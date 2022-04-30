Are the Cheech and Chong movies on Netflix? – Netflix Life

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 23: Cheech & Chong visit the SiriusXM Studios on April 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

In the stoner world of movies, there’s no more of a famous pot-loving-duo than the “high-ly” regarded comedians Cheech and Chong, a.k.a. Robert Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong. Having begun their career as stand-up comics in the early ’70s, the lovable potheads have graced our screen for decades with hilarious skits and movies.

They’ve starred in multiple projects together over the years and have produced some pretty great classics such as the 1978 movie which started it all, Up In Smoke. If you’re in the mood for a real tummy tickler and curious to know if there are any Cheech and Chong movies that you can catch on Netflix, then you’re in the right place. But first…

If there was a Hall of Fame for stoners, Cheech and Chong would be the first ones to be admitted! As mentioned, the hilarious duo have starred in multiple projects over the last few decades, and although Up in Smoke is largely considered to be their best, per our count they have a total of eight other movies.

Here’s every Cheech and Chong movie in order of release

Unfortunately, while Netflix does have a large choice of stoner movies and shows available in its library, the streamer doesn’t host the Cheech and Chong movies in the U.S.

According to The Streamable, those who wish to stream the movies can find the majority of them on either Hulu or Amazon Prime.

If you’re still looking for a weed-themed movie to watch on Netflix, then we’d recommend sitting down and getting to know our second favorite ganja-smoking duo, Harold and Kumar (played by John Cho and Kai Penn). Currently, Netflix U.S. has A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011), with Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle being reportedly added to the library on May 1. Depending on your geographical location, you could also find that Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay is also available.

