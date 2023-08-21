Price Prediction: Avalanche (AVAX) and Cosmos Hub (ATOM) Investors Mull Ditching Their Holdings for Uwerx – Bitcoinist









Avalanche (AVAX) and Cosmos Hub (ATOM) are among the cryptocurrencies that delivered major profits for their early investors. But those that were bought either during the height of the bull run, or close to their all-time highs will be holding heavy bags for months to come. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that some Cosmos Hub (ATOM) and Avalanche (AVAX) holders are disposing of their investments in favor of higher-potential presale tokens like Uwerx which offer significantly greater potential returns than established cryptos that have already seen their best days.

Avalanche (AVAX) was in the thick of a massive sell-off in the months closing out 2022 as token prices suffered precipitous declines amid weakening demand. AVAX coins have since plunged to yearly all-time lows of $11.22, with the token almost 92% off all-time highs of $144. Although the token has recovered to a value of $18.22, it is still quite far away from the all time high it once was.

The Avalanche (AVAX) ecosystem supports robust NFTs, decentralized finance (DeFi), and metaverse applications, gaining acclaim for its higher throughput, fast speeds, and low transaction costs. However, activity in the Avalanche (AVAX) network has slowed down to trickle, with total value locked (TVL) in the protocol has lost as much as $20 billion in value to just $776 million.

Cosmos Hub (ATOM) derives its utility by enabling an “Internet of Blockchains” that can work with each other. Cosmos Hub (ATOM) was also developed to connect with blockchains outside the Cosmos Hub (ATOM) ecosystem by using the inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol.

Cosmos Hub (ATOM) is banking on this unique and necessary feature to see its future through the bear market, making it a contender among the better established cryptos to buy in 2023. However, since Cosmos Hub (ATOM) is already firmly ensconced among the top cryptos by market cap, investors seeking to buy the dip should manage their expectations of turning a profit with Cosmos Hub (ATOM) – there are far more attractive projects with greater potential to make serious price moves than it [such as Uwerx.

Uwerx will revolutionize the freelance industry by enabling the first and only freelancing platform on a fully Web3 platform. Better yet, Uwerx has only just begun its launch at $0.005 per Uwerx presale token – that makes Uwerx a potential blue chip that’s just about to skyrocket in price. Uwerx is building a blockchain-enabled freelancing platform that enhances synergies, enables lower transaction fees, and greater profit margins for both freelancers and employers alike. These disruptive features have led some cryptocurrency experts to believe that the WERX could increase by as much as even 8,500%.

Before Uwerx, few projects were focused on building in the growing trillion-dollar gig economy. Uwerx is building the premier talent marketplace that gives platform users greater IP retention rights, access to novel streams of income, as well as taking full ownership of their work.

With Uwerx passing full audits conducted by both InterFi Network and SolidProof, and with liquidity locked for 25 years after the presale ends and contract ownership tabled to be renounced by the owners, Uwerx is definitely shaping to be one of most secure and anticipated gems of 2023. Don’t miss the opportunity to get in early on the first floor of an investment – priced at $0.005 (with an on-going 25% bonus) that has potential to be huge.

Website: www.uwerx.network

Presale: invest.uwerx.network

Telegram: https://t.me/uwerx_network

Twitter: https://twitter.com/uwerx_network

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

For updates and exclusive offers enter your email.

Bitcoinist is the ultimate news and review site for the crypto currency community!

Bitcoin news portal providing breaking news, guides, price analysis about decentralized digital money & blockchain technology.

© 2023 Bitcoinist. All Rights Reserved.

source







