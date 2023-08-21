Everything Coming to and Leaving HBO and HBO Max in January 2023 – TV Guide









The Last of Us is the first big show of 2023

Diego Luna, The Last of Us

HBO and HBO Max don’t have a ton of new shows and movies coming out in January, but they have the biggest one of them all. This weekend is the premiere of The Last of Us, the big-budget zombie-ish apocalypse drama based on the beloved video game of the same name. The show stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey and will likely set a high-water mark for TV video game adaptations. Other highlights include Velma, an adult animated series focused on the Scooby Gang’s most resurgent member (but not Scooby-Doo!), and Jason Momoa’s The Climb, a competition show about people who climb big rocks. If you’d rather check out a movie that you missed in the theaters, The Menu was served early in the month.

Below, we pulled together our picks for the month, plus a list of everything else coming to HBO and HBO Max in January, and everything that’s leaving HBO Max, too.

Cat Runner, The Climb

HBO Max streams all HBO shows and movies when they debut on HBO. But not all shows and movies on HBO Max make it to HBO. We’ll designate HBO Max exclusives where appropriate.

Succession director Mark Mylod makes his feature directorial debut with this darkly comedic thriller that satirizes foodie culture. Set during one fateful night at a remote, ultra-exclusive restaurant run by a celebrity chef (Ralph Fiennes), his high-end diners begin to realize that the menu he’s planned for them has some sinister secrets baked into it. [Trailer]

Did you ever catch yourself watching Scooby-Doo and thinking, "This would be better if it was entirely about Velma"? Well, good news, because Mindy Kaling voices her in this adult animated show focused on how she became the brainy mystery-solver we know and love. The voice cast also includes Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, and Glenn Howerton as Shaggy, Daphne, and Fred, respectively, who are in a bisexual love quadrangle with each other. Scooby himself is not in it. That’s right, this is Scooby-Doo without Scooby-Doo. For fans of Harley Quinn. [Trailer]

No, this is not a TV adaptation of the Miley Cyrus song of the same name (though I would watch that, whatever it looked like). This is a competition series hosted by Jason Momoa in which amateur climbers risk everything to scale some big rocks in the hopes of winning a $100,000 cash prize. [Trailer]

One of the best video games of the past decade gets its long-awaited, and very promising-looking, live-action adaptation in The Last of Us. The drama is set in a desolate, post-apocalyptic version of the U.S. that has been overrun by cannibalistic creatures and follows a survivor’s (Pedro Pascal) journey to smuggle a teenage girl (Bella Ramsey) out of the quarantine zone. The series was co-developed by Chernobyl‘s Craig Mazin and the game’s creative director Neil Druckmann, with an ensemble cast that reads like a Who’s Who of great TV character actors like Murray Bartlett, Anna Torv, and Melanie Lynskey. [Trailer]

January 1

20 Feet From Stardom, 2013 (HBO)

American Hustle, 2013

American Ultra, 2015 (HBO)

At Middleton, 2013 (HBO)

Back to School, 1986 (HBO)

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, 2022

Black Butterfly, 2017 (HBO)

Captain Phillips, 2013 (HBO)

Catch a Fire, 2006 (HBO)

Child’s Play, 2019 (HBO)

Cold Pursuit, 2019 (HBO)

Cops and Robbersons, 1994 (HBO)

Coup de torchon, 1981

Crocodile Dundee, 1986 (HBO)

Crocodile Dundee II, 1988 (HBO)

Crocodile Dundee In Los Angeles, 2001 (HBO)

Cruising, 1980 (HBO)

Death Warrant, 1990 (HBO)

Dim Sum Funeral, 2008 (HBO)

Dom Hemingway, 2013 (HBO)

Every Secret Thing, 2014 (HBO)

Extortion, 2017 (HBO)

Fool’s Gold, 2008 (HBO)

Flashpoint, 2007 (HBO)

From Here to Eternity, 1953

Gemini, 2017 (HBO)

Geronimo: An American Legend, 1993

Ghostbusters, 1984

Ghostbusters II, 1989

Hereditary, 2018 (HBO)

Hoodlum, 1997 (HBO)

Insidious: Chapter 2, 2013

Jennifer Eight, 1992 (HBO)

John Wick, 2014

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2019

Jumping the Broom, 2011

Jury Duty, 1995 (HBO)

Kill The Irishman, 2011 (HBO)

Kusama: Infinity, 2018 (HBO)

Law Abiding Citizen, 2009 (HBO)

Lawrence of Arabia, 1962

Line of Duty, 2019 (HBO)

Marley & Me, 2008 (HBO)

Matilda, 1996

Nine, 2009 (HBO)

Oasis: Supersonic, 2016 (HBO)

Our Idiot Brother, 2011

Piranha 3D, 2010 (HBO)

Piranha 3DD, 2012 (HBO)

Planet 51, 2009

Precious Cargo, 2016 (HBO)

Quartet, 2012 (HBO)

Regression, 2015 (HBO)

Rememory, 2017 (HBO)

Sarah’s Key, 2010 (HBO)

Skate Kitchen, 2018 (HBO)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift, 1990 (HBO)

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet, 1985 (HBO)

Support the Girls, 2018 (HBO)

Teen Wolf, 1985 (HBO)

Teen Wolf Too, 1987 (HBO)

The Artist, 2011 (HBO)

The Book of Life, 2014 (HBO)

The Brink, 2019 (HBO)

The Cabin in the Woods, 2012 (HBO)

The Company Men, 2010 (HBO)

