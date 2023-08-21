iPhone 15: Release date, rumors, specs, price, and more – Android Authority









Update: August 17, 2023 (05:08 PM ET): This iPhone 15 hub has been updated to include rumors about charging speed and cases for the handset.

Original article: We’ve become so accustomed to Apple’s iterative smartphone launches each year that the iPhone 14 event represented one of the most exciting in recent memory. Sure, the base model was practically identical to its predecessor, but Apple gave us a Plus instead of a Mini, and the Pro devices introduced a brand new style of punch-hole display.

The instantly meme-able Dynamic Island (Apple’s fancy name for the screen cutout and its corresponding software enhancements) is the biggest shakeup to the iPhone design in years. In many ways, it made up for a lack of innovation elsewhere in Apple’s flagship phone lineup, with plenty of consumers deciding there was no need to upgrade just yet.

Even if the phones don’t really change all that much, we can be sure that Apple will launch new versions accompanied by a slick launch event and flashy marketing. 2023 will be no different, as evidenced by the rumors and leaks already swirling about the iPhone 15 series. Will 2023’s iPhone 15 series offer more than just superficial improvements and convince more people to make the jump? Let’s find out.

We’re expecting four new iPhone models in 2023 with the same basic outline as in 2022. Just like the iPhone 14 lineup, there will likely be a regular iPhone 15 with a larger Plus offering (even if sales haven’t been stellar for the iPhone 14 Plus), as well as two more expensive, higher-end phones. The naming scheme may well be the same, but we’ve heard whispers that Apple might be considering turning the Pro Max into an iPhone Ultra. This would be in line with the branding the company recently introduced for its top-of-the-line Apple Watch and could allow it to charge an even heftier price tag. It would need to be differentiated from the smaller iPhone Pro, however, with new materials or enhanced capabilities.

As for the colors, nothing has been made official yet, but we did get our first look at a new colorway earlier this year through a 9to5Mac leak. The hex code for the color is 410D0D, and the name for this color code is Dark Sienna, which you can see above. Although Dark Sienna is the name of the color code, Apple may choose to give the colorway a different name. It’s also believed this color will be a Pro and Pro Max exclusive.

The same source also suggests the standard model and the Plus could get pink and light blue colors. However, it warned that these options could change before launch. The outlet later added that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could also get a mint green-like color.

There’s a possibility that these colors will also be joined by more traditional colors like black, white, silver, gold, and (PRODUCT)RED.

Near the end of May, MacRumors got their hands on some dummy iPhone 15 units. Allegedly, the backs of the models had frosted glass, something that was exclusive to the Pro models. However, the publication says the frosted glass could appear across all models in this next generation.

The last two generations of iPhone were announced in the middle of September and went on sale soon after. Normally, we would expect Apple to continue this cycle in 2023, but it looks like there could be a delay. After conducting channel checks in Apple’s supply chain, Wamsi Mohan — a global securities analyst at Bank of America — predicts that the iPhone 15 series will be delayed by a few weeks, according to Barrons. Mohan claims Apple could wait until the fourth quarter to launch the next iPhone, but didn’t give a reason why the handset would be delayed. If this is true, that means the release date would be sometime between October and December.

However, a rumor from 9to5Mac mentions that “multiple sources” are stating that “mobile carriers have been asking employees not to take days off on September 13 due to a major smartphone announcement.” Since Apple tends to scare other manufacturers off from this month due to its dominance, there’s a good chance this could be referring to the iPhone 15.

If Apple does decide to mix things up and unveil a beefed-up iPhone 15 Ultra, there’s a chance it may do so at a separate event. With what we know at this point, a single announcement show still seems the most likely.

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman claimed in his Power On newsletter on August 6 that iPhone 15 sales could start on September 22. He added that Apple could announce the phones on September 12 or 13.

As for pricing, Gurman claimed on July 30 that Apple could offer minor price increases outside the US. However, he also refused to rule out a price hike in the US itself.

With the introduction of Dynamic Island changing up the design of the iPhone 14 Pro models, you might expect 2023’s devices to be entirely iterative propositions. On the contrary, some headline new features could be coming our way.

Apple has admitted it must comply with EU law and ditch its proprietary Lightning port in favor of a USB-C connector. The mandate doesn’t come into effect until 2024, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, among others, believes Apple may rip the band-aid off sooner rather than later and stick a USB-C port in the iPhone 15 series.

The iPhone 15 Pro’s new port may bring a significant speed boost to the data transfer rate. According to anonymous analyst 941 — who accurately leaked Dynamic Island before the iPhone 14 launch — the port could use Thunderbolt 3. The Lightning port on current iPhone models operates at USB 2.0 speeds, which go up to 480 megabits per second (0.48Gbps). Thunderbolt 3, on the other hand, goes up to 40 gigabits per second. The same leak also revealed that the new port might allow for some unique features to appear in iOS 17. One such feature could be the ability to output to monitors at up to 4K.

