

Speaking of the underbody, you’ll find sturdy steel plates strategically located around the battery pack and more to help provide protection in extreme off-roading conditions.

Inside the cabin, a large 13.4-inch touchscreen powered by a next-generation infotainment system combines with a 12.3-inch digital driver information centre to provide easy access to all vehicle functions, settings and driving data.

By now, you’re probably familiar with the Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving technology. It used to be exclusive to Cadillac vehicles, but we’re not surprised to find it in the new Hummer EV, as well—a first for GMC.

And this is the latest version of Super Cruise, of course, offering hands-free driving with automatic lane changing on divided and compatible roads.

Production of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV will begin in late 2021 at GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck plant in Michigan, which has recently been renamed “Factory Zero.” However, the first Canadian units will start rolling off the assembly line in the fall of 2022—a full two years from now. In other words, don’t prepare to see one on the road—or expect pricing details to be released—anytime soon.