The Cookout, 2004

The Crying Game, 1992 (HBO)

The Guilty, 2021 (HBO)

The Haunting, 1999 (HBO)

The Homesman, 2014 (HBO)

The Hunter, 2011 (HBO)

The Iron Lady, 2011 (HBO)

The Last Face, 2016 (HBO)

The Lobster, 2015 (HBO)

The Master, 2012 (HBO)

The Perfect Score, 2004 (HBO)

The Promise, 2016 (HBO)

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, 1974 (HBO)

The Unborn, 2009 (HBO)

The Whole Ten Yards, 2004 (HBO)

This Boy’s Life, 1993 (HBO)

This One’s For The Ladies, 2018 (HBO)

Urge, 2016 (HBO)

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, 2016 (HBO)

Vendetta, 2022 (HBO)

When We Were Kings, 1996

White Chicks, 2004 (HBO)

Wild Rose, 2018 (HBO)

Woman at War, 2018 (HBO)

Zero Dark Thirty, 2012

January 3

The Menu, 2022 (HBO)

January 6

DC’s Stargirl, Season 3

The Nun, 2018 (HBO)

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 2

January 8

We Baby Bears, Season 1F

January 10

Horrible Bosses 2, 2014 (HBO)

January 11

In with the Old, Season 3

January 12

Blended, 2014 (HBO)

The Climb, Max Original Series Premiere

Velma, Max Original Series Premiere

January 13

The Big Soirée (El Gran Sarao), Max Original Premiere

I Don’t Like Driving w/t (No Me Gusta Conducir), Max Original Premiere

January 15

The Last of Us, Series Premiere (HBO)

January 17

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1E

USWNT @ New Zealand #1, Live Sports

January 20

Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 21 Premiere (HBO)

The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3

USWNT @ New Zealand #2, Live Sports

January 23

YOLO: Silver Destiny, Season 2

January 25

USMNT vs Serbia, Live Sports

January 3

Bachelor in Paradise, Seasons 4-6

Bachelor Pad, Season 1

The Bachelor Winter Games

The Bachelor, Season 21

The Bachelor, Season 24

The Bachelor, Season 25

The Bachelorette, Season 11

The Bachelorette, Season 14

The Bachelorette, Season 15

The Bachelorette, Season 16

January 6

Christmas Eve on Sesame Street

Elmo Saves Christmas

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas

A Sesame Street Christmas Carol

January 19

Eve

January 20

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO)

January 21

Everwood

January 23

Alvin and the Chipmunks, 2007 (HBO)

January 25

Babylon 5

What I Like About You, 2002

January 27

In the Heights, 2021 (HBO)

The Hangover Part III, 2013 (HBO)

January 28

Person of Interest

January 31

12 Years A Slave, 2013 (HBO)

Abduction, 2011 (HBO)

Amityville 3-D, 1983 (HBO)

Amityville II: The Possession, 1982 (HBO)

Aquaman (1967)

At Close Range, 1986 (HBO)

At First Sight, 1999 (HBO)

Bananas, 1971 (HBO)

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Biker Boyz, 2003 (HBO)

Boogie, 2021 (HBO)

Borg vs. Mcenroe, 2018 (HBO)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic

Cellular, 2004 (HBO)

The Champ, 1979

Chinatown, 1974 (HBO)

Chocolate City, 2015 (HBO)

Chopped: Holiday

Chopped: Thanksgiving

Code of Silence, 1985 (HBO)

Confidence, 2003 (HBO)

Daybreakers, 2010 (HBO)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2016

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, 2018

Fools Rush In, 1997

Gang Related, 1997 (HBO)

Good Deeds, 2012 (HBO)

Head of the Class (1986)

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 7

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 8

Horsemen, 2009 (HBO)

Hyde Park on the Hudson, 2012 (HBO)

I, Robot, 2004 (HBO)

Jeff, Who Lives At Home, 2012 (HBO)

John Wick, 2014

John Wick: Chapter 2, 2017

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, 2017

Jurassic Park, 1993 (HBO)

Jurassic Park III, 2001 (HBO)

Justice League

Justice League Unlimited

Kick-Ass 2, 2013 (HBO)

Land, 2021 (HBO)

Le Divorce, 2003 (HBO)

Life of Pi, 2012 (HBO)

Little Men, 2016 (HBO)

Macbeth, 2015 (HBO)

Much Ado About Nothing, 1993 (HBO)

The New Adventures of Old Christine

The Next Karate Kid, 1994

Nostalgia, 2018 (HBO)

Rango, 2011 (HBO)

Riddick, 2013 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Rules of Engagement, 2000 (HBO)

Running Scared, 1986(HBO)

School Ties, 1992 (HBO)

Solaris, 2002(HBO)

Soul Food, 1997 (HBO)

Source Code, 2011

Suite Francaise, 2014 (HBO)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 2007 (HBO)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, 2005 (HBO)

The Book Thief, 2013 (HBO)

The Care Bears Movie, 1985 (HBO)

The Con is On, 2018 (HBO)

The Core, 2003 (HBO)

The Dead Zone, 1983 (HBO)

The Help, 2011 (HBO)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997 (HBO)

The Next Three Days, 2010 (HBO)

The One I Love, 2014 (HBO)

The Possession, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Untouchables, 1987 (HBO)

Thirteen, 2003 (HBO)

Transcendence, 2014 (HBO)

Two Can Play That Game, 2001

West Side Story, 1961 (HBO)

Zero Dark Thirty, 2012