But Thunderbolt 3 may not be applied across the series. According to Forbes, Apple may stick to USB 2.0 speeds for the base model and the Plus, while Thunderbolt 3 could be reserved for the Pro and Pro Max.

While it’s not clear that Apple definitely will bring in USB-C for the iPhone 15, it’s also not clear if it would apply to all models if it did. It could choose to only update the port on the Pro models or only certain SKUs in certain regions. Time will tell, and it could be short-lived anyway, with an entirely portless iPhone rumored to be coming in the next few years.

Apple moved away from curved iPhones and back to the flat edge aesthetic with the iPhone 12. With the iPhone 15 series, the company could be set to mix things up again and go for rounded edges on at least one side of the device. According to leaker ShrimpApplePro, we may see something similar to the iPhone 5C, where the front is flat, but the rear is curved. This may seem like an odd design direction to go in, but this could be similar to the bottom case of the latest MacBooks. Apple also often likes to introduce complementary design motifs across its product lines.

The same leak also mentions titanium as a frame material (for the Ultra only, perhaps), which we’ve heard before. All of this may end up being subject to supply chain capacity, so don’t be surprised if none of it comes to fruition in time for the iPhone 15 and we get the same design again.

Thanks to a couple of leaks, we now have some renders that give us a better idea of what to expect for the design.



Apple seems to be sticking with the same dual-camera setup at the back of the iPhone 15. The third camera is likely reserved for the Pro models. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro’s lenses also appear thicker than before, suggesting an upgrade to larger sensors.

Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo claimed the company could swap out the physical buttons with solid-state buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro. It was also rumored that Apple would replace the mute button with a programmable “Action” button. While we still expect there to be an action button, it looks like plans for solid-state buttons have fallen through. A company believed to be responsible for developing the components for the buttons announced the cancellation of the project in a shareholder letter.

In May 2023, some outlets managed to get their hands on what’s reported to be mock-up models of the iPhone 15. One of those outlets was Apple Insider, which procured all metal dummy units meant to be used for testing accessories and cases. The metal units are said to represent the whole iPhone 15 family and feature working buttons.

Based on the outlet’s observations, the design appears to be fairly close to its predecessor. The most notable differences in regard to the entire series are the bigger USB-C port and the rounded edges we mentioned before. Individually, it appears most of the changes only come to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. These changes include:

Additionally, the new button could be the rumored Action Button we’ve heard so much about. The dummy molds also seem to confirm that there won’t be solid-state buttons. Apple Insider also claims that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are thicker than their older counterparts, but they are also narrower and shorter.



The other outlet that reportedly got a dummy unit was the YouTube channel Unbox Therapy. In the 20-minute video, host Lewis Hilsenteger shows off a mock-up that seems closer to what the iPhone 15 may actually look like compared to the earlier all-metal dummy units. Hilsenteger does add this caveat, “I can’t guarantee this is what [it will] look like. I’ve been told this is what it’s going to look like.”

Apple swapped the notch for a pill-shaped cutout for iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. It was predicted that Apple would do the same for the standard models in the following generation as they would also adopt the Dynamic Island feature.

A leaked picture of the front glass panel and protector believed to be for the iPhone 15 series appears to confirm this guess. The picture comes from leaker Ice Universe and includes the entire iPhone 15 lineup. In addition, this image appears to also confirm there will be thinner bezels for the Pro models.

Veteran journalist Mark Gurman made a number of design-related claims in his July 30 newsletter. For one, he noted that the edges of the iPhone 15 line will be less sharp than before. He also reiterated that these edges will be made out of titanium and that the company will have an action button in lieu of a ringer switch.

The Bloomberg journalist also asserted that Apple won’t adopt capacitive volume and power buttons yet due to engineering and cost reasons.

Given Apple’s history, it wouldn’t have been a surprise if the iPhone 15 was largely the same as the iPhone 14, design-wise. But it looks like there could be some changes to the display. It’s rumored that the next generation standard iPhone will have a 6.2-inch display, which would be slightly larger than the 6.1-inch screen of the iPhone 14.

Additionally, the Pro Max’s screen is tipped to have 2,500 nits of brightness. On the downside, Apple may be sticking with its 60Hz refresh rate. It’s alleged that the Cupertino firm could be switching to micro-LED displays at some point in the future, but that won’t be happening in this upcoming generation.

It goes without saying that Apple will launch a brand-new processor, and according to Nikkei, the expected A17 Bionic could be the first built on TSMC’s new 3nm process.

It sounds like we’re in for a repeat of the iPhone 14 series though, with the basic models sticking to previous-generation chips. Mark Gurman claimed on July 30 that the iPhone 15 and Plus model will still use the A16 Bionic chip while the Pro devices will use a 3nm chip that’s “noticeably snappier.” This was supported by a rumor claiming that the A17 chip could have an extra GPU core and a maximum clock speed of 3.70GHz.

