2022 Rivian R1S Pros and Cons Review: This Electric SUV Will Floor You – MotorTrend









Related Video

How could the Rivian R1S not be our 2023 SUV of the Year? Less than 12 months earlier we named its older brother, the longer-wheelbase, five-passenger R1T pickup MotorTrend‘s 2022 Truck of the Year. Is it possible there’s something better? Let’s explore.

After all, the R1S uses the R1T’s powertrain, down to the 133-kWh battery pack, and it’s equally impressive on- and off-road and at the test track. It’s basically identical to the R1T from the tip of its front bumper until just aft of the B-pillar (there’s no clever gear tunnel), but it adds a very usable third row. It even gives you the same injection of smugness, the one similar to how you feel when donning a new Patagonia jacket. “Oh, yeah—not only does this look great, but my neighbors are also going to be so jealous, and it saves the earth.”

With apologies to Yvon Chouinard, the R1S does look straight out of his company’s fall catalog. It’s the only EV SUV in this year’s SUV of the Year competition that actually looks like a burly, traditional two-box sport ute, albeit laced with the latest sustainably sourced wood trim and water-resistant synthetic leather. So how could a “real” SUV that aces our design and engineering criteria not capture the Calipers?

The answer is: what a difference a year makes. New EV models are launching apace, and in a huge field of thoughtfully executed competition, we were shown—often starkly—where Rivian doesn’t measure up.

Consider the glass roof. We had milder complaints in the R1T, but during days under a desert sun delivering triple-digit heat, many questioned the intelligence of not having a physical or electrochromic sunshade to help reduce solar load. The best in the segment all had them. Among advanced driver assistance systems, Rivian’s Driver+ setup was inconsistent at best. For a lot of our testing, only the most basic cruise control was able to be activated because the Rivan didn’t find conditions favorable to allowing hands-free driving. Contrast this with the BMW iX, whose system was consistently available and worked well across varied situations.

Guest judge Gordon Dickie also pointed out that for all its power and torque, air suspension, and multiple drive modes, the R1S asks potential buyers to give up a lot. “No Apple Carplay, no Android Auto, no satellite radio, and an infotainment system that is not that intuitive,” he said. We’d also like the braking system to include a less aggressive regeneration option. A few of our judges praised the one-pedal drivability, but it came with a jarring pitch forward upon releasing the accelerator pedal.

Against our award criteria, the R1S has two other problems: It is one of the least efficient electric vehicles on sale today. Yes, it has a big battery and competitive range (316 miles), but it’s also one of the heaviest at just over 7,000 pounds. It’s also on the pricier side, with an MSRP that has escalated more quickly than its peers.

To be clear, the Rivian R1S is an amazing sophomore effort, and it’s arguably the best three-row EV currently available. It has great bones and smart packaging, and it delivers jaw-dropping performance. But it’s also overkill in many areas while missing key features consumers want and need. Let’s talk again when there’s a two-motor, 400-hp, coil-sprung R1S for closer to $70,000.

source







