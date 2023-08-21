Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 are now available in India – Microsoft









New Delhi, 17 November, 2020 – Microsoft today announced that Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 are now available in India via commercial authorized resellers, authorized retailers and online partners at starting prices of INR 42,999 and INR 156,299 respectively. Designed to provide users versatility and seamless productivity, the new additions to the Surface line-up will empower users to work, learn, connect and play from anywhere.

“As the way we work and learn continue to evolve, the need for devices that keep us productive and connected has never been greater. The new Surface line-up offers incredible versatility, greater performance, and productivity-focused capabilities to help people do what they need to accomplish their goals. With the introduction of Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3, we are excited to offer an expanded range of innovative Surface devices that can fulfil different needs as we focus on supporting our customers during this time of unprecedented change,” said Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.

The all-new Surface Go 2 retains the same lightweight, compact design as the original, but now features a larger 10.5” PixelSense display, improved battery life1 and a model that is up to 64% faster in performance than before with new 8th Generation Intel®Core™ M options. Surface Go 2 comes equipped with built-in Wi-Fi, providing hassle-free, secured connectivity anywhere.

The device also includes Studio Mics, a dual microphone solution to increase voice clarity and reduce background noise for Teams meetings; and a 5MP front-facing camera that delivers sharp video even in low light. The rear-facing camera also has a new Camera application that allows users to easily scan documents and whiteboards – whether it is sharing notes from a meeting or turning in homework.

Paired with Surface Pen, Surface Go 2 allows distance learners and remote workers to stay digital, while unlocking the power of natural ink for things like drawing diagrams, marking up documents or working through math equations. Users can also look forward to personalizing their Surface Go with Type Covers and accessories2 in a variety of colors, including Platinum, Black, Poppy Red, and Ice Blue.





Providing users the power of a desktop, the versatility of a tablet, and the freedom of a light and thin laptop, Surface Book 3 is available in 13” or 15” sizes. Surface Book 3 15” will deliver up to 50% increased performance than its predecessor and up to 17.5 hours of battery life3. The device has a beautifully crisp, high-DPI PixelSense Display, smooth, precise trackpad, comfortable keyboard and the performance of an Intel® 10th Generation Core™ CPU and choice of NVIDIA discrete GPU.

For developers, Surface Book 3 now comes with up to 32GB of RAM and the fastest SSD we have ever shipped. For gamers, Surface Book 3 15” has a NVIDIA GeForce GPU with enough power to play the top Xbox Game Pass4 for PC titles5 at 1080p in a smooth 60 frames per second. The option of NVIDIA Quadro RTX 30006 is also available to meet the needs of commercial customers and higher education institutions.







While Surface Go 2 is generally available, Surface Book 3 is available only for commercial customers in India. Commercial customers can connect with their local commercial reseller. The family of devices and accessories will be available in the following configurations in India.



1Up to 10 hours of battery life based on typical Surface device usage. Testing conducted by Microsoft in February 2020 using preproduction software and preproduction configurations of Surface Go 2. Testing consisted of full battery discharge with a mixture of active use and modern standby. The active use portion consists of (1) a web browsing test accessing 8 popular websites over multiple open tabs, (2) a productivity test utilizing Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook, and (3) a portion of time with the device in use with idle applications. All settings were default except screen brightness was set to 150nits with Auto-Brightness disabled. Wi-Fi was connected to a network. Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage and other factors.

2Sold separately

3Surface Book 3 15” connected to keyboard base: Up to 17.5 hours of battery life based on typical Surface device usage. Testing conducted by Microsoft in April 2020 using preproduction software and preproduction configurations of Surface Book 3 15” Intel® Core™ i7, 256GB, 16 GB RAM. Testing consisted of full battery discharge with a mixture of active use and modern standby. The active use portion consists of (1) a web browsing test accessing 8 popular websites over multiple open tabs, (2) a productivity test utilizing Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook, and (3) a portion of time with the device in use with idle applications. All settings were default except screen brightness was set to 150nits with Auto-Brightness disabled. Wi-Fi was connected to a network. Battery life varies significantly with settings, usage and other factors.

4Subscription required

5Xbox Wireless controller pairing available on 15″ model.” It is not available on 13.5″

6Available for commercial SKU only

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. Microsoft set up its India operations in 1990. Today, Microsoft entities in India have over 11,000 employees, engaged in sales and marketing, research, development and customer services and support, across 11 Indian cities – Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune. Microsoft offers its global cloud services from local data centers to accelerate digital transformation across Indian startups, businesses, and government organizations.