A rumor from MacRumors claims that there’s a chance Apple could switch from TSMC’s N3B process to N3E in 2024 in an attempt to save money. If this were to happen, the new A17 Bionic chips would be fundamentally different from the initial batch and less energy efficient. However, the outlet says that it doubts this will happen during the iPhone 15 lifecycle.

A report from research firm TrendForce claimed that “Apple will bump up the capacity and specifications” of RAM on the iPhone 15 series. And before that report, the firm claimed the iPhone 15 Pro could “feature a memory capacity upgrade to 8GB to match its new processor.” This RAM boost may skip over the standard model and the Plus, but these devices could still at least be upgraded to LPDDR5 RAM. One tipster claimed that the Pro line will stay at 6GB of RAM, but later said that Apple tested both 6GB and 8GB RAM configurations and it’s unclear which configuration the company settled on.

Meanwhile, it looks like the iPhone 15 could get a big bump in storage space. According to Korean blogger yeux1122, a supplier source claims that the Pro and Pro Max may get a gigantic 2TB option. Another rumor from Weibo alleges that Apple will offer four storage options, including 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

The Chinese publication IT Home appeared to obtain information about the battery sizes for all four models, citing a source from within Foxconn. According to that source, the battery capacities are 3,877mAh (iPhone 15), 4,912mAh (iPhone 15 Plus), 3,650mAh (iPhone 15 Pro), and 4,852mAh (iPhone 15 Pro Max). However, the outlet updated its article to include another leaker who claims these stats are false. So you’ll want to take this particular leak with a big grain of salt.

Another battery rumor suggests that Apple could go with a stacked battery. This would give the iPhone 15’s battery increased energy density and a prolonged lifespan. It’s also rumored that the wired charging speed could be 40W and 20W for MagSafe charging, but it’s unclear if this is for the iPhone 15 or 16. This information comes from a leaker we’re not too familiar with who goes by RGcloudS, so you’ll want to take this rumor with a grain of salt as well. However, 9to5Mac’s own sources say that some models could have a charging speed of 35W.

In a surprise turn of events, Kuo claimed on Twitter that Apple will introduce a next-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip in all iPhone 15 models. The new chip would reportedly go from a 16nm to a 7nm production process to allow “for improved performance or reduced power consumption for nearby interactions.” It appears this development may have been motivated by the emergence of the Vision Pro to improve spatial computing and to ensure Apple’s interconnected ecosystem continues to work how its audience expects.

Apple always manages to do something new with its smartphone cameras each year, whether with improved hardware or software smarts. In 2023, we’re expecting the latest and greatest Sony imaging sensor for enhanced primary camera performance (possibly reserved for the Pro models). It’s said to be a “state-of-the-art” sensor that can take in more light and double the saturation signal level in each pixel.

Based on all the leaked images, Apple seems to be sticking with the same dual-camera setup at the back of the iPhone 15. The third camera is likely reserved for the Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro’s lenses also appear thicker than before, suggesting an upgrade to larger sensors.

Something else that could further enhance the photos you take is an improved LiDAR scanner. According to a leak from MacRumors, it’s believed that Sony will provide a majority, if not all, of the new LiDAR scanner components for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Analyst Dan Ives told the Daily Mail that we should expect a major camera improvement. “This will likely include megapixels and other capabilities around photos that are not even imaginable with the iPhone 14 (sic).”

More interesting than that is the rumor that Apple could finally opt for a periscope lens capable of 5x or 6x optical zoom, although this could be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo further supports this possibility stating that the periscope lens is expected to be only for the 15 Pro Max but will eventually trickle down to the iPhone 16 Pro in 2024. Folded zoom cameras have graced high-end Android flagships for a few years now, so this is another example of Apple catching up. It’s still a tantalizing prospect, though, and could represent the biggest iPhone camera upgrade in years.

Mark Gurman asserted that we should expect several iPhone 15 camera upgrades, including “the ability to get a much wider range of optical zoom on the largest model.” This seems to echo the claim of a periscope lens.

Another rumor, this time from Twitter user RGcloudS, suggests the iPhone 15 could feature a glass-plastic hybrid lens with an ƒ/1.7 aperture. This lens would reportedly capture 15-20% more light and better colors. It would also apparently make the iPhone 15 the first non-Chinese brand to have such a lens.

Dynamic Island, which appeared on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, was the most hotly anticipated feature of the current-gen devices. But the regular iPhone 14 and new Plus model had to make do with the dated notch. Rumor has it (via Ross Young) that all iPhone 15 variants will ship with the newer pill-shaped hole and Dynamic Island software experience. An even more advanced version of this with invisible under-display Face ID sensors and a smaller camera cutout is touted for the iPhone 15 Pro, but we’ll have to wait and see about that.

