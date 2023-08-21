Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ Release date, price, specs and design – TrustedReviews









The Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ has been revealed, seeing a major performance upgrade compared to the original Surface Studio 2 that launched in 2018.

The new Surface Studio 2+ packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H processor and an Nvidia RTX 3060 laptop GPU. That’s a significant upgrade compared to the Surface Studio 2 which only features a 7th Gen Intel Core i7-7820HQ and Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU.

Microsoft seemingly hasn’t altered the design of the all-in-one PC, retaining the same ‘Zero Gravity’ hinge that allows users to fold the monitor flat down against a desk and use it like a sketching tablet.

Keep reading on for everything you need to know about the Surface Studio 2+.

Microsoft has now officially confirmed the existence of the Surface Studio 2+, but we still don’t know the exact release date.

Microsoft is expected to announce this shortly, so we’ll be updating this article as soon as we find out.

The Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ will have a starting price of $4299.

The Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ has seen a major specs upgrade, which includes the 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor. Bizarrely, this is already an outdated processor, with Intel currently on its 12th Generation (Alder Lake) and in the process of moving over to the 13th Generation (Raptor Lake).

It’s also worth pointing out that this is a high-performance laptop processor, so you’ll likely find a desktop PC with an i7 processor to offer a faster performance.

Microsoft has also opted for the mobile version of the Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU. Again, this could soon feel outdated with Nvidia recently moving onto the new RTX 4000 Series. But if you just need a desktop PC for casual content creation and gaming, the performance here should still be comfortably fast enough.

The Surface Studio 2+ also packs 32GB of DDR4 memory, and a 1TB SSD. There will also be Wi-Fi 6 support, a 1080p front facing webcam with Windows Hello sign-in, and a selection of ports including Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, Gigabit Ethernet and a headphone jack.

The 28-inch touchscreen remains the same as before, with a dazzling 4500 x 3000 resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio and support for Dolby Vision.

And finally, Windows 11 will be pre-installed by default.

Microsoft hasn’t altered the design for the Surface Studio 2+, so it’s the exact same exterior as its predecessor. This is likely the reason why Microsoft didn’t call the new PC the Surface Studio 3.

This means you still get the ‘Zero Gravity’ hinge, which allows the monitor to be folded flat against your desk whenever you want to sketch on the touchscreen with a stylus. This is the biggest appeal of the device compared to the likes of Apple’s iMac.

Unfortunately, Microsoft’s reluctance to alter the design means the monitor still has a chunky screen bezel that looks severely outdated compared to modern competition.

The Surface Studio 2+ will come bundled with a Surface Pen, Surface Keyboard and Surface Mouse, so you have everything you need to get it up and running.

That’s everything you need to know about the Surface Studio 2+. We’re hoping to review it in the near future, so keep your eyes on Trusted Reviews for our final verdict.