A leaked roadmap revealed that Apple may have nixed the under-display Face ID module in the 15 Pro. This leak also revealed that the base model could have gotten a ProMotion high refresh rate display, but that has been canceled as well.

One of the new additions to the iPhone 15 is the rumored “Action Button.” It was unknown what this button would be used for, but Apple accidentally let the cat out of the bag. Within the fourth iOS 17 beta, there were code snippets that suggested the button could have several functions. Those functions include:

As for AI, Gurman leaked details about an AI-driven virtual trainer called Quartz. According to Gurman, Quartz “will essentially be a trainer built into your iPhone and Apple Watch. It will use AI and data from your devices to build personalized wellness plans.” Gurman claims this feature will launch next year.

The AI speculation went further when Dan Ives claimed that Apple’s Health app would have dramatic improvements requiring AI technology. In the Daily Mail report mentioned earlier, Ives said that the app would be able to “tailor user workouts and meal plans and track everything from sleep to breathing with better data.” This would be done by monitoring your movement, exercise routine, and food intake. The analyst also suggested that Apple will develop AI to track your mood by analyzing speech and text messages.

In May, the outlet GizChina reported that Wi-Fi 6E may only be available to the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Earlier leaks suggested Wi-Fi 6E was coming, but it was expected to arrive on all models. This information was further backed up by Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley.

Although there are reports that Apple is building its own modems (Bloomberg), it doesn’t look like these will be ready for the next iPhones. Qualcomm modems will have to suffice for one more year.

Other smaller rumor tidbits include 8K video recording and battery life improvements of up to four hours for the most expensive model. Regarding the battery life, a report from Economic Daily News claims that the iPhone 15’s display driver chip — which controls the OLED screen — will be more energy efficient. Since the screen tends to be one of the biggest drains on the battery, this should make a noticeable improvement. Adding to the increased battery life rumors, MacRumors reports that the energy efficiency improvements in the A17 Bionic chip could lead to 35% reduced power consumption.

Details on accessories for the iPhone 15 are somewhat scarce, and we should know more the closer we get to launch. But the existing leaks and rumors give us an idea of what to expect.

Like many other smartphone makers, Apple no longer includes a charging adapter in the box. So if the iPhone 15 does come with a USB-C port, you’ll likely get a USB-C to USB-C cable with your purchase. However, you may need to upgrade your brick.

Despite the inconvenience for consumers who own many Lighting accessories, this will be a positive for most. MacBooks and iPads have been using USB-C for years, as have most other modern tech devices, so this will mean one less cable to pack when you go on trips.

With the inclusion of a USB-C port, more accessories will be usable on the iPhone. Apple could potentially restrict the functions of non-licensed accessories. Rumors have suggested that the company may limit the performance of third-party cables. However, the company has been warned about this. EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton sent a letter to the tech giant that the iPhone could be banned in the EU if it tries this stunt.

A rumor from ChargerLab suggests the iPhone 15 will support the Qi2 wireless charging standard. On top of that, it seems those chargers will be able to charge at 15W. This is the same rate of speed Apple’s MagSafe chargers charge at. Previously, only products that integrate the official MagSafe module could deliver 15W wireless charging.

The iPhone 15 will undoubtedly have a variety of cases like any other smartphone. However, a leaker who goes by DuanRui claims Apple will not be releasing leather cases for the iPhone 15. However, Apple has not shown any sign that it will stop using the material as the company is selling multiple leather cases for the iPhone 14 and has multiple leather straps for the Apple Watch.

US consumers were spared a price hike with the iPhone 14 lineup, but those across the pond were not quite so lucky. Prices increased by as much as £150 in the UK and up to €200 in various European markets. That means that the flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max started at £1,200/€1,449 (UK and Germany). In contrast, you could get a Pixel 7 Pro with the same 128GB storage for just £849/€899 at launch — Apple’s pricing in Europe looks preposterous by comparison.

If Apple keeps the same prices for the iPhone 15 lineup in the US, those prices would come out to (for 128GB):

That said, if the iPhone 15 Pro Max morphs into a super premium iPhone 15 Ultra, expect a price tag to match. Jeff Pu of Haitong International Tech Research says he expects the Pro Max to be more expensive than its predecessor. Although Pu didn’t give an estimation, expensive materials like titanium and enhanced features could raise the price to $1,299 (LeaksApplePro via Forbes) — that’s $200 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As for the rest of the iPhone 15 family, don’t be surprised if those models also see an increase. Dan Ives, Wedbush analyst, claims the cost will be higher across the range, while Forbes‘s own sources suggest an increase of $100.

While nothing is official, reports suggest that the iPhone 14 series was around 20% more expensive to produce, so we could finally see this additional cost passed down to consumers in the US and everywhere else.

